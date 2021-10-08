2021 women’s College Cup: Dates, times, schedule

The 2021-22 NCAA Division I women's College Cup is set to take place December 3-5, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. The selection show will take place on Monday, Nov. 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The selection show can be streamed live here on NCAA.com.

Last season, Santa Clara defeated Florida State 4-1 on penalty kicks to win the program's first national championship since 2001.

First, here's a quick look at the 2021 women's College Cup semifinals and national championship:

ROUND DATE LOCATION College Cup: Semifinal 1 Friday, Dec. 3 Stevens Stadium, Santa Clara, CA College Cup: Semifinal 2 Friday, Dec. 3 Stevens Stadium, Santa Clara, CA College Cup: Championship Sunday, Dec. 5 Stevens Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

How does the women’s College Cup work?

The women's College Cup is comprised of the two semifinal games and championship game of the Division I women’s soccer championship tournament.

There are 333 women’s soccer teams in Division I that are eligible for competition in the tournament.

Of those 333, 64 will make the championship’s tournament field. The teams that qualify for the tournament field are split into two categories:

31 conference champions automatically receive invites to the tournament.

33 at-large teams are selected by the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Committee.

The tournament field and bracket will be announced on Monday, Nov. 8 during the selection show at 4:30 p.m. ET.

2021 women's soccer tournament: Schedule, dates for the College Cup

EVENT DATE/time LOCATION Selection Show Monday, Nov. 8, 4:30 p.m. ET Live stream on NCAA.com First round Friday, Nov. 12 - Sunday, Nov. 14 Campus sites Second round Friday, Nov. 19 Campus sites Third round Sunday, Nov. 21 Campus sites Quarterfinals Friday, Nov. 26 and Saturday, Nov. 27 Campus sites College Cup: Semifinal 1 Friday, Dec. 3 Stevens Stadium, Santa Clara, CA College Cup: Semifinal 2 Friday, Dec. 3 Stevens Stadium, Santa Clara, CA College Cup: Championship Sunday, Dec. 5 Stevens Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

How do I get tickets for the women's College Cup?

You can get ticket information for the women's College Cup by clicking this link.

Every national champion since 1982:

Regarded as one of the most successful collegiate programs in any NCAA sport, North Carolina women's soccer has won a dominant 21 national titles.

Only six other schools have multiple titles. Notre Dame and Stanford each have three, while Santa Clara, Florida State, Portland and Southern California each have two.

Year Team (Record) Score Runner-Up Site 2020 Santa Clara (10-1-1) 1-1 (2ot, pk) Florida State Cary, N.C. 2019 Stanford (24-1-0) 0-0 (2ot, pk) North Carolina San Jose, Calif. 2018 Florida State (20-4-3) 1-0 North Carolina Cary, N.C. 2017 Stanford (23-1-0) 3-2 UCLA Orlando, Fla. 2016 Southern California (19-4-2) 3-1 West Virginia San Jose, Calif. 2015 Penn State (22-3-2) 1-0 Duke Cary, N.C. 2014 Florida State (23-1-1) 1-0 Virginia Boca Raton, Fla. 2013 UCLA (22-1-3) 1-0 (OT) Florida State Cary, N.C. 2012 North Carolina (15-5-3) 4-1 Penn State San Diego, Calif. 2011 Stanford (25-0-1) 1-0 Duke Kennesaw, Ga. 2010 Notre Dame (21-2-2) 1-0 Stanford Cary, N.C. 2009 North Carolina (23-3-1) 1-0 Stanford Texas A&M 2008 North Carolina (25-1-2) 2-1 Notre Dame Cary, N.C. 2007 Southern California (20-3-2) 2-0 Florida State Texas A&M 2006 North Carolina (27-1) 2-1 Notre Dame Cary, N.C. 2005 Portland (23-0-2) 4-0 UCLA Texas A&M 2004 *Notre Dame (25-1-1) 1-1 (2 ot, pk) UCLA Cary, N.C. 2003 North Carolina (27-0) 6-0 Connecticut Cary, N.C. 2002 Portland (20-4-2) 2-1 (2 ot) Santa Clara Austin, Texas 2001 Santa Clara (23-2) 1-0 North Carolina SMU 2000 North Carolina (21-3) 2-1 UCLA San Jose State 1999 North Carolina (24-2) 2-0 Notre Dame San Jose State 1998 Florida (26-1) 1-0 North Carolina UNC Greensboro 1997 North Carolina (27-0-1) 2-0 Connecticut UNC Greensboro 1996 North Carolina (25-1) 1-0 (2 ot) Notre Dame Santa Clara 1995 Notre Dame (21-2-2) 1-0 (3 ot) Portland North Carolina 1994 North Carolina (25-1-1) 5-0 Notre Dame Portland 1993 North Carolina (23-0) 6-0 George Mason North Carolina 1992 North Carolina (25-0) 9-1 Duke North Carolina 1991 North Carolina (25-0) 3-1 Wisconsin North Carolina 1990 North Carolina (24-0) 6-0 Connecticut North Carolina 1989 North Carolina (24-0-1) 2-0 Colorado College North Carolina State 1988 North Carolina (18-0-3) 4-1 North Carolina State North Carolina 1987 North Carolina (23-0-1) 1-0 Massachusetts Massachusetts 1986 North Carolina (24-0-1) 2-0 Colorado College George Mason 1985 George Mason (18-2-1) 2-0 North Carolina George Mason 1984 North Carolina (24-0-1) 2-0 Connecticut North Carolina 1983 North Carolina (19-1) 4-0 George Mason UCF 1982 North Carolina (19-2) 2-0 UCF UCF

*Declared champion on the basis of penalty kicks.

