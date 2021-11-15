2021 NCAA DII women's soccer championship selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Committee today announced the field of 56 teams for the 2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Championship.

First round matches will take place Thursday, Nov. 18 or Friday, Nov. 19 and second round matches will take place either Saturday, Nov. 20 or Sunday, Nov. 21. All games will be played on the campus of a participating institution and will consist of two sites per region. The two finalists in each subregion will advance to third and quarterfinal-round competition to be played Thursday, Dec. 2 or Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4 or Sunday, Dec. 5. The semifinals and championship games will take place Dec. 9 and 11 at Switchbacks FC Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colorado hosted by the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and Colorado Springs Sport Corp.

Atlantic Region

Kutztown 17-1-1 Concord 17-0-3 AQ Bloomsburg 15-4-2 AQ Charleston (WV) 15-5-0 West Chester 11-4-2 Gannon 12-3-3 Mercyhurst 14-5-1

Central Region

Central Mo. 17-3-1 Emporia St. 18-2-1 AQ Bemidji St. 18-1-2 Minnesota St. 17-2-2 AQ Okla. Baptist 13-5-1 AQ Central Okla. 13-5-2 Northwest Mo. 13-6-1 Southwestern Okla. 13-6-1

East Region

Saint Rose 15-1-3 AQ Molloy 17-2-0 AQ Southern N.H. 13-3-1 St. Anselm 10-6-1 Jefferson 12-5-1 AQ Mercy 10-4-4 Bridgeport 11-6-1 AQ

Midwest Region

Grand Valley St. 18-1-2 Ashland 15-1-3 AQ Ferris St. 15-3-3 AQ McKendree 12-2-4 UIndy 10-3-3 Saginaw Valley 13-5-2 Drury 15-4-1 AQ Cedarville 12-5-2

South Region

Lee 19-0-0 AQ Embry-Riddle (FL) 10-3-3 AQ West Florida 12-3-2 Mississippi Col. 11-4-1 Florida Tech. 10-3-5 Valdosta St. 11-6-1

Southeast Region

Columbus St. 18-2-1 Catawba 18-0-2 AQ Queens (NC) 15-4-1 Flagler 15-2-1 AQ UNC Pembroke 15-4-0 AQ North Georgia 10-5-1 Lenoir-Rhyne 11-5-2 Mount Olive 15-1-2

South Central Region

DBU 17-3-0 UC-Colo Springs 18-3-0 AQ Colo. Sch. of Mines 12-4-4 Angelo St. 15-4-2 AQ Westminster (UT) 10-2-5 Midwestern St. 12-4-3

West Region

Seattle Pacific 17-1-1 AQ Western Wash. 14-4-3 Point Loma 13-1-1 Sonoma St. 14-5-0 Hawaii Hilo 12-3-0 AQ Cal. St. East Bay 11-5-4 AQ

The complete 2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Championship bracket is available online at NCAA.com.