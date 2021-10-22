Natalie Bode | NCAA.com | October 22, 2021 7 of the best goals scored in women's college soccer so far this season 7 of the best goals scored in women's college soccer so far this season Share As we get closer to the NCAA tournament, we decided to showcase seven of the many amazing goals we have seen so far in the 2021-22 campaign. We took to Twitter to ask the community: Who scored the best goal so far this season? These are just some of the many nominations we received. If we've missed out on including a great goal, let us know by replying to this tweet on @NCAASoccer. Mari Brenden | Stony Brook Mari Brenden's blast is shown from an even better angle below — a close up of her beating two defenders and volleying this one beautifully into upper corner. We STILL can't believe Mari did this last night 🤯🤯 🌊🐺 x #AEWSOC pic.twitter.com/U4MVtYLgSO — Stony Brook Women’s Soccer (@StonyBrookWSOC) September 18, 2021 Makenzie Langdok | Minnesota Graduate student Makenzie Langdok shows that even defenders can find the back of the net, as she absolutely blasts this one from long range. 🤯 HOLY SMOKES 🤯 @kenzie_langdok sends one from downtown STP and puts the #Gophers up 3-0! pic.twitter.com/iJykljpHE3 — Minnesota Soccer (@GopherSoccer) October 15, 2021 Sophie Trepohl | UNCW Sophie Trepohl makes SportsCenter's top plays with this upper corner flick with her back turned. Trepohl scored the golden goal in overtime, calling game for the Seahawks. ⚽️ How good was this Sophie Trepohl golden goal for @UNCWSoccer Thursday night?@garystriewski and the @SportsCenter Snapchat crew featured it in the top five plays of the night. 👻 pic.twitter.com/yBg6Z44pIr — Colonial Athletic Association (@CAASports) October 8, 2021 Tinaya Alexander | LSU Tinaya Alexander notches her seventh goal of the season and lands in SportsCenter's top 10 with this strike. Alexander leads the Tigers in total goals this season. .@tinayaalexande3's seventh goal of the season made it on @SportsCenter Top 10 last evening in the No. 6 slot!#GeauxTigers #NCAASoccer pic.twitter.com/WxUL8HTKzd — LSU Soccer (@LSUSoccer) September 18, 2021 NCAA TOURNAMENT: See our 7 auto bid predictions Eva Gaetino | Notre Dame Sophomore midfielder Eva Gaetino went airborne on this set piece to score the golden goal in double overtime for the Fighting Irish. 😱 @evagaetino just took off on that header! 😱#NCAASoccer x 🎥 @NDSoccer pic.twitter.com/nb25BGKCM5 — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) October 11, 2021 Maria Alagoa | FSU Portuguese international player Maria Alagoa made No. 5 on SportsCenter's top-10 list with her first career goal below. MARIA ALAGOA FROM DEEP! #OneTribe 📺: ACCNX pic.twitter.com/131JoCcQKz — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) August 22, 2021 Emma Tucker | Miami Junior outside back Emma Tucker takes a touch, gets the ball on her right foot and tees up this shot to produce a highlight reel goal and tie it up for the Hurricanes. 😱 WHAT. A. STRIKE. 😱#NCAASoccer x 🎥 @CanesFutbol pic.twitter.com/t70KTpPin3 — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) October 14, 2021 Here are the remaining undefeated women's college soccer teams We're tracking all the remaining undefeated NCAA women's soccer teams in the 2021 season. READ MORE Women's soccer rankings: Hofstra makes history for the third straight week Hofstra continues to make history in Week 7 of the United Soccer Coaches poll, while Florida State keeps the top spot locked down. READ MORE Ohio State golf to host a mixed team event at Muirfield Village Ohio State men's and women's golf team will host a mixed team event at Muirfield Village with Auburn, Arizona State and Florida State. READ MORE