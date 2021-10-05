Women's soccer rankings: Hofstra moves into top 10, makes history for third straight week

Hofstra continues to make history in the rankings as it breaks in at No. 10 in the new United Soccer Coaches poll, earning its highest ranking in school history. Hofstra is the first team in the CAA to earn a top-10 ranking since William & Mary in 1999. It's also the third consecutive week the Pride earned a program-best ranking.

The Pride are on a seven-game win streak, with an overall record of 10-1-0. Star forward Miri Taylor has been instrumental in Hofstra's success, ranking third nationally in points per game (2.55) and third nationally in goals with 11.

Here's the full top 25:

United Soccer Coaches Rankings:

Rank School Points Record Previous 1 Florida State (29) 840 11-0-0 1 2 Virginia (1) 801 10-1-1 2 3 UCLA (3) 778 10-0-1 3 4 Duke (1) 746 8-1-1 4 5 North Carolina 697 8-1-2 5 6 Pepperdine 678 10-1-0 6 7 Arkansas 643 9-2-0 8 8 Rutgers 588 9-2-0 9 9 West Virginia 554 8-2-1 12 10 Hofstra 474 10-1-0 11 11 Southern California 462 8-2-0 21 12 Tennessee 437 10-1-0 15 13 TCU 420 9-2-1 10 14 Stanford 379 8-3-0 7 15 SMU 360 7-1-1 14 16 Michigan 305 8-1-3 17 17 Virginia Tech 265 8-2-2 19 18 Harvard 251 8-0-1 20 19 South Carolina 229 9-2-0 25 20 BYU 198 6-3-1 NR 21 Memphis 189 8-1-1 22 22 Auburn 142 8-3-0 13 23 Baylor 124 7-2-3 NR 24 Notre Dame 88 10-1-1 NR 25 Purdue 70 9-2-2 NR

Updated through October 3, 2021

Also receiving votes: Princeton (58), Washington State (53), Ole Miss (47), Gonzaga (45), Wisconsin (33), Western Kentucky (21), Georgetown (18), Clemson (17), Oregon State (15), LSU (9), Xavier (8), Arizona State (3), USF (2), UCF (2), Penn State (1).

Elsewhere, Week 7 brought mostly stability in the rankings, with the highly anticipated top-5 matchup between No. 2 Virginia and No. 5 North Carolina ending in a tie to help avoid any major drama. Both teams remained in the same spots this week.

Florida State remained a constant at the top of the rankings as it has since the beginning, while Virginia, UCLA, Duke and North Carolina fill out the remaining spots in the top 5. Florida State and UCLA are two of just four undefeated teams remaining. The Seminoles also received 29 of the 34 first-place votes.

UNDEFEATED: Here are the remaining undefeated women's college soccer teams

Southern Cal is another program that took a notable jump up from No. 21 all the way to No. 11, riding an eight-game win streak and outscoring opponents 25-5 along the way.

Staying in Pac-12 territory, the major upset from last week went to Oregon State, who defeated then-No. 7 Stanford on Thursday for its first-ever win against the Cardinal in program history.

BEAVERS ON TOP: Oregon State upsets Stanford

Four previously unranked teams also found their way into the rankings in Week 7, with BYU back in the rankings at No. 20, and No. 23 Baylor, No. 24 Notre Dame and No. 25 Purdue taking our final three spots to round out the latest poll.