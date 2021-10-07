Watch NC State women's soccer take down No. 4 Duke with a 2OT golden goal

With 19 seconds left in double overtime, Jameese Joseph scored the golden goal to lift NC State women's soccer (5-6-2, 1-4-0 ACC) to a 2-1 victory over No. 4 Duke (8-2-1, 2-2-1 ACC) on Thursday night at Koskinen Stadium in Durham, N.C.



The victory was the Wolfpack's first conference win this season as it handed the Blue Devils its first home loss in 10 matches, as well as the program's first win over the Blue Devils since 2000. Additionally, it is the Pack's first win over a top-five opponent since 2002 (Oct. 10 vs. then No. 1 North Carolina).



In the last three meetings between the teams, dating back to 2018, the results have been a pair of draws and a win.

The first half was scoreless for both teams, and despite Duke holding a 7-1 lead in shots Wolfpack goalkeeper Maria Echezarreta was never tested, as none were on target. The Blue Devils' best chance was in the 14th minute when Michelle Cooper's shot hit the crossbar and dropped straight down but never crossed the goal line.



Joseph was responsible for the Pack's lone shot in the half. In the 43rd minute, she forced a turnover at the halfway line, and after beating out multiple defenders her shot inside the 18-yard box skimmed the top right corner of the net.



Duke broke the deadlock in the 48th minute with a goal by Tess Boade from inside the box, but Annika Wohner managed to score the equalizer five minutes later with a volley from close range off a cross by Emika Kawagishi from the right side.



It marked Wohner's fourth goal of the season to tie for the lead in scoring and points among the Pack, while Kawagishi tallied her second assist of the year to tie for second among the team in the category.

In the final seconds of the match, Duke looked to score the game-winning goal with back-to-back-to-back shots, but the Wolfpack's backline and Echezarreta managed to force extra time with a pair of blocks and save.

The two teams battled through two overtime periods, but NC State managed to come out on top with Joseph's late golden goal. With 19 seconds left in double overtime, Joseph tallied her fifth goal of the season with a low strike to the bottom right corner of the net to give the Pack the victory.

Four of NC State's six shots were on goal, while four of Duke's 21 were on target.



The Pack will remain on the road for its next match, as it will travel to Louisville Sunday for a 1 p.m. contest at Lynn Stadium in Louisville, Ky. The match will be broadcast on the ACCNX.