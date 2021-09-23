No. 7 Virginia takes down undefeated No. 2 Duke 1-0

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — For the second straight game the Cavaliers shut out an ACC opponent and Diana Ordoñez provided the winning goal as No. 7 Virginia (9-1-0, 2-0-0 ACC) defeated No. 2 Duke (7-1-0, 1-1-0 ACC) by a score of 1-0 on Thursday night (Sept. 23) at Klöckner Stadium.

Ordoñez has now provided the game-winning goal in back-to-back games for the Cavaliers as the Hoos posted back-to-back 1-0 wins over Wake Forest and second-ranked Duke to start ACC play.

Ordoñez put the Hoos on the board with her goal in the 57th minute. A foul set up a free kick for the Cavaliers in front of the Virginia bench and Alexis Theoret lined up to take it. She served it into the six where it was flicked on by Haley Hopkins with the header toward Ordoñez near the back post. The junior forward slid and tapped it in and put Virginia on top 1-0.

If you didn't see it live, the goal from Diana Ordoñez to lift No. 7 Virginia to a 1-0 win over No. 2 Duke was a #SCTop10 moment.#GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 | #ALLIN ⚽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/dC43vfboA5 — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) September 24, 2021

NOTES ON THE GAME