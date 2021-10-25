Natalie Bode | NCAA.com | October 31, 2021 Here are the remaining undefeated women's college soccer teams 5 women's college soccer players to watch in 2021 Share It has been a decade since an NCAA Division I women's soccer team went on an undefeated run en route to a national title. The last to do so was 2011 national champion Stanford, who went 25-0-1. Georgetown's 1-0 loss to UConn on Oct. 28 leaves just one undefeated team remaining, UCLA. The Hoyas followed then-No. 1 Florida State to fall from undefeated status. The Seminoles dropped from the tracker after a 1-0 loss to Duke on Oct. 24 spoiled the Seminoles' 14-0-1 start. FSU had been the top-ranked team in the Coaches' Poll since the preseason. Here is the remaining undefeated team— including ties — in the 2021 NCAA DI women's soccer season. All times ET: UCLA (15-0-3) UCLA Athletics Next game: vs. Southern Cal, 11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 Last game: Def. Cal, 1-0 So far this season, UCLA has been led by a stout defense that has been able to log eight shutouts in a row early in the year. The Bruins offense is led by a lethal duo in Mia Fishel and Reilyn Turner. ⚽️LATEST WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER NEWS ⚽️ 📊 POLLS: United Soccer Coaches | NCAA Women's Soccer RPI 📊 🏆 CHAMPS SZN: Follow the College Cup | Undefeated teams remaining 📰 HISTORY: Schools with most national titles | College Cup all-time history 🥅 👉 MORE: Season statistics | MAC Hermann watch list 👀 5 predictions for rest of the women’s soccer season through the NCAA tournament With conference tournaments are quickly approaching, we decided to make five predictions from now through the NCAA tournament. READ MORE Women's college soccer: No. 6 Duke tops No. 1 Florida State handing the Seminoles their first loss No. 6 Duke upset No. 1 Florida State 1-0 handing the Seminoles their first loss. READ MORE 7 of the best goals scored in women's college soccer so far this season Of the many amazing goals scored so far this women's college soccer season, we chose seven that stood out among the rest. READ MORE