Here is the 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List for women's soccer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — United Soccer Coaches announced the 60 NCAA Women’s Division I college soccer players named to the 2022 Hermann Trophy Watch List on Thursday.

Highlighting this year’s watch list are four Hermann semifinalists from last year returning to play this fall: Senior goalkeeper Ashley Orkus (University of Mississippi), senior midfielder Croix Bethune (University of Southern California), fifth-year senior forward Messiah Bright (TCU), and sophomore forward Michelle Cooper (Duke). Bright is returning to TCU after taking advantage of the NCAA decision granting an additional season of competition for student-athletes following the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic during the 2020-21 academic year.

A total of 10 of the players on the list earned previous All-America recognition from United Soccer Coaches, including two-time All-Americans Senior goalkeeper Ashley Orkus (University of Mississippi), junior defender Megan Bornkamp (Clemson), and junior midfielder Lia Godfrey (University of Virginia). Wake Forest junior goalkeeper Kaitlyn Parks, UNC senior defender Maycee Bell, TCU graduate forward Messiah Bright, sophomore Duke forward Michelle Cooper, Loyola-Chicago senior forward Megan Nemec, Brown University forward Brittany Raphino, and forward junior Jaida Thomas were all named 2021 United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Women’s All-Americans.

The Hermann Trophy, presented annually by the Missouri Athletic Club, is the nation’s highest individual honor recognizing the National Player of the Year as determined by the voting of Division I coaches who are members of United Soccer Coaches.

The 2022 Men’s Hermann Trophy Watch List will be announced on Thursday, Aug. 25. Fifteen men’s players and 15 women’s players become Hermann Trophy semifinalists on Nov. 30 following completion of Division I All-America voting following the fall season. Then on Dec. 7, the top three players from a final round of voting are the 2021 finalists. The 2022 winner is revealed on Jan. 6, 2023, at a ceremony at the historic Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis, Mo.

United Soccer Coaches

2022 Women’s Hermann Trophy Watch List

Pos Name Class School Hometown K Lauren Brzykcy GR5 UCLA San Clemente, Calif. K Nadia Cooper So. Washington State University Houston, Texas K Leah Freeman Jr. University of Oregon Berkeley, Calif. K Lauren Kellett Jr. Texas Christian University Coppell, Texas K Bella Killgore Sr. Rice University Houston, Texas K Lauren Kozal Sr. Michigan State University Ada, Mich. K Ashley Orkus Sr. University of Mississippi Vestavia Hills, Ala. K Kaitlyn Parks Jr. Wake Forest University Upper Marlboro, Md. D Maycee Bell Sr. University of North Carolina Wichita, Kan. D Megan Bornkamp Jr. Clemson University Mooresville, N.C. D Jordan Brewster GR5 West Virginia University North Canton, Ohio D Emma Clarke Sr. University of Houston Christchurch, New Zealand D Kayla Duran Jr. Brown University Woburn, Mass. D Eva Gaetino Jr. University of Notre Dame Dexter, Mich. D Katia Hanger Jr. Lipscomb University Alpharetta, Ga. D Jyllissa Harris Sr. University of South Carolina Hazlet, N.J. D Tianna Harris GR5 Kent State University Whitby, Ont. D Mykiaa Minnis GR5 Washington State University Colorado Springs, Colo. D Dunja Mostarac Sr. University of Massachusetts-Lowell Belgrade, Serbia D Lilly Reale So. UCLA Hingham, Mass. D Reyna Reyes Sr. University of Alabama Garland, Texas D Jade Rose So, Harvard University Marcum, Ont. D Laveni Vaka Jr. Brigham Young University Sandy, Utah D Trinity Watson GR5 Pepperdine University Ocean Beach, Calif. M Hannah Bebar So. Harvard University Naperville, Ill. M Croix Bethune Sr. University of Southern California Alpharetta, Ga. M Gracie Brian Sr. Texas Christian University Frisco, Texas M Shelby Craft Jr. Lipscomb University Frisco, Texas M Maya Doms Sr. Stanford University Davis, Calif. M Jadyn Edwards Sr. University of New Mexico Mill Creek, Wash. M Carlee Giammona GR5 Pepperdine University Las Vegas, Nev. M Lia Godfrey Jr. University of Virginia Fleming Island, Fla. M Anna Haddock Jr. Auburn University Bowling Green, Ky. M Taylor Huff So. University of Tennessee Mansfield, Ohio M Camille Lafaix Jr. Cal Poly Los Gatos, Calif. M Julia Leas Jr. Georgetown University Vienna, Va. M Molly McLaughlin GR5 Xavier University Granger, Ind. M Roma McLaughlin GR5 Central Connecticut State Greencastle, Ireland M Lexi Missimo So. University of Texas Southlake, Texas M Delaney Schultz Sr. Rice University St. Louis, Mo. M Courtney Sebazco GR5 Southern Methodist University Fort Worth, Texas M Jamie Shepherd Jr. Brigham Young University American Fork, Utah F Tanya Boychuk GR5 University of Memphis Edmonton, Alb. F Messiah Bright GR5 Texas Christian University Dallas, Texas F Michelle Cooper So. Duke University Clarkston, Mich. F Nicole Douglas Sr. Arizona State University London, England F Mackenzie George GR5 University of Tennessee Lincoln, Calif. F Penelope Hocking GR5 Penn State University Anaheim, Calif. F Jameese Joseph Jr. North Carolina State University Beltsville, Md. F Louise Lillback Jr. Florida Gulf Coast University Stockholm, Sweden F Megan Nemec Sr. Loyola University Chicago Tinley Park, Ill. F Beata Olsson Jr. Florida State University Enkoping, Sweden F Anna Podojil Sr. University of Arkansas Cincinnati, Ohio F Brittany Raphino Sr. Brown University Randolph, Mass. F Ally Schlegel Sr. Penn State University Parker, Colo. F Katie Soderstrom Sr. Butler University Carmel, Ind. F Jaida Thomas Jr. University of Tennessee Dallas, Texas F Riley Tiernan So. Rutgers University Voorhees, N.J. F Tori Waldeck Jr. Pepperdine University Newhall, Calif. F Summer Yates GR5 Washington Pasco, Wash.

*GR5 Indicates student-athletes exercising their extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19