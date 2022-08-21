Stan Becton | NCAA.com | August 21, 2022 Florida State, North Carolina lead 19 ranked teams in first Sunday of DI women's soccer Women's College Cup Final: Watch full PKs between BYU and Florida State Share The first DI women's soccer Sunday of 2022 saw 19 ranked teams in action, including eight top-10 teams. Here's what you need to know from an exciting season-opening weekend. UC Davis shocks No. 5 Santa Clara UC Davis spoiled No. 5 Santa Clara's home-opening game with a 1-0 upset win. UC Davis and Santa Clara were scoreless through the first-half as each team held its own. Then, in the 66th minute, UC Davis took a 1-0 lead after an own goal from Santa Clara. While UC Davis ended the game without a goal of its own, the Bears held on to win shutting out the Broncos for a 1-0 victory. Butler upsets No. 9 Michigan For the first time since 2017, Butler defeated a top-10 team, knocking off No. 9 Michigan on the road. Butler and Michigan battled in a tightly-contested game as both teams went scoreless until the 64th minute. That's when Katie Soderstrom eluded her defender, creating just enough room to kick the ball into the upper right corner for the goal. You can go ahead and set this on repeat 🔁Katie Soderstrom's game winning goal vs #9 MichiganNo assist(s) given 🤔 but WE see you @AlexeiWhittaker & @alana20wood pic.twitter.com/KbsltZlqWS— Butler W Soccer (@ButleruWSoccer) August 21, 2022 From there, Butler's defense secured the upset win as Bulldog goalie Anna Pierce made six saves. The Bulldogs knocked off the Wolverines despite Michigan outshooting the Butler 18-7. SCOREBOARD: Click or tap here to see every score from Sunday's action No. 11 Tennessee vs. No. 23 SMU tie in Sunday's first ranked matchup No. 11 Tennessee and No. 23 SMU battled in Knoxville in the first ranked vs. ranked matchup of Sunday. The two teams played just as two ranked teams should, competitive and gritty as neither team was willing to let the other pull away. SMU struck first, with freshman Peyton Annen scoring her first career goal in the 40th minute from a free kick off the foot of Courtney Sebazco. The Mustangs led 1-0 entering the half. Sebazco assist 🤝Annen header ✅#PonyUp pic.twitter.com/UwexMjrxNo— SMU Women's Soccer (@SMUSoccerW) August 21, 2022 The scoring continued in the second half, this time from the Lady Volunteers when redshirt-junior Jaida Thomas moved into a tie for eighth place in Tennessee history in career goals, scoring her 26th goal in the 60th minute — off a corner kick — to tie the game 1-1. @jaidat_6 nets her first goal of the year!Watch live » https://t.co/hKga2X5CMX pic.twitter.com/QgutxSVlv2— Tennessee Soccer (@Vol_Soccer) August 21, 2022 Tennessee and SMU would end the game in a draw as neither team could find the back of the net again. Overall, the Lady Volunteers outshot the Mustangs 25-17. RANKINGS: See the latest women's soccer rankings No. 1 Florida State gets its first win Florida State, the reigning DI women's soccer champion, entered its second game still in search of its first goal. The scoring drought didn't last long into game two as the Seminoles found the back of the net in the sixth minute, with Onyi Echegini knocking one in off the front post. The first goal of the season from Onyi Echegini! #OneTribe📺: ESPNU pic.twitter.com/VHZrsT8JFW— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) August 21, 2022 In the 27th minute, Florida State added to Sunday's scoring as Jenna Nighswonger scored her 14th career goal after turning defense into offense, bending a shot past the goalie. Jenna bends it in the left corner! #OneTribe📺: ESPNU pic.twitter.com/9gqt3w6sds— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) August 21, 2022 Florida State's final goal came in the 34th minute in picturesque fashion. Maria Alagoa kicked a corner kick towards the front post. Down below waited Emma Bissell, who headed a beautiful, arching shot, over the extended arms of the goalie into the net. Emma's second career goal comes on a header from a corner kick! #OneTribe📺: ESPNU pic.twitter.com/y4bSEQTyjE— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) August 21, 2022 The first half would be all the Seminoles needed, holding on to defeat Georgia 3-1. Florida State's win brings its record to 1-0-1 after the Seminoles tied with South Carolina to open the season. RELATED: No. 1 Florida State ties No. 12 South Carolina in women's soccer season opener First-time goal scorers power No. 10 North Carolina to victory Today was about redemption for North Carolina redshirt freshman Ally Sentnor. She made her Tar Heel debut against UNC-Wilmington, the same opponent where Sentnor suffered a season-ending injury in 2021's preseason. Sunday was a different story for Sentnor as she scored her first collegiate goal in the 33rd minute to give North Carolina the lead. Sentnor earned Player of the Match honors. In the second half, North Carolina gave itself some breathing room after Emily Murphy scored in the 73rd minute to put the Tar Heels up 2-0. On the defensive side of the pitch, North Carolina put on a clinic, only allowing two shot attempts. Ally Sentnor and Emily Murphy scored their first goals of the season as the Tar Heels blanked the Seahawks in Chapel Hill! Highlights from today's win ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ZbhMFVArLb— UNC Women's Soccer (@uncwomenssoccer) August 21, 2022 ⚽️LATEST WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER NEWS ⚽️ 📊 POLLS: United Soccer Coaches | NCAA Women's Soccer RPI 📊 🏆 CHAMPS SZN: Follow the College Cup | Undefeated teams remaining 📰 HISTORY: Schools with most national titles | College Cup all-time history 🥅 👉 MORE: Season statistics | MAC Hermann watch list 👀 7 of the most unbreakable records in FCS football history Records are meant to be broken. But these milestones may last a while. Here are some of the most unbreakable records in FCS football history. READ MORE March Madness: Getting to know the No. 10 seed in the NCAA tournament Here's a detailed history of how No. 10 seeds have fared in the NCAA tournament. READ MORE History of 10 seeds vs. 7 seeds in March Madness The 7-10 matchup is always one of the most competitive pairings March Madness has to offer. Learn more about the history of No. 7 seeds vs. No. 10 seeds. READ MORE