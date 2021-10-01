Oregon State women's soccer notches first-ever road win at No. 7 Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. – The Oregon State women's soccer team toppled No. 7 Stanford, 2-1, on Thursday, for its first road win against the Cardinal in program history. With the victory, the Beavers have now defeated Stanford two of the last three meetings dating back to Feb. 28, 2021, after the two teams split last season with a win each. Oregon State is now 9-1 on the season and 1-1 in Pac-12 play.



"We were pinned in and defending, but I never sensed any doubt from the group," said head coach Lauren Sinacola. "The team was focused on the job at hand and did what we needed to do to come out with a win. We had a lot of players step up tonight and to say I'm proud is an understatement. We will enjoy this win, learn from it, and refocus for our Sunday matchup against Cal."

Freshman Aaliyah Bluett found the net for her first collegiate goal after picking off a pass between Stanford players in the 42nd minute of action, putting the Beavers up 1-0. In the 74th minute, junior Sophie Conrad found the net off of senior Laura Galceran's corner kick to put the Beavers up 2-0. Conrad's goal marked her second of the season. The Cardinal scored in the 75th minute to push the score to 2-1, but Oregon State's defensive line held strong.



Between the pipes, senior Bridgette Skiba held down the fort, notching six saves. Over the course of the game the Beavers took one corner kick and tallied four shots on goal out of five shots taken.



Up Next

The Beavers continue their road stretch this weekend as they travel to Berkeley, Calif. to take on California on Oct. 3 at 1 p.m.