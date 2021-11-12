Natalie Bode | NCAA.com | November 15, 2021 UC Irvine knocks off UCLA, the last remaining undefeated DI women's college soccer team 5 women's college soccer players to watch in 2021 Share It has been a decade since an NCAA Division I women's soccer team went on an undefeated run en route to a national title. The last to do so was 2011 national champion Stanford, who went 25-0-1. That was 10 years ago. And the streak will extend to 11 years after the last remaining undefeated team in 2021 — UCLA — fell during the first round of the NCAA tournament. UC Irvine shocked two-seed UCLA 1-0, crushing the Bruins' championship hopes as well as their undefeated streak. The 1-0 blow came on the Bruins home turf on Nov. 12. Big West champion UC Irvine took the lead midway through the first half when Alyssa Moore scored on a header to put the Anteaters up 1-0.Overall, UCLA outshot UC Irvine 19-4, including 8-1 in shots on goal. UC Irvine goalkeeper Glo Hinojosa had herself a night, racking up seven saves against the Bruins to ultimately hold on to the lead and blemish UCLA's otherwise perfect season. The Bruins finished the 2021 campaign 16-1-3. Here's a brief recap of other long undefeated streaks that came up short in the 2021 season. Georgetown's 1-0 loss to UConn on Oct. 28 left just one undefeated team remaining, UCLA. The Hoyas followed then-No. 1 Florida State to fall from undefeated status. The Seminoles dropped from the tracker after a 1-0 loss to Duke on Oct. 24 spoiled the Seminoles' 14-0-1 start. FSU had been the top-ranked team in the Coaches' Poll since the preseason. ⚽️LATEST WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER NEWS ⚽️ 📊 POLLS: United Soccer Coaches | NCAA Women's Soccer RPI 📊 🏆 CHAMPS SZN: Follow the College Cup | Undefeated teams remaining 📰 HISTORY: Schools with most national titles | College Cup all-time history 🥅 👉 MORE: Season statistics | MAC Hermann watch list 👀 7 programs with strong cases to be college basketball's next 1st-time champion These schools have never won a men's basketball national championship but they're in a good position to win one in the near future. READ MORE Sue Semrau is back at the helm of Florida State women's basketball, after taking last year off to help ailing mother Florida State women's basketball head coach Sue Semrau missed last year to help out her ailing mother. She's back this season, but with a much different outlook. READ MORE WATCH: No. 2 Florida State women's soccer scores golden goal, advances to ACC Championship No. 2 Florida State women's soccer beats Wake Forest 2-1 on a golden goal from Maria Alagoa to advance to the ACC Championship. READ MORE