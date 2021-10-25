Here are the remaining undefeated women's college soccer teams

It has been a decade since an NCAA Division I women's soccer team went on an undefeated run en route to a national title. The last to do so was 2011 national champion Stanford, who went 25-0-1.

Georgetown's 1-0 loss to UConn on Oct. 28 leaves just one undefeated team remaining, UCLA. The Hoyas followed then-No. 1 Florida State to fall from undefeated status. The Seminoles dropped from the tracker after a 1-0 loss to Duke on Oct. 24 spoiled the Seminoles' 14-0-1 start. FSU had been the top-ranked team in the Coaches' Poll since the preseason.

Here is the remaining undefeated team— including ties — in the 2021 NCAA DI women's soccer season. All times ET:

UCLA (15-0-3)

UCLA Athletics

Next game: vs. Southern Cal, 11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5

Last game: Def. Cal, 1-0

So far this season, UCLA has been led by a stout defense that has been able to log eight shutouts in a row early in the year. The Bruins offense is led by a lethal duo in Mia Fishel and Reilyn Turner.