2019 DII women's soccer championship: Live updates, scores and bracket

There are just four teams remaining in the 2019 DII women's soccer championship. Grand Valley State and Saint Rose get the national semifinals rolling from Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12.
Here is where you can find everything you need to know about the 2019 DII women's soccer tournament.
The DII women's soccer championship: Live updates from Pittsbrugh
Welcome to chilly Pittsburgh, where temperatures have hit the 20s on the eve of the national semifinals. Tomorrow, Grand Valley State plays Saint Rose in the morning before Flagler and Western Washington square off in the afternoon.
So, what are we watching?
No. 1 Grand Valley State vs. No. 4 Saint Rose, 11 a.m. ET
- There's no surprise here. Grand Valley State returns to the semifinals once again, one year removed from falling short in the championship match in this very same Highmark Stadium. It's more of the same offensively for the Lakers, who led DII in scoring with a 4.71 goals-per-game average. Ava Cook led the way with a DII-best 28 goals. But don't sleep on that defense. This team ran off 13-straight shutouts, including all nine in conference play for the second-best goals-against average in DII.
- The Lakers' opponent is Saint Rose, which makes for a good match for the fans. These two know each other well, with the Saints defeating Grand Valley State for the 2011 championship as well as two other semifinal matchups won by the Lakers in 2009 and 2014. The Golden Knights have a balanced attack, scoring 2.83 goals per game, but limiting their opponents to just 0.88 goals against. Nina Predanic leads the way with 20 goals and 16 assists.
SIBLING RIVALRY: For the Steinwascher siblings, the NCAA DII soccer tournament is a family affair
No. 2 Flagler vs. No. 3 Western Washington, 2 p.m. ET
- Flagler enters the semifinals as the last remaining DII women's soccer team without a loss in 2019. The Saints have done so with a potent offensive attack, getting to the semis with little difficulty and outscoring their opponents 17-3 over that run. Sara Sandberg heads the charge, scoring 25 goals this season, but also adding 11 assists.
- The Saints' opponent is Western Washington. The Vikings are no stranger to the spotlight, winners of the 2016 national championship. Western Washington is fueled by the best defense in DII, allowing just a .330 goals-against average and have allowed more than one goal just once all season. That's not to say the Vikings can't score but they lead a more balanced attack with six players having five or more goals on the season.
So, how did we get here? Here's everything you need to know about the tournament so far.
DII women's soccer quarterfinals: Quarterfinals recap
The last three teams punched their tickets to the semifinals Sunday. Here's how:
- No. 1 Saint Rose 2, No. 1 Bloomsburg 1: Two No. 1 seeds battled for a spot in the semifinals to start the day. Goals from Olivia Boucher and Morgan Burchhardt proved to be enough for the Golden Knights.
- No. 1 Flagler 4, No. 5 Nova Southeastern 0: Flagler has one of the best goal scorers in DII in Sara Sandberg, but it was four different players — Lorena Lopez, Annie Habeeb, Hannah Dolores and Mujica Casotrino — who helped Flagler move on to the next round.
- No. 1 Grand Valley State 5, No. 1 Minnesota State 2: Grand Valley State avenged its lone loss of the season to Minnesota State earlier this year in dominating fashion. Ava Cook helped build a 3-0 lead for the Lakers in the first half and finished the day with a hat trick. The Lakers were in the finals last year and look like contenders for another chance at the trophy.
Saturday, Dec. 7
No. 3 Western Washington 3, No. 5 Dixie State 0: Western Washington earned a spot in the semifinals by shutting out Dixie State on Saturday. The Vikings got three goals from three different players — Dayana Diaz, Liv Larson, and Grace Eversaul — to advance. The remaining three spots will be claimed on Sunday.
DII women's soccer championship: What happened in the third round
- Grand Valley State won in dominating fashion, setting its single-season scoring record in a 9-0 victory over Indianapolis. Minnesota State closed the third round with a shutout of its own, eliminating Central Missouri 3-0. That sets up a Sunday match between the Lakers and the Mavericks. For those that don't recall, Minnesota State is responsible for Grand Valley State's lone loss in 2019.
- Nova Southeastern is a national quarterfinalist. The Sharks will have to pull off some more magic in facing No. 1 Flagler on Sunday. Sara Sandberg — the PBC player of the year — scored her 24th and 25th goal of the season in Flagler's 8-2 victory over Wingate.
- Bloomsburg and Saint Rose were the other two No. 1 seeds to advance, each pulling out a one-goal victory. That gives us a second No. 1 vs. No. 1 this Sunday.
Here is Friday's scoreboard, as well as this weekend's quarterfinal matchups:
Friday, Dec. 6 (all times ET)
- Bloomsburg 2, West Chester 1
- Saint Rose 4, Molloy 1
- Nova Southeastern 2, Embry-Riddle 1
- Grand Valley State 9, UIndy 0
- Flagler 8, Wingate 2
- Minnesota State 3, Central Missouri 0
DII women’s soccer championship: What you missed in the third round
Dixie State continues to shock the DII women's soccer world. One round after ousting the No. 1 team in the country from the DII tournament, the Trailblazers took down No. 2-seeded DBU 2-1. In the nightcap, No. 3 Western Washington got a first-half goal from Emily Nelson that proved to be the game-winner. The Vikings ousted Point Loma from the tournament one round after the Sea Lions upset the West's top-seeded UC San Diego Tritons.
Here are Thursday's scores:
Thursday, Dec. 5 (all times Eastern)
DII women’s soccer championship: Second round recap
Sunday
- Nova Southeastern and Dixie State are the big stories from Sunday's second-round play. The Sharks made program history on Friday, defeating Montevallo for their first win in NCAA tournament history. Well, now they can make it two. Not only did Nova Southeastern beat top-seeded Mississippi College, it did it 5-1. Emma Heikkila had a big day with two goals.
- Dixie State continued its impressive run to the third round. The Trailblazers upset Texas Woman's in the first round and then bounced No. 1-seed UC-Colorado Springs, which was also the No. 1 team in DII women's soccer. It was like deja vu all over again as Whitley Johns and Jill Bennett got the scoring started and set the tone for the Dixie State upset.
- Wingate keeps moving on as well. The Bulldogs entered as the No. 7 seed and took down rival Lenoir-Rhyne — the two-seed — in the first round before taking down No. 3 North Georgia. They have yet to allow a goal. Next up, No. 1 Flagler.
- And don't forget about Embry-Riddle. The Eagles have now upset No. 3 Rollins and No. 2 Lee on their way to the third round. We'll have an intriguing match between two teams that seemingly refuse to lose in Nova Southeastern and Embry-Riddle.
- Here is the full slate for Sunday.
Sunday, Nov. 24
- Molloy 1, Mercy 1 (Molloy advances on PKs)
- Grand Valley State 4, McKendree 0
- Saint Rose 1, Stonehill 0
- Minnesota State 1, Augustana (SD) 0
- Embry-Riddle (FL) 2, Lee 1
- Central Missouri 2, Concordia-St. Paul 0
- Flagler 2, Lincoln Memorial 1
- Wingate 1, North Georgia 0
- Nova Southeastern 5, Mississippi College 1
- Dixie State 2, UC-Colorado Springs 1
- Western Washington 1, Cal State LA 0 (2 OT)
Saturday
- Indianapolis and Findlay battled to a 1-0 decision with the Greyhounds advancing to the third round. It was a victory of historic proportions for UIndy: it was the Greyhounds 10th shutout of the season, tied for most in program history. Keeper Sophia Saucerman becomes the first goalie to register two shutouts in the tournament.
- Point Loma pulled off a big upset, taking down No. 1-seeded UC San Diego 1-0. The Sea Lions had never shutout an opponent in the NCAA tournament and did so against the top-seeded Tritons.
- Dallas Baptist remained unbeaten, improving to 17-0-3 on the season. The Orediggers and Patriots went to penalty kicks, where DBU prevailed 5-4.
- West Chester and Slippery Rock battled in a conference showdown that saw a lot of firepower early on. The Golden Rams jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, but Slippery Rock came storming back to tie it. West Chester overpowered Slippery Rock in the second round to advance.
Saturday, Nov. 23
- West Chester 4, Slippery Rock 2
- UIndy 1, Findlay 0
- Bloomsburg 4, Millersville 0
- DBU 1, Colorado School of Mines 1 (DBU advances on PKs)
- Point Loma 1, UC San Diego 0
2019 DII women's soccer championship: Schedule and scores
Two rounds are in the books. The third round and quarterfinals will be played the weekend of Dec. 5-8. We'll update times and dates as we get them, so be sure to check back daily. Here's a look back at the first round.
FIRST ROUND
Thursday, Nov. 21 (all times Eastern)
- Indianapolis 1, Walsh 0
- Findlay 1, Rockhurst 1 (Findlay wins 3-0 on PKs)
- Millersville 3, East Stroudsburg 1
- West Chester 2, Concord 0
- Colorado School of Mines 3, St. Edward's 2
- Point Loma 3, Cal Poly Pomona 1
Friday, Nov. 22 results
- Molloy 1, Bentley 0
- McKendree 1, Ashland 0
- Concordia-St. Paul 1, Northeastern State 1 (Concordia-St.Paul advances on PKs)
- Grand Valley State 7, Southern Indiana 1
- Mercy 0, Southern New Hampshire 0 (Mercy advances on PKs)
- Embry-Riddle 2, Rollins 0
- Western Washington 1, Stanislaus State 0
- Augustana (SD) 2, Central Oklahoma 1
- Central Missouri 4, Southwestern Oklahoma State 1
- Nova Southeastern 2, Montevallo 1
- Stonehill 2, Jefferson 1
- Lincoln Memorial 3, UNC Pembroke 1
- North Georgia 1, Mount Olive 0
- Cal State L.A. 1, Sonoma State 0
- Saint Rose 4, Daemen 0
- Flagler 3, Catawba 0
- Wingate 4, Lenoir-Rhyne 0
- Dixie State 2, Texas Woman's 2 (Dixie State advances on PKs
History of the DII women's soccer championship
Bridgeport won its first title in program history in 2018, defeating Grand Valley State. While the Purple Knights won't have a chance to defend their crown, the Lakers are back in the hunt again. Grand Valley State will be looking to make history with its sixth national championship, and first since the Lakers won three in a row from 2013-15.
STREAKING: Here's how Grand Valley State posted 13-straight shutouts
Here's a complete look at the history of the DII women's soccer championship match.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|Bridgeport (20-4-1)
|Magnus Nilerud
|1-0
|Grand Valley St.
|Pittsburgh, Pa.
|2017
|Central Missouri (26-0-0)
|Lewis Theobald
|1-1 (5-3 PKs)
|Carson-Newman
|Kansas City, Mo.
|2016
|Western Washington (23-0-1)
|Travis Connell
|3-2
|Grand Valley State
|Kansas City, Mo.
|2015
|Grand Valley State (23-1-1)
|Jeff Hosler
|2-0
|Columbus State
|Pensacola, Fla.
|2014
|Grand Valley State (22-2-2)
|Jeff Hosler
|3-0
|Rollins
|Louisville, Ky.
|2013
|Grand Valley State (24-0-1)
|Dave Dilanni
|2-0
|West Florida
|Evans, Ga.
|2012
|West Florida (24-1-0)
|Joe Bartlinski
|1-0
|UC San Diego
|Evans, Ga.
|2011
|Saint Rose (24-1-1)
|Laurie Darling Gutheil
|2-1
|Grand Valley State
|Pensacola, Fla.
|2010
|Grand Valley State (22-1-2)
|Dave Dilanni
|4-0
|UC San Diego
|Louisville, Ky.
|2009
|Grand Valley State (22-0-4)
|Dave Dilanni
|1-0
|Cal State Dominguez Hills
|Tampa
|2008
|Seattle Pacific (22-1-2)
|Chuck Sekyra
|1-0 (2OT)
|West Florida
|Tampa
|2007
|*Tampa (20-2-3)
|Gerry Lucey
|0-0 (2OT, PK)
|Franklin Pierce
|Orange Beach, Ala.
|2006
|Metro State (24-2)
|Danny Sanchez
|1-0 (OT)
|Grand Valley State
|Pensacola, Fla.
|2005
|Nebraska-Omaha (20-2)
|Don Klosterman
|2-1 (OT)
|Seattle Pacific
|Wichita Falls, Texas
|2004
|Metro State (25-1)
|Danny Sanchez
|3-2
|Adelphi
|Wichita Falls, Texas
|2003
|Kennesaw State (25-1)
|Rob King
|2-0
|Franklin Pierce
|Virginia Beach
|2002
|Christian Brothers (22-1)
|Gareth O'Sullivan
|2-1
|Nebraska-Omaha
|Virginia Beach
|2001
|UC San Diego (21-2)
|Brian McManus
|2-0
|Christan Brothers
|UC San Diego
|2000
|UC San Diego (21-2)
|Brian McManus
|2-1
|Northern Kentucky
|Barry
|1999
|Franklin Pierce (20-1)
|Jeff Bailey
|3-1
|Cal Poly Pomona
|Barry
|1998
|Lynn (19-1)
|Rocky Orezzoli
|3-1
|Sonoma State
|Lynn
|1997
|Franklin Pierce (21-0)
|Jeff Bailey
|3-0
|West Virginia Wesleyan
|Cal State Dominguez Hills
|1996
|Franklin Pierce (18-1)
|Jeff Bailey
|1-0
|Lynn
|Lynn
|1995
|Franklin Pierce (19-0)
|Mark Krikorian
|5-0
|Barry
|Franklin Pierce
|1994
|Franklin Pierce (20-0)
|Mark Krikorian
|2-0
|Regis (Colo.)
|Franklin Pierce
|1993
|Barry (17-1)
|Mike Covone
|2-0
|Cal Poly
|Barry
|1992
|Barry (17-2)
|Mike Covone
|3-2
|Adelphi
|Adelphi
|1991
|Cal State Dominguez Hills (18-4-1)
|Marine Cano
|2-1
|Sonoma State
|Cal State Dominguez Hills
|1990
|Sonoma State (14-4)
|Peter Reynaud
|2-0
|Keene State
|Barry
|1989
|Barry (17-0-1)
|Mike Covone
|4-0
|Keene State
|Barry
|1988
|Cal State East Bay (18-2)
|Colin Lindores
|1-0
|Barry
|Barry