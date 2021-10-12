NCAA.com | October 12, 2021 Women's soccer rankings: Pepperdine's historic start moves Waves into top 5 Florida State v. Santa Clara: Full PK shootout Share Pepperdine women's soccer's best start in program history has moved the Waves into the top 5 of the new United Soccer Coaches poll. The Waves are No. 4 in the top 25 and have two first-place votes thanks to the 12-1 start. Here's a look at some of the school records Pepperdine has accomplished this season: The 12-1 start is the best through 13 games Currently on a school-record 10-game winning streak (10-0-0) The six consecutive shutouts ties the team record (2004). Pepperdine hasn't allowed a goal in 604 minutes of play Pepperdine moved up two spots to get its No. 4 ranking. That leaves it behind only No. 1 Florida State, No. 2 Virginia and No. 3 North Carolina — and it makes the Waves the highest-ranked non-ACC team. Here's the full top 25: RANK SCHOOL POINTS RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Florida State (31) 842 13-0-0 1 2 Virginia (1) 804 12-1-1 2 3 North Carolina 764 10-1-2 5 4 Pepperdine (2) 718 12-1-0 6 5 Southern California 682 10-2-0 11 6 Arkansas 658 11-2-0 7 7 UCLA 642 11-0-2 3 8 Duke 628 9-2-1 4 9 Rutgers 573 11-2-0 8 10 Tennessee 508 12-1-0 12 11 TCU 479 11-2-1 13 12 Hofstra 446 12-1-0 10 13 Stanford 425 10-3-0 14 14 Memphis 369 10-1-1 21 15 BYU 332 8-3-1 20 16 Harvard 293 9-0-1 18 17 Notre Dame 264 12-1-1 24 18 Ole Miss 255 10-2-2 NR 19 Purdue 232 10-2-2 25 20 SMU 213 8-2-1 15 21 West Virginia 174 8-3-2 9 22 Michigan 159 9-2-3 16 23 Auburn 119 10-3-0 22 24 Oregon State 87 11-2-0 NR 25 Texas 64 8-3-3 NR 7 of the best goals scored in women's college soccer so far this season Of the many amazing goals scored so far this women's college soccer season, we chose seven that stood out among the rest. READ MORE Here are the remaining undefeated women's college soccer teams We're tracking all the remaining undefeated NCAA women's soccer teams in the 2021 season. READ MORE Women's soccer: Santa Clara dominates No. 3 Pepperdine in 4-0 victory Santa Clara women's soccer scored early and often in a dominant 4-0 victory over No. 3 Pepperdine Wednesday night at Stevens Stadium. READ MORE