Natalie Bode | NCAA.com | October 22, 2021 Here are the remaining undefeated women's college soccer teams 5 women's college soccer players to watch in 2021 It has been a decade since an NCAA Division I women's soccer team went on an undefeated run en route to a national title. The last to do so was 2011 national champion Stanford, who went 25-0-1. Here are the remaining undefeated teams — including ties — in the 2021 NCAA DI women's soccer season. All times ET: Florida State (14-0-1) Florida State Athletics Next game: at Duke, 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24 Last game: Tie North Carolina, 2-2 Florida State, the 2020-21 finalist, continues to roll, as it comes out to a perfect 14-0 to start its 2021 campaign. This is no surprise, as the Seminoles return 10 of their 11 starters from the 2021 title game. FSU recently scored at least three goals in five consecutive games. UCLA (13-0-2) UCLA Athletics Next game: at Washington State, 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24 Last game: Def. Washington, 3-1 So far this season, UCLA has been led by a stout defense that has been able to log eight shutouts in a row early in the season. The Bruins offense is led by a lethal duo in Mia Fishel and Reilyn Turner. Georgetown (10-0-6) Georgetown Athletics Next game: at Seton Hall, 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24 Last game: Def. Marquette, 2-0 Georgetown has put together an impressive win column so far this season, upsetting No. 9 Rutgers 1-0 and taking down Texas are of the Hoyas' most notable victories.