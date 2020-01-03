Stanford's Catarina Macario and Clemson's Robbie Robinson win 2019 MAC Hermann Trophy

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Stanford junior midfielder Catarina Macario and Clemson junior forward Robbie Robinson were presented as the winners of the 2019 Missouri Athletic Club (MAC) Hermann Trophy, presented by World Wide Technology, on Friday at the MAC’s annual banquet.

Macario (San Diego, Calif.) becomes the fifth women’s player to repeat as winner of the award, the sixth two-time women’s winner overall and the first repeat winner since Morgan Brian in 2013 and 2014. Robinson (Camden, S.C.) is the third player in Clemson program history to win the award and the first since Wojtek Krakowiak in 1998.

The MAC Hermann Trophy, a 10-pound crystal soccer ball awarded annually since 1967, honors the United Soccer Coaches National Players of the Year in NCAA Division I men’s and women’s soccer based on voting conducted by NCAA Division I coaches.

Macario followed up her Hermann Trophy-winning campaign of 2018 with an even better 2019. The Pac-12 Midfielder of the Year led the nation and set Stanford records in goals (32), assists (23) and points (87). The three-time All-American led Stanford to its third national championship.

Runners-up for the women’s award were UCLA senior midfielder Jessie Fleming (London, Ontario, Canada) and North Carolina junior defender Emily Fox (Ashburn, Va.)

Robinson led the nation in points (45), tied for the national lead in goals (18) and was tied for fifth in assists (9). The ACC Offensive Player of the Year became the first Clemson player since 1998 to record multiple hat tricks in a single season, he led the nation in four statistical categories and ranked in the top 10 in eight different categories in leading the Tigers to the national quarterfinals.

Runners-up for the men’s award were Virginia junior midfielder Joe Bell (Wanaka, New Zealand) and Georgetown senior defender Dylan Nealis (Massapequa, N.Y.).

