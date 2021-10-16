Trending:

🔮 FCS playoff bracket prediction

Week 8 college football preview

🏒 No. 1 Michigan men fall on road

⚽️ Oregon State men upset No. 1 Washington
soccer-women-d1 flag

NC State Athletics | October 16, 2021

NC State women's soccer upsets No. 3 North Carolina, earns another top-5 win

Florida State v. Santa Clara: Full PK shootout

RALEIGH — NC State women's soccer (7-6-2, 3-4-0 ACC) captured its third consecutive conference win on Saturday night in front of 1,234 fans at Dail Soccer Stadium when it shut out No. 3 North Carolina (10-2-2, 3-2-2 ACC), 1-0.
 
Jameese Joseph's goal in the 26th minute, her team-leading seventh of the season and third in as many matches, proved to be the game-winner. Annika Wohner, who tallied her second assist of the season, stole the ball off a UNC defender and passed it across the box to Joseph, who slid it into the lower right corner.

This is the first time in program history that NC State has beaten two top-5 programs in the same season, as it defeated No. 4 Duke, 2-1, in double overtime on October 7. It is also the first time in history that the Wolfpack has earned wins over the Blue Devils and Tar Heels in the same year.

POLLS: Check out the latest top 25 women's soccer rankings
 
Maria Echezarreta was phenomenal in goal with a career-high eight saves to collect her fourth shutout of the season. She made several incredible diving saves to keep the Heels off the board.
 
The Pack will return to action Thursday, October 21 when it makes the trip to Winston-Salem to face Wake Forest. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Spry Stadium, and the match will be broadcast on the ACCNX.

When are the 2022 NCAA wrestling championships?

Everything you need to know about the 2022 NCAA wrestling championships and the history of the event.
READ MORE

Virginia women's soccer rockets up to No. 2 as upsets shake up top 10 rankings

The United Soccer Coaches poll has been updated for Week 6 following a chaotic week in women's soccer.
READ MORE

7 of the biggest September surprises in college football

The first month of the college football season is in the books. We didn't see these storylines coming.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners