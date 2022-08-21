Florida State, North Carolina lead 19 ranked teams in first Sunday of DI women's soccer

The first DI women's soccer Sunday of 2022 saw 19 ranked teams in action, including eight top-10 teams. Here's what you need to know from an exciting season-opening weekend.

UC Davis shocks No. 5 Santa Clara

UC Davis spoiled No. 5 Santa Clara's home-opening game with a 1-0 upset win. UC Davis and Santa Clara were scoreless through the first-half as each team held its own. Then, in the 66th minute, UC Davis took a 1-0 lead after an own goal from Santa Clara. While UC Davis ended the game without a goal of its own, the Bears held on to win shutting out the Broncos for a 1-0 victory.

Butler upsets No. 9 Michigan

For the first time since 2017, Butler defeated a top-10 team, knocking off No. 9 Michigan on the road. Butler and Michigan battled in a tightly-contested game as both teams went scoreless until the 64th minute. That's when Katie Soderstrom eluded her defender, creating just enough room to kick the ball into the upper right corner for the goal.

You can go ahead and set this on repeat 🔁



Katie Soderstrom's game winning goal vs #9 Michigan

No assist(s) given 🤔 but WE see you @AlexeiWhittaker & @alana20wood pic.twitter.com/KbsltZlqWS — Butler W Soccer (@ButleruWSoccer) August 21, 2022

From there, Butler's defense secured the upset win as Bulldog goalie Anna Pierce made six saves. The Bulldogs knocked off the Wolverines despite Michigan outshooting the Butler 18-7.

No. 11 Tennessee vs. No. 23 SMU tie in Sunday's first ranked matchup

No. 11 Tennessee and No. 23 SMU battled in Knoxville in the first ranked vs. ranked matchup of Sunday. The two teams played just as two ranked teams should, competitive and gritty as neither team was willing to let the other pull away.

SMU struck first, with freshman Peyton Annen scoring her first career goal in the 40th minute from a free kick off the foot of Courtney Sebazco. The Mustangs led 1-0 entering the half.

The scoring continued in the second half, this time from the Lady Volunteers when redshirt-junior Jaida Thomas moved into a tie for eighth place in Tennessee history in career goals, scoring her 26th goal in the 60th minute — off a corner kick — to tie the game 1-1.

Tennessee and SMU would end the game in a draw as neither team could find the back of the net again. Overall, the Lady Volunteers outshot the Mustangs 25-17.

No. 1 Florida State gets its first win

Florida State, the reigning DI women's soccer champion, entered its second game still in search of its first goal. The scoring drought didn't last long into game two as the Seminoles found the back of the net in the sixth minute, with Onyi Echegini knocking one in off the front post.

The first goal of the season from Onyi Echegini! #OneTribe



📺: ESPNU pic.twitter.com/VHZrsT8JFW — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) August 21, 2022

In the 27th minute, Florida State added to Sunday's scoring as Jenna Nighswonger scored her 14th career goal after turning defense into offense, bending a shot past the goalie.

Jenna bends it in the left corner! #OneTribe



📺: ESPNU pic.twitter.com/9gqt3w6sds — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) August 21, 2022

Florida State's final goal came in the 34th minute in picturesque fashion. Maria Alagoa kicked a corner kick towards the front post. Down below waited Emma Bissell, who headed a beautiful, arching shot, over the extended arms of the goalie into the net.

Emma's second career goal comes on a header from a corner kick! #OneTribe



📺: ESPNU pic.twitter.com/y4bSEQTyjE — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) August 21, 2022

The first half would be all the Seminoles needed, holding on to defeat Georgia 3-1. Florida State's win brings its record to 1-0-1 after the Seminoles tied with South Carolina to open the season.

First-time goal scorers power No. 10 North Carolina to victory

Today was about redemption for North Carolina redshirt freshman Ally Sentnor. She made her Tar Heel debut against UNC-Wilmington, the same opponent where Sentnor suffered a season-ending injury in 2021's preseason. Sunday was a different story for Sentnor as she scored her first collegiate goal in the 33rd minute to give North Carolina the lead. Sentnor earned Player of the Match honors.

In the second half, North Carolina gave itself some breathing room after Emily Murphy scored in the 73rd minute to put the Tar Heels up 2-0. On the defensive side of the pitch, North Carolina put on a clinic, only allowing two shot attempts.