Tracking conference tournament schedules, auto bids for the 2021 NCAA women's soccer championship

Natalie Bode | NCAA.com | November 4, 2021

The 2021 NCAA Division I women’s soccer tournament is nearly upon us with conference tournaments approaching. We’re tracking all of the action as automatic bids are filled and the 64-team field takes shape.

Out of 64 teams, 28 conference tournament champions qualify automatically, while the remaining three automatic bids go to the Ivy League, Pac-12 and West Coast Conference regular season champions. Brown clinched the Ivy League title on Oct. 30.

An additional 33 teams earn at-large bids as to be determined by the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Committee. The complete 64-team field will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 8, during a selection show on NCAA.com.

Tap or click on each conference below to access full brackets and more information about each postseason tournament. As bids are claimed, we will update the table below.

CONFERENCE LOCATION DATES CHAMPION
American First round at campus sites Oct. 31, Nov. 4 & 7 TBD
American East Highest seed hosts Oct. 31, Nov. 4 & 7 TBD
ACC Cary, NC Oct. 31, Nov. 5 & 7 TBD
Atlantic 10 Highest seed hosts Oct. 31, Nov. 5 & 7 TBD
Atlantic Sun Nashville, TN & Fort Myers, FL Oct. 29-31, Nov. 6 TBD
Big East Highest seed hosts Oct. 31-Nov. 7 TBD
Big Sky Greeley, CO Nov. 3-7 TBD
Big South Highest seed hosts Oct. 30, Nov. 4 & 7 TBD
Big Ten Highest seed hosts Oct. 31, Nov. 4 & 7 TBD
Big 12 Round Rock, TX Oct. 31, Nov. 4 & 7 TBD
Big West Hosted by regular season champ Nov. 4 & 7 TBD
Colonial Elon, NC Nov. 4 & 7 TBD
Conference USA Boca Raton, FL Nov. 1-7 TBD
Horizon League Highest seed hosts Oct. 31-Nov.6 TBD
Ivy League N/A N/A Brown
Metro Atlantic Highest seed hosts Oct. 31, Nov. 4 & 7 TBD
Mid American Highest seed hosts Oct. 31, Nov. 4 & 7 TBD
Missouri Valley Highest seed hosts Oct. 31, Nov. 5 & 7 TBD
Mountain West Boise, ID Nov. 1-6 TBD
Northeast Highest seed hosts Nov. 5 & 7 TBD
Ohio Valley Campus sites Oct. 29-Nov.7 TBD
Pac-12 N/A N/A TBD
Patriot League Highest seed hosts Oct.31-Nov.7 TBD
SEC Orange Beach, AL Oct.31-Nov.7 TBD
Southern Campus sites Oct. 26- Nov. 7 TBD
Southland Corpus Christi, TX Nov. 3-7 TBD
Southwestern Prairie View, TX Nov. 4-7 TBD
The Summit League Denver, CO Nov. 4-6 TBD
Sun Belt Foley, AL Nov. 1-7 TBD
Western Boise, ID Nov. 1-6 TBD
West Coast N/A N/A TBD

Following the bracket reveal on Nov. 8, the 2021 NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship begins on Friday, Nov. 12. From there, four rounds will be played leading up to the College Cup, where semifinals and finals will be held to crown a champion.

The College Cup culminates with the national championship in Santa Clara, California on December 5, 2021 at, 8 p.m. ET.

