Virginia Athletics | September 23, 2021 No. 7 Virginia takes down undefeated No. 2 Duke 1-0 Women's soccer rankings: Duke rises to No. 2 after upsetting rival North Carolina Share CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — For the second straight game the Cavaliers shut out an ACC opponent and Diana Ordoñez provided the winning goal as No. 7 Virginia (9-1-0, 2-0-0 ACC) defeated No. 2 Duke (7-1-0, 1-1-0 ACC) by a score of 1-0 on Thursday night (Sept. 23) at Klöckner Stadium. Ordoñez has now provided the game-winning goal in back-to-back games for the Cavaliers as the Hoos posted back-to-back 1-0 wins over Wake Forest and second-ranked Duke to start ACC play. Ordoñez put the Hoos on the board with her goal in the 57th minute. A foul set up a free kick for the Cavaliers in front of the Virginia bench and Alexis Theoret lined up to take it. She served it into the six where it was flicked on by Haley Hopkins with the header toward Ordoñez near the back post. The junior forward slid and tapped it in and put Virginia on top 1-0. If you didn't see it live, the goal from Diana Ordoñez to lift No. 7 Virginia to a 1-0 win over No. 2 Duke was a #SCTop10 moment.#GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 | #ALLIN ⚽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/dC43vfboA5 — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) September 24, 2021 NOTES ON THE GAME Virginia improved to 24-15-9 all-time against the Blue Devils with the win on Thursday night. Diana Ordoñez now holds a team-leading nine goals and 18 points. The Ordoñez goal was also the 11th game-winning goal of her career. Laurel Ivory now has 38 career shutouts and improved to 60-16-11 for her career. The assist was the first of her collegiate career for Alexis Theoret.