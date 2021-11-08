Upset

2021 NCAA DIII women's soccer championship selections announced

DIII Women's Soccer: 2021 Selection Show

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Soccer Committee announced today the field of 64 teams that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division III Women’s Soccer Championship.

Forty-four conferences were awarded automatic qualification for the 2021 championship. The final 20 berths were reserved for Pool C, which includes institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that did not win their conference championship as well as independent institutions.

Sixteen four-team sites will conduct first- and second-round play on the first weekend of the championship, November 12 and 13 or 13 and 14. Second-round winners will advance to one of four sectional sites November 19 and 20 or 20 and 21. All games, except the semifinals and final, will be played on the campuses of competing institutions. Winners of the four sectionals will advance to the semifinals December 3 and 4, at UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, North Carolina, with The University of North Carolina at Greensboro and Greensboro Sports Foundation serving as hosts.

2021 CHAMPIONSHIP: See the interactive bracket | Championship updates

In 2019, Messiah University won its sixth national championship, having defeated William Smith College in Greensboro, North Carolina. The 2020 championship was canceled due to COVID-19.

Conferences and Teams Receiving Automatic Qualification (44):

Conference Team
Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Penn State-Behrend
American Rivers Conference Loras
American Southwest Conference Hardin-Simmons
Atlantic East Conference Cabrini
Centennial Conference McDaniel
City University of New York Athletic Conference John Jay
Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference Christopher Newport
College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Wheaton (IL)
Colonial States Athletic Conference Bryn Athyn
Commonwealth Coast Conference Gordon
Empire 8 Nazareth
Great Northeast Athletic Conference Johnson & Wales University (Providence)
Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Hanover
Landmark Conference Scranton
Liberty League William Smith
Little East Conference Western Connecticut State
Massachusetts State College Athletic Conference Westfield State
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Hope
Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Messiah
Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Misericordia
Midwest Conference Beloit
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference St. Catherine
New England Collegiate Conference Lesley University
New England Small College Athletic Conference Middlebury
New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference MIT
New Jersey Athletic Conference The College of New Jersey
North Atlantic Conference Maine Maritime
North Coast Athletic Conference Wittenberg
Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Dominican (IL)
Northwest Conference Pacific Lutheran
Ohio Athletic Conference Ohio Northern
Old Dominion Athletic Conference Virginia Wesleyan
Presidents' Athletic Conference Chatham
Skyline Conference Farmingdale State
Southern Athletic Association Rhodes
Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Pomona-Pitzer
Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Trinity (TX)
St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Fontbonne
State University of New York Athletic Conference SUNY Geneseo
United East Conference Penn State Harrisburg
University Athletic Association Washington University in St. Louis
Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Superior
USA South Athletic Conference Covenant
Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Confeerence Wisconsin-Oshkosh

Pool C Berths (20):

Amherst
Brandeis
Calvin
Carnegie Mellon
Case Western Reserve
Centre
University of Chicago
Connecticut College
Emory
Franklin & Marshall
Hamilton
Ithaca
Johns Hopkins
Lynchburg
Milwaukee School of Engineering
Stevens Institute of Technology
Trine
Wartburg
Wesleyan (CT)
Wisconsin-La Crosse

Log on to www.ncaa.com for more information regarding the 2021 championship, including the complete bracket with dates and sites.

