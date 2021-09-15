TCU soccer is making history at No. 5 in the nation and a perfect 7-0

When Eric Bell arrived at TCU in 2012, the Horned Frogs were still a part of the Mountain West conference.

They had never received a bid to the NCAA tournament, and they were far from a team anyone would consider to be in contention to win a national championship.

Bell had losing seasons in his first two years and about a .500 win percentage the next two years. The win percentage has been climbing ever since.

Now, in 2021 and in Bell's 10th season in Fort Worth, TCU sits at No. 5 in the country and has recorded its best start ever at 7-0.

TCU is one of just 12 teams in the nation without a loss or a tie.

WOMEN'S SOCCER RANKINGS: View the full top 25

"Over the course of time, we've been able to get just a little bit better every single year," Bell said. "You know, for me, that's a tremendous accomplishment, knowing that we're continuing to build our brand, build our program and get better and able to compete on the highest level."

TCU has certainly blossomed into a soccer program that has shown it can compete on a national level. TCU is one of 16 programs to have appeared in the last five NCAA postseasons.

2020 was a memorable season for Bell, as he was not only named the Big 12 Coach of the Year, but he lead his squad to its first-ever regular season title, along with a run to the Elite Eight in the NCAA tournament.

"The mantra is always to take one game at a time," he said. "We rarely look forward and talk about things that are in advance of what we're trying to do. So the next game is the most important game. "

The 2021 Horned Frogs have already built on last season's success, as the program is off to its best start in program history at 7-0.

Bell attributes much of this success to the depth in this 2021 squad.

"We're pretty deep, we've got talent on the starting line, and we've got talent coming in off the bench and we're able to showcase our players in positions where they can be successful," Bell said. "I think we have the ability to sometimes wear teams down with our talent and our depth."

Some of the standout talent in this year's lineup includes starting goalkeeper Lauren Kellett who has posted a 0.33 GAA through seven games, as well as depth in the attack, with four different players including Messiah Bright, Grace Collins, Camryn Lancaster and Lauren Memoly who have registered multi-goal games this season.

Ahead of another top-20 matchup Thursday against Pepperdine and conference play opening up on Friday, Bell is hopeful that the Horned Frogs will be able to make their sixth straight NCAA tournament appearance.

"Obviously, we want to compete to win the conference and the conference tournament and compete to win a national championship," he said. "But again, it's one game, one day at a time and making sure that our preparation is proper."