Pepperdine Athletics | September 16, 2021 Women's college soccer: No. 9 Pepperdine blanks No. 5 TCU 1-0 Women's soccer rankings: Florida State rolls on, LSU makes program history Share FORT WORTH, Texas – Tori Waldeck's 65th-minute goal was the difference as the #9 Pepperdine's women's soccer team earned one of the best road wins in program history and handed #5 TCU its first loss on Thursday evening, 1-0. Through a back-and-forth game the Waves improved to 8-1-0 on the season and have continued to outshoot their opponents for the ninth game in a row with 18 shots and nine being on target while allowing TCU (7-1-0) only 10 attempts with four on target. GOAL Pepperdine 65': Redshirt senior forward Joelle Anderson (San Jose, Calif./Harker School) sent a pass from the outside circle downfield, which bounced off a TCU defender. The ball landed just ahead of Waldeck (Newhall, Calif./Hart HS) who sent a right foot shot between two TCU defenders to the back of the net for her third goal of the season. STATS Shots: Pepperdine 18, TCU 10 Shots on goal: Pepperdine 9, TCU 4 Saves: Zoe Clevely (Pepperdine) 4, Lauren Kellett (TCU) 8 Corner kicks: Pepperdine 6, TCU 6 Fouls: Pepperdine 4, TCU 4 Offsides: Pepperdine 1, TCU 4 NOTABLE It's the third time in program history, but the first time since 2003, that the Waves have beaten a top-five team on the road (#3 Portland in 2002 and #4 Stanford in 2004). With today's win, the Waves have won their first six road games for the first time in program history. The Waves have now defeated TCU for the third time in program history (3-0 home in 2002 and 3-2 away in 2005). Pepperdine continues its best start since 2005 (8-0-1). Waldeck and Carlee Giammona (Las Vegas, Nev./Palo Verde HS/Alabama) both had five shots. ⚽️LATEST WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER NEWS ⚽️ 📊 POLLS: United Soccer Coaches | NCAA Women's Soccer RPI 📊 👀 HISTORY: Schools with most national titles | College Cup all-time history 🥅 👉 MORE: Season statistics | MAC Hermann watch list 👀 Kansas vs. Gonzaga predicted, the Maui Invitational winner and 5 more college basketball games to watch this week Andy Katz picks the winners for some of the best games to watch this week, including No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 6 Kansas and No. 14 Texas Tech vs. No. 17 Houston. READ MORE