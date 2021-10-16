NC State Athletics | October 16, 2021 NC State women's soccer upsets No. 3 North Carolina, earns another top-5 win Florida State v. Santa Clara: Full PK shootout Share RALEIGH — NC State women's soccer (7-6-2, 3-4-0 ACC) captured its third consecutive conference win on Saturday night in front of 1,234 fans at Dail Soccer Stadium when it shut out No. 3 North Carolina (10-2-2, 3-2-2 ACC), 1-0. Jameese Joseph's goal in the 26th minute, her team-leading seventh of the season and third in as many matches, proved to be the game-winner. Annika Wohner, who tallied her second assist of the season, stole the ball off a UNC defender and passed it across the box to Joseph, who slid it into the lower right corner. #GoPackBaby pic.twitter.com/cpO2ZQHKDb — PackWSoccer⚽️ (@PackWSoccer) October 16, 2021 This is the first time in program history that NC State has beaten two top-5 programs in the same season, as it defeated No. 4 Duke, 2-1, in double overtime on October 7. It is also the first time in history that the Wolfpack has earned wins over the Blue Devils and Tar Heels in the same year. POLLS: Check out the latest top 25 women's soccer rankings Maria Echezarreta was phenomenal in goal with a career-high eight saves to collect her fourth shutout of the season. She made several incredible diving saves to keep the Heels off the board. The Pack will return to action Thursday, October 21 when it makes the trip to Winston-Salem to face Wake Forest. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Spry Stadium, and the match will be broadcast on the ACCNX. ⚽️LATEST WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER NEWS ⚽️ 📊 POLLS: United Soccer Coaches | NCAA Women's Soccer RPI 📊 👀 HISTORY: Schools with most national titles | College Cup all-time history 🥅 👉 MORE: Season statistics | MAC Hermann watch list 👀 When are the 2022 NCAA wrestling championships? Everything you need to know about the 2022 NCAA wrestling championships and the history of the event. READ MORE Virginia women's soccer rockets up to No. 2 as upsets shake up top 10 rankings The United Soccer Coaches poll has been updated for Week 6 following a chaotic week in women's soccer. READ MORE 7 of the biggest September surprises in college football The first month of the college football season is in the books. We didn't see these storylines coming. READ MORE