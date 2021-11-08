2021 NCAA DIII women's soccer championship selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Soccer Committee announced today the field of 64 teams that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division III Women’s Soccer Championship.

Forty-four conferences were awarded automatic qualification for the 2021 championship. The final 20 berths were reserved for Pool C, which includes institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that did not win their conference championship as well as independent institutions.

Sixteen four-team sites will conduct first- and second-round play on the first weekend of the championship, November 12 and 13 or 13 and 14. Second-round winners will advance to one of four sectional sites November 19 and 20 or 20 and 21. All games, except the semifinals and final, will be played on the campuses of competing institutions. Winners of the four sectionals will advance to the semifinals December 3 and 4, at UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, North Carolina, with The University of North Carolina at Greensboro and Greensboro Sports Foundation serving as hosts.

In 2019, Messiah University won its sixth national championship, having defeated William Smith College in Greensboro, North Carolina. The 2020 championship was canceled due to COVID-19.

Conferences and Teams Receiving Automatic Qualification (44):

Conference Team Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Penn State-Behrend American Rivers Conference Loras American Southwest Conference Hardin-Simmons Atlantic East Conference Cabrini Centennial Conference McDaniel City University of New York Athletic Conference John Jay Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference Christopher Newport College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Wheaton (IL) Colonial States Athletic Conference Bryn Athyn Commonwealth Coast Conference Gordon Empire 8 Nazareth Great Northeast Athletic Conference Johnson & Wales University (Providence) Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Hanover Landmark Conference Scranton Liberty League William Smith Little East Conference Western Connecticut State Massachusetts State College Athletic Conference Westfield State Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Hope Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Messiah Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Misericordia Midwest Conference Beloit Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference St. Catherine New England Collegiate Conference Lesley University New England Small College Athletic Conference Middlebury New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference MIT New Jersey Athletic Conference The College of New Jersey North Atlantic Conference Maine Maritime North Coast Athletic Conference Wittenberg Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Dominican (IL) Northwest Conference Pacific Lutheran Ohio Athletic Conference Ohio Northern Old Dominion Athletic Conference Virginia Wesleyan Presidents' Athletic Conference Chatham Skyline Conference Farmingdale State Southern Athletic Association Rhodes Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Pomona-Pitzer Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Trinity (TX) St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Fontbonne State University of New York Athletic Conference SUNY Geneseo United East Conference Penn State Harrisburg University Athletic Association Washington University in St. Louis Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Superior USA South Athletic Conference Covenant Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Confeerence Wisconsin-Oshkosh

Pool C Berths (20):

Amherst Brandeis Calvin Carnegie Mellon Case Western Reserve Centre University of Chicago Connecticut College Emory Franklin & Marshall Hamilton Ithaca Johns Hopkins Lynchburg Milwaukee School of Engineering Stevens Institute of Technology Trine Wartburg Wesleyan (CT) Wisconsin-La Crosse

