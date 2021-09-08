An unprecedented start helped LSU make program history in the new women's soccer rankings

The LSU women's soccer team needed only six games to make program history.

The Tigers have three wins against ranked teams in their 6-0 start — that's their most ranked wins in a single season. LSU's reward is the highest ranking in its history: No. 7 in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll. LSU's prior best came in 2009, when it reached No. 10.

Thanks to wins against then-No. 15 South Florida (2-1), then-No. 19 UCF (2-0) and previous No. 21 Arizona State (5-2), LSU climbed from unranked in the preseason into the top 10. Last week, LSU was No. 17.

LSU's hot start includes 21 goals in the six games while allowing only four. Both Tinaya Alexander and Alesia Garcia have scored five goals and chipped in with two assists for 12 points. But they haven't done it alone, as 11 players have recorded at least one goal. Defensively, keeper Mollee Swift has 23 saves and a 0.57 goals against average. The Tigers next face Louisiana on Thursday, Sept. 9.

The Tigers' impressive start took them into the top 10, which is again led by top-ranked Florida State. North Carolina, Virginia, UCLA and Duke round out the top five. All five teams remained in the same spots.

United Soccer Coaches Top 25

Rank School Points Record Previous 1 Florida State (29) 840 5-0-0 1 2 North Carolina (2) 817 6-0-0 2 3 Virginia (1) 775 6-0-0 3 4 UCLA (2) 748 4-0-0 4 5 Duke 705 5-0-0 5 6 TCU 676 5-0-0 6 7 LSU 591 6-0-0 17 8 Santa Clara 570 3-1-2 9 9 Rutgers 519 4-0-0 16 10 Auburn 508 5-0-0 11 11 Stanford 453 3-2-0 10 12 South Carolina 437 4-0-0 12 13 Pepperdine 376 5-1-0 23 14 Penn State 364 4-1-0 7 15 Memphis 322 5-0-1 NR 16 Michigan 311 5-1-0 24 17 UCF 281 3-2-0 18 18 West Virginia 240 3-2-0 13 19 Tennessee 233 6-0-0 22 20 Pitt 207 5-1-0 20 21 Texas Tech 181 5-0-1 NR 22 BYU 152 3-2-0 14 23 Xavier 135 5-0-0 NR 24 Georgetown 120 2-0-3 8 25 Hofstra 105 5-1-0 25

Records shown are through games of Sep. 5, 2021

Also receiving votes: Texas A&M (68), Oregon State (52), Rice (48), Clemson (30), Ole Miss (26), Arizona State (21), USF (21), Ohio State (20), Southern California (19), Western Kentucky (19), Arkansas (14), Cal (13), Notre Dame (11), Georgia (9), North Texas (5), Long Beach State (4), Denver (2), Oklahoma State (2)

However, there could be some major movement in the next poll, as No. 10 Auburn faces No. 1 Florida State on Sunday and No. 4 UCLA plays No. 8 Santa Clara on Thursday.

Though LSU is the highlight, other teams made noise. Rutgers jumped seven spots to No. 9. Outside the top 10, Pepperdine moved up ten spots to No. 13 and Memphis moved up to No. 15 after previously being unranked, along with previously unranked Texas Tech sitting at No. 21 and formerly unranked Xavier at No. 23.

This week, there are many exciting matchups that could really impact next week's rankings.