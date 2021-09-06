No. 18 UCF women's soccer takes down No. 7 Penn State for Sunday upset

In a rain-soaked match, the No. 18 ranked UCF women's soccer team weathered the storm to upset No. 7 Penn State 2-1 Sunday evening.



The first half started with Penn State controlling possession but around the 15-minute mark the tide started to turn as the Knights gained control of the ball.

Ten minutes later, in the 26th minute, UCF found the back of the net on a Kristen Scott goal. Penn State would respond almost five minutes later on a goal from just outside the 18 and the 1-1 score would stand going into halftime.



Five minutes into the second half, the rain and lightning started, stopping the match for two hours and 22 minutes.



Once the Knights got the O.K. to play, Kristen Scott did what she did earlier in the game and found the back of the net giving the Knights a 2-1 lead on the seventh ranked team in the country. With 11 minutes left in the game, Penn State fired a rocket to UCF goalkeeper Caroline DeLisle's left where she went full extension to make an incredible save to hold on to the Knights lead.

Two and a half-hour delay and Kristen's picking up right where she left off 😤#ChargeOn ⚔️ #BestIsOurStandard pic.twitter.com/9NjdmMT7kJ — UCF Women's Soccer (@UCF_WSoccer) September 6, 2021

UCF would withstand an offensive attack from the Nittany Lions over the last 10 minutes to hold on to win 2-1. The next game for the Knights will be at Ole Miss on Sep. 9 at 7 p.m.

