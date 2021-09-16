TRENDING:

Pepperdine Athletics | September 16, 2021

Women's college soccer: No. 9 Pepperdine blanks No. 5 TCU 1-0

FORT WORTH, Texas – Tori Waldeck's 65th-minute goal was the difference as the #9 Pepperdine's women's soccer team earned one of the best road wins in program history and handed #5 TCU its first loss on Thursday evening, 1-0.

Through a back-and-forth game the Waves improved to 8-1-0 on the season and have continued to outshoot their opponents for the ninth game in a row with 18 shots and nine being on target while allowing TCU (7-1-0) only 10 attempts with four on target.

GOAL

Pepperdine 65': Redshirt senior forward Joelle Anderson (San Jose, Calif./Harker School) sent a pass from the outside circle downfield, which bounced off a TCU defender. The ball landed just ahead of Waldeck (Newhall, Calif./Hart HS) who sent a right foot shot between two TCU defenders to the back of the net for her third goal of the season.

STATS

  • Shots: Pepperdine 18, TCU 10
  • Shots on goal: Pepperdine 9, TCU 4
  • Saves: Zoe Clevely (Pepperdine) 4, Lauren Kellett (TCU) 8
  • Corner kicks: Pepperdine 6, TCU 6
  • Fouls: Pepperdine 4, TCU 4
  • Offsides: Pepperdine 1, TCU 4

NOTABLE

  • It's the third time in program history, but the first time since 2003, that the Waves have beaten a top-five team on the road (#3 Portland in 2002 and #4 Stanford in 2004).
  • With today's win, the Waves have won their first six road games for the first time in program history.
  • The Waves have now defeated TCU for the third time in program history (3-0 home in 2002 and 3-2 away in 2005).
  • Pepperdine continues its best start since 2005 (8-0-1).
  • Waldeck and Carlee Giammona (Las Vegas, Nev./Palo Verde HS/Alabama) both had five shots.

