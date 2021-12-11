DII women’s soccer teams with the most NCAA DII national championships

Grand Valley State added to its DII women's soccer history in 2021. After setting the mark for most titles in 2019, the Lakers tacked on yet another with their seventh nation championship in program history. Since Cal State East Bay rose victorious as the first national champion in 1988, defeating Barry 1-0, five programs have racked up multiple championships.

That 1988 title was the only one for Cal State East Bay, but Barry would respond, winning the very next season and quickly becoming the first program with multiple national championships. Here’s a look at the programs that have the most DII women’s soccer titles.

Grand Valley State, 7 (2009, 2010, 13-15, 2019, 2021)

The Lakers are the current form of a dynasty, appearing in ten of the last twelve national title matches, and going back-to-back in 2019 and 2021 (there was no 2020 tournament due to COVID-19) to win their historic sixth and seventh titles. Grand Valley State nearly pulled off the four-peat in 2016, losing to Western Washington in the finals by a score of 3-2. The NCAA DII record books are littered with team stats and some of the best individual players in the sport's history that came from this big run that doesn’t seem to have an end in sight.

Franklin Pierce, 5 (1994-97, 99)

What head coach Mark Krikorian started in 1994, Jeff Bailey finished in 1997 as the Ravens ran away with four consecutive national titles, a feat no one has yet to match. Those four Franklin Pierce teams went a combined 78-1, outscoring its opponents 11-0 in the title match. The Ravens took a brief sabbatical in 1998 before storming back in ’99 for their fifth and currently last championship, finally allowing a goal, winning 3-1 over Cal Poly Pomona.

Barry, 3 (1989, 92, 93)

The Bucs rebounded quickly after losing the first-ever DII women’s soccer championship by reeling off an undefeated season in 1989 and defeating Keene State 4-0 for their first national championship. Barry returned to the title game two years later and became the first repeat national champions in DII lore. The Bucs lost one more time in 1995 and haven’t returned since.

UC San Diego, 2 (2000, 01)

From 1996 to 1999, UC San Diego won three of four championships as a member of Division III. The jump to DII in 2000 seemed to have little effect on the Tritons. They went 21-2 in 2000 and would do the same in 2001, both times resulting in national championships.

Metro State, 2 (2004, 06)

Head coach Danny Sanchez spent six seasons in Denver. During his time there, the Roadrunners won six-straight Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference regular season titles, made the NCAA tournament every season, and reached the national quarterfinals in five of those six years. Metro State reached the pinnacle twice in three years in the best run of one of the more successful programs in DII women’s soccer.

The complete list of every national champion is below.