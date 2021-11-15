NCAA | November 16, 2021 2021 NCAA DII women's soccer championship selections announced DII Women's Soccer: 2021 Selection Show Share INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Committee today announced the field of 56 teams for the 2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Championship. First round matches will take place Thursday, Nov. 18 or Friday, Nov. 19 and second round matches will take place either Saturday, Nov. 20 or Sunday, Nov. 21. All games will be played on the campus of a participating institution and will consist of two sites per region. The two finalists in each subregion will advance to third and quarterfinal-round competition to be played Thursday, Dec. 2 or Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4 or Sunday, Dec. 5. The semifinals and championship games will take place Dec. 9 and 11 at Switchbacks FC Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colorado hosted by the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and Colorado Springs Sport Corp. 2021 CHAMPIONSHIP: See the interactive bracket | Follow latest championship updates Atlantic Region Kutztown 17-1-1 Concord 17-0-3 AQ Bloomsburg 15-4-2 AQ Charleston (WV) 15-5-0 West Chester 11-4-2 Gannon 12-3-3 Mercyhurst 14-5-1 Central Region Central Mo. 17-3-1 Emporia St. 18-2-1 AQ Bemidji St. 18-1-2 Minnesota St. 17-2-2 AQ Okla. Baptist 13-5-1 AQ Central Okla. 13-5-2 Northwest Mo. 13-6-1 Southwestern Okla. 13-6-1 East Region Saint Rose 15-1-3 AQ Molloy 17-2-0 AQ Southern N.H. 13-3-1 St. Anselm 10-6-1 Jefferson 12-5-1 AQ Mercy 10-4-4 Bridgeport 11-6-1 AQ Midwest Region Grand Valley St. 18-1-2 Ashland 15-1-3 AQ Ferris St. 15-3-3 AQ McKendree 12-2-4 UIndy 10-3-3 Saginaw Valley 13-5-2 Drury 15-4-1 AQ Cedarville 12-5-2 South Region Lee 19-0-0 AQ Embry-Riddle (FL) 10-3-3 AQ West Florida 12-3-2 Mississippi Col. 11-4-1 Florida Tech. 10-3-5 Valdosta St. 11-6-1 Southeast Region Columbus St. 18-2-1 Catawba 18-0-2 AQ Queens (NC) 15-4-1 Flagler 15-2-1 AQ UNC Pembroke 15-4-0 AQ North Georgia 10-5-1 Lenoir-Rhyne 11-5-2 Mount Olive 15-1-2 South Central Region DBU 17-3-0 UC-Colo Springs 18-3-0 AQ Colo. Sch. of Mines 12-4-4 Angelo St. 15-4-2 AQ Westminster (UT) 10-2-5 Midwestern St. 12-4-3 West Region Seattle Pacific 17-1-1 AQ Western Wash. 14-4-3 Point Loma 13-1-1 Sonoma St. 14-5-0 Hawaii Hilo 12-3-0 AQ Cal. St. East Bay 11-5-4 AQ The complete 2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Championship bracket is available online at NCAA.com. UC Irvine knocks off UCLA, the last remaining undefeated DI women's college soccer team We tracked every undefeated NCAA women's soccer teams in the 2021 season until the final unbeaten team fell in the 2021 NCAA tournament. READ MORE 2021 NCAA DI women's soccer championship selections announced Here are the 2021 NCAA DI women's soccer championship selections. READ MORE 2021 NCAA DIII women's soccer championship selections announced The NCAA Division III Women’s Soccer Committee announced the field of 64 teams that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division III Women’s Soccer Championship. READ MORE