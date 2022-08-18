Patrick Donnelly | NCAA.com | August 18, 2022 No. 1 Florida State ties No. 12 South Carolina in women's soccer season opener Women's College Cup Final: Watch full PKs between BYU and Florida State Share Florida State could not break through at South Carolina despite a flurry of offensive opportunities in the second half, battling to a scoreless draw in the season opener. FSU remains unbeaten in 15-straight season openers, holding a 21-5-2 record all-time on opening day. The Seminoles outshot the Gamecocks 18-7 on the night, including 10-5 in the second half. FSU created 7 corner kick opportunities to South Carolina's three, including a last-ditch effort in the closing seconds where the Gamecock defense held strong. Seminole junior goalkeeper Cristina Roque made three saves, and senior forward Jenna Nighswonger led the way with a game-high eight shots (three on goal). Graduate midfielder Clara Robbins had four shots (two on goal) for FSU. In total, eight Seminoles recorded at least a shot. South Carolina senior keeper Heather Hinz made six saves. Senior forward Riane Coman had two shots (one on goal). Six Gamecocks players registered a shot. Florida State nearly broke the stalemate at 33' when Hinz made a diving save on Clara Nguyen's bicycle kick inside the box, and Nighswonger came inches from getting the Seminoles on the board at 59' when her shot hit the crossbar. FSU travels to Georgia to take on the Bulldogs on Sunday at 1 p.m., while South Carolina will host East Carolina at 2 p.m. on Sunday. 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List for women's soccer announced United Soccer Coaches announced the 60 NCAA Women’s Division I college soccer players named to the 2022 Hermann Trophy Watch List on Thursday. READ MORE PROP approves changes to soccer overtime rules Overtime will not be played in the regular season, and sudden-victory format will be eliminated in postseason. READ MORE 10 memorable NCAA DII sports moments from fall 2021 The much-awaited return to NCAA DII fall sports certainly didn't disappoint. First time champions, upsets galore and record-setting runs highlight the first half of the 2021-22 athletics year. READ MORE