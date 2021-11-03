The 5 best places to watch women's college soccer, according to the fans

7 of the best goals scored in women's college soccer so far this season

It's been over two years since we last checked in with college soccer fans to find out their favorite places to watch a game. It was time to ask the community once again, but this time, for the best of the best stadiums specifically in women's college soccer.

We posed that question on Twitter and compiled our list from the popular fan vote. If you have an entry you would like to submit, make sure to do so by replying to this tweet.

Here are the top picks:

South Field | BYU

BYU's South Field in Provo, Utah has a gorgeous backdrop and a world class field to match.

Due to its well groomed natural grass, South Field has served as the practice facility for the United States Men's National Soccer Team. The attendance record at South Field has been broken multiple times in the past few seasons, most recently in September 2015 when 5,620 fans attended a women's soccer match between host BYU and in-state rival Utah. In the latest attendance records for women's college soccer in 2019, BYU led the nation in average home attendance and total home attendance.

Ellis Field | Texas A&M

Ellis Field at Texas A&M originally opened in 1994 and has been home to the Aggie women's soccer team ever since. The stadium hosted three editions of the NCAA Women's College Cup in 2005, 2007 and 2009. The stadium also hosted the Houston Dynamo home matches in the 2007 CONCACAF Champions' Cup and the 2011 U.S. Open Cup qualification.

✔️ - Ellis Field



No need for any other submissions.#GigEm | 👍 pic.twitter.com/lPx2wK7RfG — Texas A&M Soccer (@AggieSoccer) October 29, 2021

Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium | Minnesota

This dedicated space for soccer has a natural grass field, and according to Gopher soccer, undergoes updates annually. Routinely at the top of the Big Ten in average attendance, Minnesota recently set a record of 1,864 fans in attendance during the 2021 season vs. Wisconsin.

Answer: Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium.



Reasons:

- Dedicated space for soccer

- Routinely at the top of the Big Ten in average attendance

- A record 1,864 fans at our match vs. Wisconsin this season

- Updated aesthetics EVERY year

- A winning team that takes the field every week! pic.twitter.com/9d1Lki0Gbn — Minnesota Soccer (@GopherSoccer) October 29, 2021

Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium | TCU

The Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium was constructed in 2000. The stadium holds 1,500 seats and was recently renovated in August 2010, when the Jane Justin Fieldhouse was constructed. The fieldhouse is 5,000-square-feet and $1.5 million dollar project, including a home and visitor locker rooms, an officials' locker room, a training room, offices, lounge area and wrap-around raised viewing terrace.

Stone Stadium | South Carolina

Eugene E. Stone III Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina is a 5,000 seat stadium solely dedicated to Gamecock soccer since 1981. In the latest attendance calculation in 2019, South Carolina ranked No. 4 in average home attendance with an average of 1,940 fans per game.