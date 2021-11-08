Upset

⚽️ UC Irvine shocks No. 2 UCLA to cap opening day of women's tourney

🏃‍♀️ DI cross country regionals results

Today's college football TV schedule
soccer-women-d1 flag

NCAA | November 8, 2021

2021 NCAA DI women's soccer championship selections announced

DI Women's Soccer: 2021 Selection Show

INDIANAPOLIS — The field of 64 teams, which will compete for the 40th NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship, was announced this afternoon by the NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Committee.

Thirty-one conferences were granted automatic bids for the 2021 championship, while the remaining 33 teams were selected at-large. The top 16 teams are seeded and conference teams cannot play each other in the first or second rounds. When pairing teams, the committee follows geographic proximity parameters. The top 16 teams will host, and all other sites were selected for the first round to create the least number of flights.

The four No. 1 seeds include three teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference, with Florida State, the league’s automatic qualifier, being joined by Duke and Virginia. Rutgers was a perfect 10-0 in Big Ten play this season, and the Scarlet Knights round out the top seeds.

2021 CHAMPIONSHIP: See the interactive bracket | Championship info

The No. 2 seeds are Arkansas, Michigan, North Carolina, and UCLA, while the four No. 3 seeds are Georgetown, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and Southern California. Auburn, BYU, Pepperdine, and TCU round out the seeded teams as the No. 4 seeds.

In addition to landing three of the four top seeds, the ACC led all conferences with nine teams in the field. The SEC followed with seven representatives, while the Big Ten will send six teams into the postseason.

Grand Canyon won the automatic bid out of the Western Athletic Conference and will be making the program’s first appearance in the NCAA DI Women’s Soccer Championship.

First round action will be played November 12-14, while the second/third-rounds will be held November 19 and 21, with the quarterfinals on November 26 or 27. This 40th annual NCAA Women’s College Cup will be played Dec. 3 and 5 at Stevens Stadium in Santa Clara, California, with Santa Clara University, the West Coast Conference, and the San Jose Sports Authority all serving as hosts. The first national semifinal will be played and broadcast live on ESPNU at 7 p.m. Eastern time Friday, Dec. 3, followed by the second semifinal beginning at approximately 9:30 p.m. Eastern time live on ESPNU. The national championship match will take place at 8 p.m. Eastern time Sunday, Dec. 5 and will also broadcast live on ESPNU.

Conferences and teams receiving automatic qualification (31): 
CONFERENCE SCHOOL
America East Conference Vermont
American Athletic Conference  Memphis
Atlantic 10 Conference  Saint Louis
Atlantic Coast Conference Florida State
ASUN Conference  Lipscomb
Big 12 Conference TCU
Big East Conference Georgetown 
Big Sky Conference Montana
Big South Conference High Point
Big Ten Conference Michigan 
Big West Conference UC Irvine
Colonial Athletic Association  Hofstra
Conference USA Old Dominion
Horizon League Milwaukee
Ivy League Brown
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Monmouth
Mid-American Conference  Bowling Green
Missouri Valley Conference Loyola Chicago
Mountain West Conference New Mexico
Northeast Conference Central Connecticut State
Ohio Valley Conference SIUE
Pac-12 Conference UCLA
Patriot League Bucknell
Southeastern Conference Tennessee
Southern Conference Samford
Southland Conference Northwestern State
Southwestern Athletic Conference Prairie View A&M
The Summit League South Dakota State
Sun Belt Conference South Alabama
West Coast Conference Santa Clara
Western Athletic Conference Grand Canyon

To find the complete 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship bracket visit NCAA.com.

UC Irvine knocks off UCLA, the last remaining undefeated DI women's college soccer team

We tracked every undefeated NCAA women's soccer teams in the 2021 season until the final unbeaten team fell in the 2021 NCAA tournament.
READ MORE

2021 NCAA DIII women's soccer championship selections announced

The NCAA Division III Women’s Soccer Committee announced the field of 64 teams that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division III Women’s Soccer Championship.
READ MORE

WATCH: No. 2 Florida State women's soccer scores golden goal, advances to ACC Championship

No. 2 Florida State women's soccer beats Wake Forest 2-1 on a golden goal from Maria Alagoa to advance to the ACC Championship.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners