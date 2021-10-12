Women's soccer rankings: Pepperdine's historic start moves Waves into top 5

Pepperdine women's soccer's best start in program history has moved the Waves into the top 5 of the new United Soccer Coaches poll.

The Waves are No. 4 in the top 25 and have two first-place votes thanks to the 12-1 start. Here's a look at some of the school records Pepperdine has accomplished this season:

The 12-1 start is the best through 13 games

Currently on a school-record 10-game winning streak (10-0-0)

The six consecutive shutouts ties the team record (2004). Pepperdine hasn't allowed a goal in 604 minutes of play

Pepperdine moved up two spots to get its No. 4 ranking. That leaves it behind only No. 1 Florida State, No. 2 Virginia and No. 3 North Carolina — and it makes the Waves the highest-ranked non-ACC team.

Here's the full top 25: