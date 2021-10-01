Oregon State Athletics | October 1, 2021 Oregon State women's soccer notches first-ever road win at No. 7 Stanford 5 NCAA women’s soccer players to watch from the preseason top 25 Share STANFORD, Calif. – The Oregon State women's soccer team toppled No. 7 Stanford, 2-1, on Thursday, for its first road win against the Cardinal in program history. With the victory, the Beavers have now defeated Stanford two of the last three meetings dating back to Feb. 28, 2021, after the two teams split last season with a win each. Oregon State is now 9-1 on the season and 1-1 in Pac-12 play. "We were pinned in and defending, but I never sensed any doubt from the group," said head coach Lauren Sinacola. "The team was focused on the job at hand and did what we needed to do to come out with a win. We had a lot of players step up tonight and to say I'm proud is an understatement. We will enjoy this win, learn from it, and refocus for our Sunday matchup against Cal." UNDEFEATED: Here are the remaining undefeated women's college soccer teams Freshman Aaliyah Bluett found the net for her first collegiate goal after picking off a pass between Stanford players in the 42nd minute of action, putting the Beavers up 1-0. In the 74th minute, junior Sophie Conrad found the net off of senior Laura Galceran's corner kick to put the Beavers up 2-0. Conrad's goal marked her second of the season. The Cardinal scored in the 75th minute to push the score to 2-1, but Oregon State's defensive line held strong. Between the pipes, senior Bridgette Skiba held down the fort, notching six saves. Over the course of the game the Beavers took one corner kick and tallied four shots on goal out of five shots taken. Up Next The Beavers continue their road stretch this weekend as they travel to Berkeley, Calif. to take on California on Oct. 3 at 1 p.m. ⚽️LATEST WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER NEWS ⚽️ 📊 POLLS: United Soccer Coaches | NCAA Women's Soccer RPI 📊 👀 HISTORY: Schools with most national titles | College Cup all-time history 🥅 👉 MORE: Season statistics | MAC Hermann watch list 👀 Men's soccer rankings: Oregon State soars to No. 15, leads 4 new ranked teams in top 25 Georgetown stays atop the latest United Soccer Coaches rankings while Oregon State jumps into the poll in a big way following Week 6. READ MORE Here are the remaining undefeated women's college soccer teams We're tracking all the remaining undefeated NCAA women's soccer teams in the 2021 season. READ MORE The 25 most exciting wrestlers to watch in the 2021-22 NCAA wrestling season Which wrestlers compete in a way that makes them must-watch performers every time they step on the mat? Who puts on the biggest show? These are 25 of best, most interesting wrestlers to watch heading into the 2021-2022 season. READ MORE