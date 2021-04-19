TRENDING:

NCAA.com | April 19, 2021

2020 NCAA Division I women's soccer championship selections announced

DI women's soccer: 2020 selection show

INDIANAPOLIS — The field of 48 teams, which will compete for the 39th NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship, was announced this afternoon by the NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Committee.

Twenty-nine conferences were granted automatic bids for the 2020 championship, while the remaining 19 teams were selected at-large. The entire tournament will be held in Cary, North Carolina and the surrounding areas. Games will be held on campus at Campbell, East Carolina and the University of North Carolina Wilmington, in addition to Bryan Park (Greensboro), J. Burt Gillette Athletic Complex (Wilson), Sportsplex (Mathews) and WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary).

The No. 1 overall seed is Florida State, the automatic qualifier out of the Atlantic Coast Conference with an 11-0 record, while North Carolina was the No. 2 seed after finishing the regular season with a 15-1 record and its only blemish coming at the hands of the top-seeded Seminoles.  UCLA was awarded the No. 3 seed after winning the Pac-12 Conference crown and posting a 12-1-2. TCU rounded out the top four seeds with an 11-1-1 record and the Big 12 Conference automatic bid.

Additionally, the top eight seeds were filled out by West Virginia, Arkansas, Texas A&M and Southern California.

The Atlantic Coast Conference, Pacific-12 Conference and the Southeastern Conference led all conferences with five teams in the tournament. The Big Ten followed with four representatives in this year's tournament.

First round action will be played April 27-28, while the second rounds will be held April 30-May 1. The third round will be May 5, with the quarterfinals on May 9.

This will mark the first time the College Cup will feature the Division I men’s and women’s soccer national champions being crowned on the same weekend. The women’s semifinals will be held May 13 with the men’s semifinals following on May 14. The championship games will be played May 17 at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary.

Each of the first four rounds will be available on NCAA.com, while the women’s national semifinals will be broadcast live on ESPN2 and the final will be broadcast live on ESPNU.

CONFERENCES RECEIVING AUTOMATIC QUALIFICATIONS (29):

Conference school
America East Conference Stony Brook
American Athletic Conference South Florida
Atlantic 10 Conference Saint Louis
Atlantic Coast Conference Florida State
ASUN Conference Liberty
Big 12 Conference TCU
Big East Conference Georgetown
Big Sky Conference Montana
Big South Conference Campbell
Big Ten Conference Iowa
Colonial Athletic Association Elon
Conference USA Rice
Horizon League Milwaukee
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Siena
Mid-American Conference Bowling Green
Missouri Valley Conference Loyola Chicago
Mountain West Conference New Mexico
Northeast Conference Central Connecticut State
Ohio Valley Conference SIUE
Pac-12 Conference UCLA
Patriot League Navy
Southeastern Conference Vanderbilt
Southern Conference Furman
Southland Conference Southeastern Louisiana
Southwestern Athletic Conference Alabama State
The Summit League Denver
Sun Belt Conference South Alabama
West Coast Conference Santa Clara
Western Athletic Conference Utah Valley
To find the complete 2020 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship bracket visit NCAA.com.

