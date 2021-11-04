Natalie Bode | NCAA.com | November 4, 2021 Tracking conference tournament schedules, auto bids for the 2021 NCAA women's soccer championship 7 of the best goals scored in women's college soccer so far this season Share The 2021 NCAA Division I women’s soccer tournament is nearly upon us with conference tournaments approaching. We’re tracking all of the action as automatic bids are filled and the 64-team field takes shape. Out of 64 teams, 28 conference tournament champions qualify automatically, while the remaining three automatic bids go to the Ivy League, Pac-12 and West Coast Conference regular season champions. Brown clinched the Ivy League title on Oct. 30. An additional 33 teams earn at-large bids as to be determined by the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Committee. The complete 64-team field will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 8, during a selection show on NCAA.com. UNDEFEATED: Here are the remaining undefeated women's college soccer teams Tap or click on each conference below to access full brackets and more information about each postseason tournament. As bids are claimed, we will update the table below. CONFERENCE LOCATION DATES CHAMPION American First round at campus sites Oct. 31, Nov. 4 & 7 TBD American East Highest seed hosts Oct. 31, Nov. 4 & 7 TBD ACC Cary, NC Oct. 31, Nov. 5 & 7 TBD Atlantic 10 Highest seed hosts Oct. 31, Nov. 5 & 7 TBD Atlantic Sun Nashville, TN & Fort Myers, FL Oct. 29-31, Nov. 6 TBD Big East Highest seed hosts Oct. 31-Nov. 7 TBD Big Sky Greeley, CO Nov. 3-7 TBD Big South Highest seed hosts Oct. 30, Nov. 4 & 7 TBD Big Ten Highest seed hosts Oct. 31, Nov. 4 & 7 TBD Big 12 Round Rock, TX Oct. 31, Nov. 4 & 7 TBD Big West Hosted by regular season champ Nov. 4 & 7 TBD Colonial Elon, NC Nov. 4 & 7 TBD Conference USA Boca Raton, FL Nov. 1-7 TBD Horizon League Highest seed hosts Oct. 31-Nov.6 TBD Ivy League N/A N/A Brown Metro Atlantic Highest seed hosts Oct. 31, Nov. 4 & 7 TBD Mid American Highest seed hosts Oct. 31, Nov. 4 & 7 TBD Missouri Valley Highest seed hosts Oct. 31, Nov. 5 & 7 TBD Mountain West Boise, ID Nov. 1-6 TBD Northeast Highest seed hosts Nov. 5 & 7 TBD Ohio Valley Campus sites Oct. 29-Nov.7 TBD Pac-12 N/A N/A TBD Patriot League Highest seed hosts Oct.31-Nov.7 TBD SEC Orange Beach, AL Oct.31-Nov.7 TBD Southern Campus sites Oct. 26- Nov. 7 TBD Southland Corpus Christi, TX Nov. 3-7 TBD Southwestern Prairie View, TX Nov. 4-7 TBD The Summit League Denver, CO Nov. 4-6 TBD Sun Belt Foley, AL Nov. 1-7 TBD Western Boise, ID Nov. 1-6 TBD West Coast N/A N/A TBD Following the bracket reveal on Nov. 8, the 2021 NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship begins on Friday, Nov. 12. From there, four rounds will be played leading up to the College Cup, where semifinals and finals will be held to crown a champion. The College Cup culminates with the national championship in Santa Clara, California on December 5, 2021 at, 8 p.m. ET. ⚽️LATEST WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER NEWS ⚽️ 📊 POLLS: United Soccer Coaches | NCAA Women's Soccer RPI 📊 🏆 CHAMPS SZN: Follow the College Cup | Undefeated teams remaining 📰 HISTORY: Schools with most national titles | College Cup all-time history 🥅 👉 MORE: Season statistics | MAC Hermann watch list 👀 The 5 best places to watch women's college soccer, according to the fans We asked and you delivered. These are the best places to watch college soccer, according to the people who know best. READ MORE Women's college soccer: Wake Forest upsets No. 2 Duke to advance to ACC tournament semifinals An own goal late in the second half sunk No. 2 Duke as Wake Forest advances to the ACC semifinals. READ MORE LSU soccer upsets No. 4 Arkansas, denies Razorbacks perfect SEC regular season The LSU soccer team defeated No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks by a score of 4-2 on Thursday night. READ MORE