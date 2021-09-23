Here are the remaining undefeated women's college soccer teams

It has been a decade since an NCAA Division I women's soccer team went on an undefeated run en route to a national title. The last to do so was 2011 national champion Stanford, who went 25-0-1.

Here are the remaining undefeated teams — including ties — in the 2021 NCAA DI women's soccer season. All times ET:

Florida State (10-0-0)

Next game: at Clemson, 7 p.m. ET Friday, Oct. 1

Last game: Def. Louisville, 3-0

Florida State, the 2020-21 finalist, continues to roll, as it comes out to a perfect 9-0 to start its 2021 campaign. This is no surprise, as the Seminoles return 10 of their 11 starters from the 2021 title game. Florida State is currently on an nine-game road winning streak dating back to October 2019.

UCLA (8-0-1)

Next game: vs. Arizona, 11 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30

Last game: Draw vs. Oregon in 0-0 (2OT)

So far this season, UCLA's defense has contributed to eight shutouts in a row, as well as a team goals against average of 0.13, the second-best in the nation. The Bruins offense is led by a lethal duo in Mia Fishel and Reilyn Turner, who have each scored seven goals so far this season.

UL Monroe (6-0-1)

Next game: at Little Rock, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1

Last game: Def. Coastal Carolina, 6-1

ULM boasts an incredibly diverse roster with 17 international student-athletes on the team representing 10 different countries. The Panthers are led by Brooklynn Fugel with four goals. Six different ULM players have at least two goals on the season.

Harvard (7-0-1)

Next game: at Yale, 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2

Last game: Def. Penn, 3-0

So far this season, Harvard has outshot its opponents 18-8. With a 7-0-1 record, the Crimson are off to their best start since 1996, when they went 11-0 to begin the season.

Oregon (5-0-4)

Next game: vs. Cal, 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30

Last game: Draw vs. UCLA in 0-0 (2OT)

Oregon entered its first Pac-12 contest against UCLA in a battle of the unbeatens on Friday, coming away with a tie in double overtime. Oregon also previously picked up its first win against Portland in Eugene since 1980. This is the Ducks' first 7-0 start in the modern era of the program.

Georgetown (5-0-5)

Next game: vs. DePaul, 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30

Last game: Def. Xavier 2-1

Georgetown has put together an impressive win column so far this season, upsetting No. 9 Rutgers 1-0 and taking down Texas. The Hoyas are averaging 11.1 shots per game.