Santa Clara women's soccer dominates No. 3 Pepperdine in 4-0 victory

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Santa Clara women's soccer scored early and often in a dominant 4-0 victory over No. 3 Pepperdine Wednesday night at Stevens Stadium.

The first goal came in the ninth minute and the Broncos (8-4-2, 5-0 WCC) kept their foot on the gas adding two more in the first half and another in second to snap the Waves (13-2, 4-1 WCC) program-record 11-match winning streak. The goals also broke Pepperdine's stretch of seven straight shutouts and 703 minutes without surrendering a goal. The Waves entered the night leading the nation in goals against average at 0.36.

Izzy D'Aquila had a brace with Kelsey Turnbow adding a goal and THREE assists while Lucy Mitchell recorded a goal and Eden White had an assist.

On the night, Santa Clara put its first 10 shots on goal, finishing with 11 total shots in the match.

Pepperdine managed 10 shots with five on target. It was the first time this season the Waves have been outshot.

Kylie Foutch posted the clean sheet against a Waves team that was 14th in the country with 2.71 goals per match. Pepperdine had scored at least three goals in four consecutive matches, their longest streak since 2002.

Zoe Clevely had six saves on the night.