Women's soccer rankings: Florida State remains runaway No. 1 as top 7 hold

Following Week 2 of Division I women’s college soccer, the top seven teams remained unchanged, while four previously unranked teams made their way into the top 25 of the United Soccer Coaches Poll.

Florida State is again in the top spot, taking 32 first-place votes — No. 2 North Carolina and No. 4 UCLA received one top vote each. No. 3 Virginia, No. 5 Duke, No. 6 TCU and No. 7 Penn State remained in the same spots as well.

Georgetown, Santa Clara and Stanford round out the top 10, each moving up in the rankings from last week. But there could be some shakeup in the next poll, as UNC faces Stanford on Sunday and Virginia plays Santa Clara on Thursday.

South Carolina rises four spots to No. 12 after kicking off the season with four straight wins. BYU also made a notable jump in the rankings despite a loss to Auburn, defeating Southern Cal 2-1 on Thursday and moving up 10 spots from previously being ranked No. 24.

2021 SEASON: 5 things you should know

United Soccer Coaches Top 25

Rank School Previous POINTS RECORD 1 Florida State (32 first-place votes) 1 846 3-0-0 2 North Carolina (1) 2 817 4-0-0 3 Virginia 3 768 4-0-0 4 UCLA (1) 4 748 3-0-0 5 Duke 5 704 4-0-0 6 TCU 6 666 3-0-0 7 Penn State 7 637 3-0-0 8 Georgetown 11 554 2-0-1 9 Santa Clara 10 533 2-0-2 10 Stanford 13 498 3-0-0 11 Auburn 14 491 3-0-0 12 South Carolina 16 434 3-0-0 13 West Virginia 12 424 3-1-0 14 BYU 24 329 2-1-0 15 Clemson 9 308 2-1-0 16 Rutgers 22 292 2-0-0 17 LSU NR 258 4-0-0 18 UCF 19 246 2-1-0 19 Rice 23 208 4-0-0 20 Pitt NR 199 4-0-0 21 Arizona State NR 180 4-0-0 22 Tennessee 17 148 4-0-0 23 Pepperdine 8 118 3-1-0 24 Michigan 18 106 4-0-0 25 Hofstra NR 88 3-1-0

Records shown are through games of Aug. 29, 2021

Also receiving votes: Texas A&M (70); Cal (65); South Florida (62); Ohio State (53); Oklahoma State (45); Ole Miss (29); Long Beach State (29); Xavier (26); Arkansas (23); Memphis (15); Southern California (13); Colorado (13); Boston College (3); Notre Dame (2); Washington (1); Wisconsin-Milwaukee (1).

MAC HERMANN AWARD: 2021 watch list revealed

Elsewhere, Clemson fell from No. 9 to No. 15 after suffering a 3-1 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday. Despite holding the preseason No. 9 ranking, Texas A&M remains left out of the top 25 after starting the season with two losses to No. 1 Florida State and No. 6 TCU.

Pepperdine also experienced a major shift in the rankings, dropping from No. 8 to No. 23 after losing to Long Beach State.

The four teams that made their way into the top 25 after previously being unranked are LSU (17), Pitt (20), Arizona State (21) and Hofstra (25).