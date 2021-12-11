HOOPS NEWS:

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | December 11, 2021

DII women’s soccer teams with the most NCAA DII national championships

Grand Valley State wins the 2021 DII women's soccer championship

Grand Valley State added to its DII women's soccer history in 2021. After setting the mark for most titles in 2019, the Lakers tacked on yet another with their seventh nation championship in program history. Since Cal State East Bay rose victorious as the first national champion in 1988, defeating Barry 1-0, five programs have racked up multiple championships.

2021 TOURNAMENT RECAP: Round-by-round scores, stats and highlights

That 1988 title was the only one for Cal State East Bay, but Barry would respond, winning the very next season and quickly becoming the first program with multiple national championships. Here’s a look at the programs that have the most DII women’s soccer titles.

Grand Valley State, 7 (2009, 2010, 13-15, 2019, 2021)

NCAA Photos DII women's soccer

The Lakers are the current form of a dynasty, appearing in ten of the last twelve national title matches, and going back-to-back in 2019 and 2021 (there was no 2020 tournament due to COVID-19) to win their historic sixth and seventh titles. Grand Valley State nearly pulled off the four-peat in 2016, losing to Western Washington in the finals by a score of 3-2. The NCAA DII record books are littered with team stats and some of the best individual players in the sport's history that came from this big run that doesn’t seem to have an end in sight. 

Franklin Pierce, 5 (1994-97, 99)

NCAA Photos DII women's soccer

What head coach Mark Krikorian started in 1994, Jeff Bailey finished in 1997 as the Ravens ran away with four consecutive national titles, a feat no one has yet to match. Those four Franklin Pierce teams went a combined 78-1, outscoring its opponents 11-0 in the title match. The Ravens took a brief sabbatical in 1998 before storming back in ’99 for their fifth and currently last championship, finally allowing a goal, winning 3-1 over Cal Poly Pomona.

MORE: Missouri Western ends No. 1 Central Missouri 32-game winning streak 

Barry, 3 (1989, 92, 93)

The Bucs rebounded quickly after losing the first-ever DII women’s soccer championship by reeling off an undefeated season in 1989 and defeating Keene State 4-0 for their first national championship. Barry returned to the title game two years later and became the first repeat national champions in DII lore. The Bucs lost one more time in 1995 and haven’t returned since.

UC San Diego, 2 (2000, 01)

NCAA Photos DII women's soccer

From 1996 to 1999, UC San Diego won three of four championships as a member of Division III. The jump to DII in 2000 seemed to have little effect on the Tritons. They went 21-2 in 2000 and would do the same in 2001, both times resulting in national championships. 

Metro State, 2 (2004, 06)

NCAA Photos DII women's soccer

Head coach Danny Sanchez spent six seasons in Denver. During his time there, the Roadrunners won six-straight Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference regular season titles, made the NCAA tournament every season, and reached the national quarterfinals in five of those six years. Metro State reached the pinnacle twice in three years in the best run of one of the more successful programs in DII women’s soccer. 

The complete list of every national champion is below. 

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2021 Grand Valley State (24-1-2) Jim Conlon 3-2 (2OT) Saint Rose Colorado Springs, Colo. 
2020 No tournament - COVID-19        
2019 Grand Valley State (25-1) Jeff Hosler 1-0 (2OT) Western Washington Pittsburgh, Pa.
2018 Bridgeport (20-4-1) Magnus Nilerud 1-0 Grand Valley St. Pittsburgh, Pa.
2017 Central Missouri (26-0-0) Lewis Theobald 1-1 (5-3 PKs) Carson-Newman Kansas City, Mo.
2016 Western Washington (23-0-1) Travis Connell 3-2 Grand Valley State Kansas City, Mo.
2015 Grand Valley State (23-1-1) Jeff Hosler 2-0 Columbus State Pensacola, Fla.
2014 Grand Valley State (22-2-2) Jeff Hosler 3-0 Rollins Louisville, Ky.
2013 Grand Valley State (24-0-1) Dave Dilanni 2-0 West Florida Evans, Ga.
2012 West Florida (24-1-0) Joe Bartlinski 1-0 UC San Diego Evans, Ga.
2011 Saint Rose (24-1-1) Laurie Darling Gutheil 2-1 Grand Valley State Pensacola, Fla.
2010 Grand Valley State (22-1-2) Dave Dilanni 4-0 UC San Diego Louisville, Ky.
2009 Grand Valley State (22-0-4) Dave Dilanni 1-0 Cal State Dominguez Hills Tampa
2008 Seattle Pacific (22-1-2) Chuck Sekyra 1-0 (2OT) West Florida Tampa
2007 *Tampa (20-2-3) Gerry Lucey 0-0 (2OT, PK) Franklin Pierce Orange Beach, Ala.
2006 Metro State (24-2) Danny Sanchez 1-0 (OT) Grand Valley State Pensacola, Fla.
2005 Nebraska-Omaha (20-2) Don Klosterman 2-1 (OT) Seattle Pacific Wichita Falls, Texas
2004 Metro State (25-1) Danny Sanchez 3-2 Adelphi Wichita Falls, Texas
2003 Kennesaw State (25-1) Rob King 2-0 Franklin Pierce Virginia Beach
2002 Christian Brothers (22-1) Gareth O'Sullivan 2-1 Nebraska-Omaha Virginia Beach
2001 UC San Diego (21-2) Brian McManus 2-0 Christan Brothers UC San Diego
2000 UC San Diego (21-2) Brian McManus 2-1 Northern Kentucky Barry
1999 Franklin Pierce (20-1) Jeff Bailey 3-1 Cal Poly Pomona Barry
1998 Lynn (19-1) Rocky Orezzoli 3-1 Sonoma State Lynn
1997 Franklin Pierce (21-0) Jeff Bailey 3-0 West Virginia Wesleyan Cal State Dominguez Hills
1996 Franklin Pierce (18-1) Jeff Bailey 1-0 Lynn Lynn
1995 Franklin Pierce (19-0) Mark Krikorian 5-0 Barry Franklin Pierce
1994 Franklin Pierce (20-0) Mark Krikorian 2-0 Regis (Colo.) Franklin Pierce
1993 Barry (17-1) Mike Covone 2-0 Cal Poly Barry
1992 Barry (17-2) Mike Covone 3-2 Adelphi Adelphi
1991 Cal State Dominguez Hills (18-4-1) Marine Cano 2-1 Sonoma State Cal State Dominguez Hills
1990 Sonoma State (14-4) Peter Reynaud 2-0 Keene State Barry
1989 Barry (17-0-1) Mike Covone 4-0 Keene State Barry
1988 Cal State East Bay (18-2) Colin Lindores 1-0 Barry Barry

DII volleyball teams with the most NCAA DII national championships

Cal State San Bernardino won its first DII volleyball championship in 2019. These are the 5 programs with the most DII volleyball national championships.
