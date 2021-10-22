Trending:

Natalie Bode | NCAA.com | October 22, 2021

7 of the best goals scored in women's college soccer so far this season

As we get closer to the NCAA tournament, we decided to showcase seven of the many amazing goals we have seen so far in the 2021-22 campaign.

We took to Twitter to ask the community: Who scored the best goal so far this season? These are just some of the many nominations we received.

If we've missed out on including a great goal, let us know by replying to this tweet on @NCAASoccer.

Mari Brenden | Stony Brook 

Mari Brenden's blast is shown from an even better angle below — a close up of her beating two defenders and volleying this one beautifully into upper corner.

Makenzie Langdok | Minnesota 

Graduate student Makenzie Langdok shows that even defenders can find the back of the net, as she absolutely blasts this one from long range.

Sophie Trepohl | UNCW 

Sophie Trepohl makes SportsCenter's top plays with this upper corner flick with her back turned. Trepohl scored the golden goal in overtime, calling game for the Seahawks.

Tinaya Alexander | LSU 

Tinaya Alexander notches her seventh goal of the season and lands in SportsCenter's top 10 with this strike. Alexander leads the Tigers in total goals this season.

Eva Gaetino | Notre Dame 

Sophomore midfielder Eva Gaetino went airborne on this set piece to score the golden goal in double overtime for the Fighting Irish.

Maria Alagoa | FSU 

Portuguese international player Maria Alagoa made No. 5 on SportsCenter's top-10 list with her first career goal below.

Emma Tucker | Miami 

Junior outside back Emma Tucker takes a touch, gets the ball on her right foot and tees up this shot to produce a highlight reel goal and tie it up for the Hurricanes.

Here are the remaining undefeated women's college soccer teams

We're tracking all the remaining undefeated NCAA women's soccer teams in the 2021 season.
Women's soccer rankings: Hofstra makes history for the third straight week

Hofstra continues to make history in Week 7 of the United Soccer Coaches poll, while Florida State keeps the top spot locked down.
Ohio State golf to host a mixed team event at Muirfield Village

Ohio State men's and women's golf team will host a mixed team event at Muirfield Village with Auburn, Arizona State and Florida State.
