Women's college soccer: No. 9 Pepperdine blanks No. 5 TCU 1-0

FORT WORTH, Texas – Tori Waldeck's 65th-minute goal was the difference as the #9 Pepperdine's women's soccer team earned one of the best road wins in program history and handed #5 TCU its first loss on Thursday evening, 1-0.

Through a back-and-forth game the Waves improved to 8-1-0 on the season and have continued to outshoot their opponents for the ninth game in a row with 18 shots and nine being on target while allowing TCU (7-1-0) only 10 attempts with four on target.

GOAL

Pepperdine 65': Redshirt senior forward Joelle Anderson (San Jose, Calif./Harker School) sent a pass from the outside circle downfield, which bounced off a TCU defender. The ball landed just ahead of Waldeck (Newhall, Calif./Hart HS) who sent a right foot shot between two TCU defenders to the back of the net for her third goal of the season.

STATS

Shots: Pepperdine 18, TCU 10

Shots on goal: Pepperdine 9, TCU 4

Saves: Zoe Clevely (Pepperdine) 4, Lauren Kellett (TCU) 8

Corner kicks: Pepperdine 6, TCU 6

Fouls: Pepperdine 4, TCU 4

Offsides: Pepperdine 1, TCU 4

NOTABLE