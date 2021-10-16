NC State women's soccer upsets No. 3 North Carolina, earns another top-5 win

RALEIGH — NC State women's soccer (7-6-2, 3-4-0 ACC) captured its third consecutive conference win on Saturday night in front of 1,234 fans at Dail Soccer Stadium when it shut out No. 3 North Carolina (10-2-2, 3-2-2 ACC), 1-0.



Jameese Joseph's goal in the 26th minute, her team-leading seventh of the season and third in as many matches, proved to be the game-winner. Annika Wohner, who tallied her second assist of the season, stole the ball off a UNC defender and passed it across the box to Joseph, who slid it into the lower right corner.

This is the first time in program history that NC State has beaten two top-5 programs in the same season, as it defeated No. 4 Duke, 2-1, in double overtime on October 7. It is also the first time in history that the Wolfpack has earned wins over the Blue Devils and Tar Heels in the same year.

Maria Echezarreta was phenomenal in goal with a career-high eight saves to collect her fourth shutout of the season. She made several incredible diving saves to keep the Heels off the board.



The Pack will return to action Thursday, October 21 when it makes the trip to Winston-Salem to face Wake Forest. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Spry Stadium, and the match will be broadcast on the ACCNX.