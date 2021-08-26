Women's MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List announced for 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Florida State’s Jaelin Howell, the reigning 2020-21 Missouri Athletic Club’s Hermann Trophy winner this past spring, headlines the NCAA Women’s Division I college soccer players named to the 2021 Hermann Trophy Watch List.

Howell, a senior midfielder from Lone Tree, Colo., is one of nine Hermann semi-finalists from last year to return to play this fall. Others highlighting the 59 players named to the watch list include forwards Amirah Ali (Rutgers University) and Mikayla Colohan (Brigham Young University). Ali and Colohan are both fifth-year seniors and three-time All-Americans returning to their schools after taking advantage of the NCAA decision granting an additional season of competition for student-athletes following the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic during the 2020-21 academic year.

Other 2020-21 Hermann Trophy semi-finalists from last spring include University of Southern California forward Penelope Hocking; South Florida forward Sydny Nasello; Arkansas forward Anna Podojil; Hofstra midfielder Lucy Porter; Rice defender Mijke Roelfsema and Penn State forward Ally Schlegel. A total of 41 of the players on the list earned previous All-America recognition from United Soccer Coaches.

The Hermann Trophy, presented annually by the Missouri Athletic Club, is the nation’s highest individual honor recognizing the nation’s National Player of the Year as determined by the voting of Division I coaches who are members of United Soccer Coaches.

Fifteen players become Hermann Trophy semifinalists on Nov. 30 following completion of Division I All-America voting following the fall season. Then on Dec. 8, the top three players from a final round of voting are the 2021 finalists. The 2021 winner is revealed on Jan. 7, 2022, at a ceremony at the historic Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis, Mo.

2021 Women’s MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List

Name Year Position School Hometown Murphy Agnew Sr. F Harvard University New Hope, Pa. Amirah Ali Grad F Rutgers University Voorhees, N.J. Joelle Anderson Grad M Pepperdine University San Jose, Calif. Isabella D’Aquila Jr. F Santa Clara University Mission Viejo, Calif. Marcy Barberic Grad F University of Buffalo Grand Island, N.Y. Ambere Barnett Sr. M Western Kentucky University Rockport, Ind. Ashley Barron Jr. D University of Cincinnati Toledo, Ohio Natalie Beckman Sr. F University of Denver Denver, Colo. Jordyn Bloomer Grad K University of Wisconsin Hartland, Wisc. Megan Bornkamp So. D Clemson University Mooresville, N.C. Tanya Boychuk Sr. F University of Memphis Edmonton, Alb. Jordan Brewster Sr. D West Virginia University North Canton, Ohio Lauren Brzykcy Sr. K UCLA San Clemente, Calif. Daisy Cleverley Grad M Georgetown University Auckland, New Zealand Sam Coffey Grad M Penn State University Sleepy Hollow, N.Y. Grace Collins Jr. F Texas Christian University Houston, Texas Mikayla Colohan Grad M Brigham Young University Kaysville, Utah Savannah DeMelo Grad M University of Southern California Bellflower, Calif. Claudia Dickey Sr. K University of North Carolina Charlotte, N.C. Mia Fishel Jr. F UCLA San Diego, Calif. Channing Foster Grad M University of Mississippi Murray, Ky. Hannah Friedrich Sr. F Saint Louis University St. Louis, Mo. Naomi Girma Sr. D Stanford University San Jose, Calif. Lia Godfrey So. M University of Virginia Fleming Island, Fla. Parker Goins Grad F University of Arkansas Broken Arrow, Okla. Isabella Gutierrez Sr. M Furman University Statesboro, Ga. Penelope Hocking Sr. F University of Southern California Anaheim, Calif. Hailey Hopkins Grad F University of Virginia Newport Beach, Calif. Jaelin Howell Sr. M Florida State University Lone Tree, Colo. Sophie Jones Jr. M Duke University Menlo Park, Calif. Rachel Jones Sr. F University of North Carolina Lawrenceville, Ga. Julia Leas Jr. D Georgetown University Vienna, Va. Kelly Ann Livingstone Grad D Georgetown University Glen Ridge, N.J. Alex Loera Grad D Santa Clara University Thornton, Calif. Emily Madril Sr. D Florida State University Navarre, Fla. Alia Martin Grad D University of Michigan Carmel, Ind. Sydney Martinez Sr. K University of South Florida Rincon, Ga. Roma McLaughlin Sr. M Central Connecticut State Donegal, Ireland Sydny Nasello Sr. F University of South Florida Land O’Lakes, Fla. Megan Nemec Jr. F Loyola University Chicago Tinley Park, Ill. Barbara Olivieri So. F Texas A&M University Katy, Texas Ashley Orkus Sr. K University of Mississippi Vestavia Hills, Ala. Brandi Peterson Sr. D Texas Christian University Atlanta, Ga. Anna Podojil Jr. F University of Arkansas Cincinnati, Ohio Lucy Porter Grad M Hofstra University Birmingham, England Thais Reiss Grad F University of North Florida Curitiba, Brazil Izzy Rodriguez Grad D Ohio State University Canton, Mich. Kim Rodriguez Grad D Oklahoma State University Porter, Texas Mijke Roelfsema Grad D Rice University Den Haag, The Netherlands Karlina Sample Sr. D Texas A&M University Frisco, Texas Ally Schlegel Jr. F Penn State University Parker, Colo. Delaney Schultz Sr. M Rice University St. Louis, Mo. Alexa Spaanstra Sr. F University of Virginia Brighton, Mich. Abby Swanson Sr. M Loyola University Chicago Downers Grove, Ill. Frankie Tagliaferri Grad M Rutgers University Colts Neck, N.J. Cameron Tucker Grad F Brigham Young University Highland, Utah Kelsey Turnbow Grad F Santa Clara University Scottsdale, Ariz. Summer Yates Sr. M University of Washington Pasco, Wash. Yujie Zhao Sr. M Florida State University Shanghai, China

About the Missouri Athletic Club

Located in St. Louis, Mo., the Missouri Athletic Club has been presenting college soccer’s player of the year awards since 1986. The MAC was established in 1903 as an athletic, dining and social club. It has a “Platinum Club of America” status, which is awarded to the top private clubs in the country. To learn more about the Missouri Athletic Club, go to mac-stl.org.