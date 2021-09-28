Virginia women's soccer rockets up to No. 2 as upsets shake up top 10 rankings

It was a chaotic week in Division I women’s college soccer, and there are plenty of shifts in our rankings to prove it.

The biggest story line of the week came as Virginia took down then-No. 2 Duke, 1-0. Since falling to Penn State on Sept. 9, Virginia has posted four consecutive one-goal wins to climb to the second spot, up five from last week. The Cavaliers also have a first-place vote — the only team to get one besides near-unanimous No. 1 Florida State. The top-ranked Seminoles are one of only six undefeated teams left — No. 3 UCLA, No. 20 Harvard, No. 23 Georgetown, Oregon and UL Monroe are the others.

Here are the full rankings:

United Soccer Coaches top 25:

Rank School Points Record Previous 1 Florida State (33) 848 10-0-0 1 2 Virginia (1) 777 10-1-0 7 3 UCLA 757 8-0-1 3 4 Duke 742 7-1-1 2 5 North Carolina 713 8-1-1 4 6 Pepperdine 691 9-1-0 6 7 Stanford 595 7-2-0 10 8 Arkansas 585 8-2-0 16 9 Rutgers 569 7-2-0 9 10 TCU 516 8-2-0 8 11 Hofstra 425 9-1-0 14 12 West Virginia 406 7-2-1 13 13 Auburn 374 8-2-0 11 14 SMU 338 7-1-0 17 15 Tennessee 317 9-1-0 NR 16 Gonzaga 263 10-1-0 20 17 Michigan 241 7-1-2 18 18 Wisconsin 233 7-1-3 NR 19 Virginia Tech 212 7-2-2 NR 20 Harvard 204 7-0-1 23 21 Southern California 186 6-2-0 NR 22 Memphis 158 8-1-1 NR 23 Georgetown 123 5-0-5 25 24 LSU 96 8-2-0 5 25 South Carolina 91 8-2-0 NR

Through games Sep. 26, 2021.

Also receiving votes: Arizona State (82); Baylor (79); Clemson (76); Penn State (70); BYU (53); Rice (52); Oregon State (46); Ole Miss (30); Notre Dame (22); Texas Tech (20); Ohio State (16); Xavier (13); Princeton (13); Georgia (7); Texas A&M (6); North Texas (2); South Florida (2); Wake Forest (1).

After Florida State and Virginia at Nos. 1 and 2, UCLA, Duke and North Carolina round out the top 5, with Pepperdine remaining sixth. Expect the top 5 to potentially look different next week, as No. 2 Virginia meets No. 5 North Carolina this weekend to battle it out in the ACC.

Another notable top-10 change happened for Arkansas, which moved up big in this week's poll by climbing eight spots to No. 8 as it collected its eighth straight win and third SEC win in a row.

Elsewhere in the SEC, LSU had broken multiple school records for its undefeated start and wins over ranked opponents. But this week, LSU dropped 19 spots following two consecutive losses. Ole Miss blanked the Tigers 2-0 in their SEC opener, and Georgia came out on top over the Tigers 2-1 in an overtime battle.

Looking at the newly ranked teams, Tennessee went from being unranked to climbing to No. 15 after defeating former No. 11 Auburn. Wisconsin and Virginia Tech also enter the rankings at spots No. 18 and 19, along with No. 21 Southern Cal, No. 22 Memphis and South Carolina, who rounds out the rankings at No. 25.