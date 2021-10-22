7 of the best goals scored in women's college soccer so far this season

As we get closer to the NCAA tournament, we decided to showcase seven of the many amazing goals we have seen so far in the 2021-22 campaign.

We took to Twitter to ask the community: Who scored the best goal so far this season? These are just some of the many nominations we received.

If we've missed out on including a great goal, let us know by replying to this tweet on @NCAASoccer.

Mari Brenden | Stony Brook

Mari Brenden's blast is shown from an even better angle below — a close up of her beating two defenders and volleying this one beautifully into upper corner.

We STILL can't believe Mari did this last night 🤯🤯



🌊🐺 x #AEWSOC pic.twitter.com/U4MVtYLgSO — Stony Brook Women’s Soccer (@StonyBrookWSOC) September 18, 2021

Makenzie Langdok | Minnesota

Graduate student Makenzie Langdok shows that even defenders can find the back of the net, as she absolutely blasts this one from long range.

🤯 HOLY SMOKES 🤯 @kenzie_langdok sends one from downtown STP and puts the #Gophers up 3-0! pic.twitter.com/iJykljpHE3 — Minnesota Soccer (@GopherSoccer) October 15, 2021

Sophie Trepohl | UNCW

Sophie Trepohl makes SportsCenter's top plays with this upper corner flick with her back turned. Trepohl scored the golden goal in overtime, calling game for the Seahawks.

⚽️ How good was this Sophie Trepohl golden goal for @UNCWSoccer Thursday night?@garystriewski and the @SportsCenter Snapchat crew featured it in the top five plays of the night. 👻 pic.twitter.com/yBg6Z44pIr — Colonial Athletic Association (@CAASports) October 8, 2021

Tinaya Alexander | LSU

Tinaya Alexander notches her seventh goal of the season and lands in SportsCenter's top 10 with this strike. Alexander leads the Tigers in total goals this season.

.@tinayaalexande3's seventh goal of the season made it on @SportsCenter Top 10 last evening in the No. 6 slot!#GeauxTigers #NCAASoccer pic.twitter.com/WxUL8HTKzd — LSU Soccer (@LSUSoccer) September 18, 2021

Eva Gaetino | Notre Dame

Sophomore midfielder Eva Gaetino went airborne on this set piece to score the golden goal in double overtime for the Fighting Irish.

Maria Alagoa | FSU

Portuguese international player Maria Alagoa made No. 5 on SportsCenter's top-10 list with her first career goal below.

Emma Tucker | Miami

Junior outside back Emma Tucker takes a touch, gets the ball on her right foot and tees up this shot to produce a highlight reel goal and tie it up for the Hurricanes.