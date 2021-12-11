Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | December 11, 2021 DII women’s soccer teams with the most NCAA DII national championships Grand Valley State wins the 2021 DII women's soccer championship Share Grand Valley State added to its DII women's soccer history in 2021. After setting the mark for most titles in 2019, the Lakers tacked on yet another with their seventh nation championship in program history. Since Cal State East Bay rose victorious as the first national champion in 1988, defeating Barry 1-0, five programs have racked up multiple championships. 2021 TOURNAMENT RECAP: Round-by-round scores, stats and highlights That 1988 title was the only one for Cal State East Bay, but Barry would respond, winning the very next season and quickly becoming the first program with multiple national championships. Here’s a look at the programs that have the most DII women’s soccer titles. Grand Valley State, 7 (2009, 2010, 13-15, 2019, 2021)

The Lakers are the current form of a dynasty, appearing in ten of the last twelve national title matches, and going back-to-back in 2019 and 2021 (there was no 2020 tournament due to COVID-19) to win their historic sixth and seventh titles. Grand Valley State nearly pulled off the four-peat in 2016, losing to Western Washington in the finals by a score of 3-2. The NCAA DII record books are littered with team stats and some of the best individual players in the sport's history that came from this big run that doesn't seem to have an end in sight.

Franklin Pierce, 5 (1994-97, 99)

What head coach Mark Krikorian started in 1994, Jeff Bailey finished in 1997 as the Ravens ran away with four consecutive national titles, a feat no one has yet to match. Those four Franklin Pierce teams went a combined 78-1, outscoring its opponents 11-0 in the title match. The Ravens took a brief sabbatical in 1998 before storming back in '99 for their fifth and currently last championship, finally allowing a goal, winning 3-1 over Cal Poly Pomona.

MORE: Missouri Western ends No. 1 Central Missouri 32-game winning streak

Barry, 3 (1989, 92, 93)

The Bucs rebounded quickly after losing the first-ever DII women's soccer championship by reeling off an undefeated season in 1989 and defeating Keene State 4-0 for their first national championship. Barry returned to the title game two years later and became the first repeat national champions in DII lore. The Bucs lost one more time in 1995 and haven't returned since.

UC San Diego, 2 (2000, 01)

From 1996 to 1999, UC San Diego won three of four championships as a member of Division III. The jump to DII in 2000 seemed to have little effect on the Tritons. They went 21-2 in 2000 and would do the same in 2001, both times resulting in national championships. Metro State, 2 (2004, 06)

Head coach Danny Sanchez spent six seasons in Denver. During his time there, the Roadrunners won six-straight Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference regular season titles, made the NCAA tournament every season, and reached the national quarterfinals in five of those six years. Metro State reached the pinnacle twice in three years in the best run of one of the more successful programs in DII women's soccer.

The complete list of every national champion is below. YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Grand Valley State (24-1-2) Jim Conlon 3-2 (2OT) Saint Rose Colorado Springs, Colo. 2020 No tournament - COVID-19 2019 Grand Valley State (25-1) Jeff Hosler 1-0 (2OT) Western Washington Pittsburgh, Pa. 2018 Bridgeport (20-4-1) Magnus Nilerud 1-0 Grand Valley St. Pittsburgh, Pa. 2017 Central Missouri (26-0-0) Lewis Theobald 1-1 (5-3 PKs) Carson-Newman Kansas City, Mo. 2016 Western Washington (23-0-1) Travis Connell 3-2 Grand Valley State Kansas City, Mo. 2015 Grand Valley State (23-1-1) Jeff Hosler 2-0 Columbus State Pensacola, Fla. 2014 Grand Valley State (22-2-2) Jeff Hosler 3-0 Rollins Louisville, Ky. 2013 Grand Valley State (24-0-1) Dave Dilanni 2-0 West Florida Evans, Ga. 2012 West Florida (24-1-0) Joe Bartlinski 1-0 UC San Diego Evans, Ga. 2011 Saint Rose (24-1-1) Laurie Darling Gutheil 2-1 Grand Valley State Pensacola, Fla. 2010 Grand Valley State (22-1-2) Dave Dilanni 4-0 UC San Diego Louisville, Ky. 2009 Grand Valley State (22-0-4) Dave Dilanni 1-0 Cal State Dominguez Hills Tampa 2008 Seattle Pacific (22-1-2) Chuck Sekyra 1-0 (2OT) West Florida Tampa 2007 *Tampa (20-2-3) Gerry Lucey 0-0 (2OT, PK) Franklin Pierce Orange Beach, Ala. 2006 Metro State (24-2) Danny Sanchez 1-0 (OT) Grand Valley State Pensacola, Fla. 2005 Nebraska-Omaha (20-2) Don Klosterman 2-1 (OT) Seattle Pacific Wichita Falls, Texas 2004 Metro State (25-1) Danny Sanchez 3-2 Adelphi Wichita Falls, Texas 2003 Kennesaw State (25-1) Rob King 2-0 Franklin Pierce Virginia Beach 2002 Christian Brothers (22-1) Gareth O'Sullivan 2-1 Nebraska-Omaha Virginia Beach 2001 UC San Diego (21-2) Brian McManus 2-0 Christan Brothers UC San Diego 2000 UC San Diego (21-2) Brian McManus 2-1 Northern Kentucky Barry 1999 Franklin Pierce (20-1) Jeff Bailey 3-1 Cal Poly Pomona Barry 1998 Lynn (19-1) Rocky Orezzoli 3-1 Sonoma State Lynn 1997 Franklin Pierce (21-0) Jeff Bailey 3-0 West Virginia Wesleyan Cal State Dominguez Hills 1996 Franklin Pierce (18-1) Jeff Bailey 1-0 Lynn Lynn 1995 Franklin Pierce (19-0) Mark Krikorian 5-0 Barry Franklin Pierce 1994 Franklin Pierce (20-0) Mark Krikorian 2-0 Regis (Colo.) Franklin Pierce 1993 Barry (17-1) Mike Covone 2-0 Cal Poly Barry 1992 Barry (17-2) Mike Covone 3-2 Adelphi Adelphi 1991 Cal State Dominguez Hills (18-4-1) Marine Cano 2-1 Sonoma State Cal State Dominguez Hills 1990 Sonoma State (14-4) Peter Reynaud 2-0 Keene State Barry 1989 Barry (17-0-1) Mike Covone 4-0 Keene State Barry 1988 Cal State East Bay (18-2) Colin Lindores 1-0 Barry Barry