2019 DII women's soccer championship: Live updates, scores and bracket

There are just four teams remaining in the 2019 DII women's soccer championship. Grand Valley State and Saint Rose get the national semifinals rolling from Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12.

2019 TOURNAMENT: Interactive bracket | Printable bracket | Selection show

Here is where you can find everything you need to know about the 2019 DII women's soccer tournament.

The DII women's soccer championship: Live updates from Pittsbrugh

Welcome to chilly Pittsburgh, where temperatures have hit the 20s on the eve of the national semifinals. Tomorrow, Grand Valley State plays Saint Rose in the morning before Flagler and Western Washington square off in the afternoon.

So, what are we watching?

There's no surprise here. Grand Valley State returns to the semifinals once again, one year removed from falling short in the championship match in this very same Highmark Stadium. It's more of the same offensively for the Lakers, who led DII in scoring with a 4.71 goals-per-game average. Ava Cook led the way with a DII-best 28 goals. But don't sleep on that defense. This team ran off 13-straight shutouts, including all nine in conference play for the second-best goals-against average in DII.

The Lakers' opponent is Saint Rose, which makes for a good match for the fans. These two know each other well, with the Saints defeating Grand Valley State for the 2011 championship as well as two other semifinal matchups won by the Lakers in 2009 and 2014. The Golden Knights have a balanced attack, scoring 2.83 goals per game, but limiting their opponents to just 0.88 goals against. Nina Predanic leads the way with 20 goals and 16 assists.

SIBLING RIVALRY: For the Steinwascher siblings, the NCAA DII soccer tournament is a family affair

Flagler enters the semifinals as the last remaining DII women's soccer team without a loss in 2019. The Saints have done so with a potent offensive attack, getting to the semis with little difficulty and outscoring their opponents 17-3 over that run. Sara Sandberg heads the charge, scoring 25 goals this season, but also adding 11 assists.

The Saints' opponent is Western Washington. The Vikings are no stranger to the spotlight, winners of the 2016 national championship. Western Washington is fueled by the best defense in DII, allowing just a .330 goals-against average and have allowed more than one goal just once all season. That's not to say the Vikings can't score but they lead a more balanced attack with six players having five or more goals on the season.

So, how did we get here? Here's everything you need to know about the tournament so far.

DII women's soccer quarterfinals: Quarterfinals recap

The last three teams punched their tickets to the semifinals Sunday. Here's how:

No. 1 Saint Rose 2 , No. 1 Bloomsburg 1: Two No. 1 seeds battled for a spot in the semifinals to start the day. Goals from Olivia Boucher and Morgan Burchhardt proved to be enough for the Golden Knights.

, No. 1 Bloomsburg 1: Two No. 1 seeds battled for a spot in the semifinals to start the day. Goals from Olivia Boucher and Morgan Burchhardt proved to be enough for the Golden Knights. No. 1 Flagler 4 , No. 5 Nova Southeastern 0: Flagler has one of the best goal scorers in DII in Sara Sandberg, but it was four different players — Lorena Lopez, Annie Habeeb, Hannah Dolores and Mujica Casotrino — who helped Flagler move on to the next round.

, No. 5 Nova Southeastern 0: Flagler has one of the best goal scorers in DII in Sara Sandberg, but it was four different players — Lorena Lopez, Annie Habeeb, Hannah Dolores and Mujica Casotrino — who helped Flagler move on to the next round. No. 1 Grand Valley State 5, No. 1 Minnesota State 2: Grand Valley State avenged its lone loss of the season to Minnesota State earlier this year in dominating fashion. Ava Cook helped build a 3-0 lead for the Lakers in the first half and finished the day with a hat trick. The Lakers were in the finals last year and look like contenders for another chance at the trophy.

Saturday, Dec. 7

No. 3 Western Washington 3, No. 5 Dixie State 0: Western Washington earned a spot in the semifinals by shutting out Dixie State on Saturday. The Vikings got three goals from three different players — Dayana Diaz, Liv Larson, and Grace Eversaul — to advance. The remaining three spots will be claimed on Sunday.

DII women's soccer championship: What happened in the third round

Grand Valley State won in dominating fashion, setting its single-season scoring record in a 9-0 victory over Indianapolis. Minnesota State closed the third round with a shutout of its own, eliminating Central Missouri 3-0. That sets up a Sunday match between the Lakers and the Mavericks. For those that don't recall, Minnesota State is responsible for Grand Valley State's lone loss in 2019.

Nova Southeastern is a national quarterfinalist. The Sharks will have to pull off some more magic in facing No. 1 Flagler on Sunday. Sara Sandberg — the PBC player of the year — scored her 24th and 25th goal of the season in Flagler's 8-2 victory over Wingate.

Bloomsburg and Saint Rose were the other two No. 1 seeds to advance, each pulling out a one-goal victory. That gives us a second No. 1 vs. No. 1 this Sunday.

Here is Friday's scoreboard, as well as this weekend's quarterfinal matchups:

Friday, Dec. 6 (all times ET)

DII women’s soccer championship: What you missed in the third round

Dixie State continues to shock the DII women's soccer world. One round after ousting the No. 1 team in the country from the DII tournament, the Trailblazers took down No. 2-seeded DBU 2-1. In the nightcap, No. 3 Western Washington got a first-half goal from Emily Nelson that proved to be the game-winner. The Vikings ousted Point Loma from the tournament one round after the Sea Lions upset the West's top-seeded UC San Diego Tritons.

Here are Thursday's scores:

Thursday, Dec. 5 (all times Eastern)

DII women’s soccer championship: Second round recap

Sunday

Nova Southeastern and Dixie State are the big stories from Sunday's second-round play. The Sharks made program history on Friday, defeating Montevallo for their first win in NCAA tournament history. Well, now they can make it two. Not only did Nova Southeastern beat top-seeded Mississippi College, it did it 5-1. Emma Heikkila had a big day with two goals.

Dixie State continued its impressive run to the third round. The Trailblazers upset Texas Woman's in the first round and then bounced No. 1-seed UC-Colorado Springs, which was also the No. 1 team in DII women's soccer. It was like deja vu all over again as Whitley Johns and Jill Bennett got the scoring started and set the tone for the Dixie State upset.

Wingate keeps moving on as well. The Bulldogs entered as the No. 7 seed and took down rival Lenoir-Rhyne — the two-seed — in the first round before taking down No. 3 North Georgia. They have yet to allow a goal. Next up, No. 1 Flagler.

And don't forget about Embry-Riddle. The Eagles have now upset No. 3 Rollins and No. 2 Lee on their way to the third round. We'll have an intriguing match between two teams that seemingly refuse to lose in Nova Southeastern and Embry-Riddle.

Here is the full slate for Sunday.

Sunday, Nov. 24

Saturday

Indianapolis and Findlay battled to a 1-0 decision with the Greyhounds advancing to the third round. It was a victory of historic proportions for UIndy: it was the Greyhounds 10th shutout of the season, tied for most in program history. Keeper Sophia Saucerman becomes the first goalie to register two shutouts in the tournament.

Point Loma pulled off a big upset, taking down No. 1-seeded UC San Diego 1-0. The Sea Lions had never shutout an opponent in the NCAA tournament and did so against the top-seeded Tritons.

Dallas Baptist remained unbeaten, improving to 17-0-3 on the season. The Orediggers and Patriots went to penalty kicks, where DBU prevailed 5-4.

West Chester and Slippery Rock battled in a conference showdown that saw a lot of firepower early on. The Golden Rams jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, but Slippery Rock came storming back to tie it. West Chester overpowered Slippery Rock in the second round to advance.

Saturday, Nov. 23

2019 DII women's soccer championship: Schedule and scores

Two rounds are in the books. The third round and quarterfinals will be played the weekend of Dec. 5-8. We'll update times and dates as we get them, so be sure to check back daily. Here's a look back at the first round.

DII NEWS: Top women's soccer stories | Follow the DII hub | Sign up for the DII newsletter

FIRST ROUND

Thursday, Nov. 21 (all times Eastern)

Friday, Nov. 22 results

Tap or click here for a full-size, printable view of the bracket.

History of the DII women's soccer championship

Bridgeport won its first title in program history in 2018, defeating Grand Valley State. While the Purple Knights won't have a chance to defend their crown, the Lakers are back in the hunt again. Grand Valley State will be looking to make history with its sixth national championship, and first since the Lakers won three in a row from 2013-15.

STREAKING: Here's how Grand Valley State posted 13-straight shutouts

Here's a complete look at the history of the DII women's soccer championship match.