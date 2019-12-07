2019 DII women's soccer championship: Bracket, schedule, scores

Western Washington is the first team to punch its ticket to the 2019 DII women's soccer championship semifinals in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The final three teams for the semifinals will be decided Sunday, Dec. 8.

Here is where you can find everything you need to know about the 2019 DII women's soccer tournament.

DII women's soccer quarterfinals: What to watch Sunday

There are storylines aplenty on the final day of the quarterfinals.

Two No. 1 seeds battle for a spot in the semifinals to start the day. No. 1 Bloomsburg is in its second quarterfinals in as many years while the Golden Knights are looking to make their seventh semifinals appearance since 2008.

No. 1 Flagler has one of the premier goal scorers in Sara Sandberg, but will have to hold off No. 5 Nova Southeastern, the lowest-seeded team remaining in the hunt.

No. 1 Grand Valley State and No. 1 Minnesota State meet in a rematch from earlier this season. That time the Mavericks handed the the Lakers their first regular-season loss since 2017. This certainly has the feel of the game of the tournament, so far.

Sunday, Dec. 8

Western Washington earned a spot in the semifinals by shutting out Dixie State on Saturday. The Vikings got three goals from three different players — Dayana Diaz, Liv Larson, and Grace Eversaul — to advance. The remaining three spots will be claimed on Sunday.

Saturday, Dec. 7

DII women's soccer championship: What happened Friday

Grand Valley State won in dominating fashion, setting its single-season scoring record in a 9-0 victory over Indianapolis. Minnesota State closed the third round with a shutout of its own, eliminating Central Missouri 3-0. That sets up a Sunday match between the Lakers and the Mavericks. For those that don't recall, Minnesota State is responsible for Grand Valley State's lone loss in 2019.

Nova Southeastern is a national quarterfinalist. The Sharks will have to pull off some more magic in facing No. 1 Flagler on Sunday. Sara Sandberg — the PBC player of the year — scored her 24th and 25th goal of the season in Flagler's 8-2 victory over Wingate.

Bloomsburg and Saint Rose were the other two No. 1 seeds to advance, each pulling out a one-goal victory. That gives us a second No. 1 vs. No. 1 this Sunday.

SIBLING RIVALRY: For the Steinwascher siblings, the NCAA DII soccer tournament is a family affair

Here is Friday's scoreboard, as well as this weekend's quarterfinal matchups:

Friday, Dec. 6 (all times ET)

DII women’s soccer championship: What you missed in Thursday's third round

Dixie State continues to shock the DII women's soccer world. One round after ousting the No. 1 team in the country from the DII tournament, the Trailblazers took down No. 2-seeded DBU 2-1. In the nightcap, No. 3 Western Washington got a first-half goal from Emily Nelson that proved to be the game-winner. The Vikings ousted Point Loma from the tournament one round after the Sea Lions upset the West's top-seeded UC San Diego Tritons.

Here are Thursday's scores:

Thursday, Dec. 5 (all times Eastern)

DII women’s soccer championship: Second round recap

Sunday

Nova Southeastern and Dixie State are the big stories from Sunday's second-round play. The Sharks made program history on Friday, defeating Montevallo for their first win in NCAA tournament history. Well, now they can make it two. Not only did Nova Southeastern beat top-seeded Mississippi College, it did it 5-1. Emma Heikkila had a big day with two goals.

Dixie State continued its impressive run to the third round. The Trailblazers upset Texas Woman's in the first round and then bounced No. 1-seed UC-Colorado Springs, which was also the No. 1 team in DII women's soccer. It was like deja vu all over again as Whitley Johns and Jill Bennett got the scoring started and set the tone for the Dixie State upset.

Wingate keeps moving on as well. The Bulldogs entered as the No. 7 seed and took down rival Lenoir-Rhyne — the two-seed — in the first round before taking down No. 3 North Georgia. They have yet to allow a goal. Next up, No. 1 Flagler.

And don't forget about Embry-Riddle. The Eagles have now upset No. 3 Rollins and No. 2 Lee on their way to the third round. We'll have an intriguing match between two teams that seemingly refuse to lose in Nova Southeastern and Embry-Riddle.

Here is the full slate for Sunday.

Sunday, Nov. 24

Saturday

Indianapolis and Findlay battled to a 1-0 decision with the Greyhounds advancing to the third round. It was a victory of historic proportions for UIndy: it was the Greyhounds 10th shutout of the season, tied for most in program history. Keeper Sophia Saucerman becomes the first goalie to register two shutouts in the tournament.

Point Loma pulled off a big upset, taking down No. 1-seeded UC San Diego 1-0. The Sea Lions had never shutout an opponent in the NCAA tournament and did so against the top-seeded Tritons.

Dallas Baptist remained unbeaten, improving to 17-0-3 on the season. The Orediggers and Patriots went to penalty kicks, where DBU prevailed 5-4.

West Chester and Slippery Rock battled in a conference showdown that saw a lot of firepower early on. The Golden Rams jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, but Slippery Rock came storming back to tie it. West Chester overpowered Slippery Rock in the second round to advance.

Saturday, Nov. 23

2019 DII women's soccer championship: Schedule and scores

Two rounds are in the books. The third round and quarterfinals will be played the weekend of Dec. 5-8. We'll update times and dates as we get them, so be sure to check back daily. Here's a look back at the first round.

FIRST ROUND

Thursday, Nov. 21 (all times Eastern)

Friday, Nov. 22 results

History of the DII women's soccer championship

Bridgeport won its first title in program history in 2018, defeating Grand Valley State. While the Purple Knights won't have a chance to defend their crown, the Lakers are back in the hunt again. Grand Valley State will be looking to make history with its sixth national championship, and first since the Lakers won three in a row from 2013-15.

STREAKING: Here's how Grand Valley State posted 13-straight shutouts

Here's a complete look at the history of the DII women's soccer championship match.