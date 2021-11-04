Tracking conference tournament schedules, auto bids for the 2021 NCAA women's soccer championship

7 of the best goals scored in women's college soccer so far this season

The 2021 NCAA Division I women’s soccer tournament is nearly upon us with conference tournaments approaching. We’re tracking all of the action as automatic bids are filled and the 64-team field takes shape.

Out of 64 teams, 28 conference tournament champions qualify automatically, while the remaining three automatic bids go to the Ivy League, Pac-12 and West Coast Conference regular season champions. Brown clinched the Ivy League title on Oct. 30.

An additional 33 teams earn at-large bids as to be determined by the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Committee. The complete 64-team field will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 8, during a selection show on NCAA.com.

Tap or click on each conference below to access full brackets and more information about each postseason tournament. As bids are claimed, we will update the table below.

Following the bracket reveal on Nov. 8, the 2021 NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship begins on Friday, Nov. 12. From there, four rounds will be played leading up to the College Cup, where semifinals and finals will be held to crown a champion.

The College Cup culminates with the national championship in Santa Clara, California on December 5, 2021 at, 8 p.m. ET.