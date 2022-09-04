No. 3 UCLA upsets No. 1 UNC women's soccer on late goal to cap big week

No. 3 UCLA women's soccer took down No. 1 UNC, 2-1, in a top-5, marquee matchup Sunday. The game came down to a Reilyn Turner goal with just over six minutes left to play.

Neither team scored during the first half behind impressive goalkeeper play. Tar Heel forward Tori Dellaperuta broke the scoreless tie with a header off defender-forward Tessa Dellarose's corner kick early in the early second half at 47:33.

But from that point on, the Bruins rolled.

Forward Lexi Wright put UCLA on the board netting her squad’s first goal in the 61st minute, while goalie Lauren Brzykcy kept the Tar Heels scoreless for the remainder of the match, finishing with four saves.

Turner then scored what would be the game-winning goal at 83:48. Watch the go-ahead score below:



The Bruins' win comes just three days after a win up thee road in Durham, North Carolina against No. 2 Duke on Thursday.

UCLA UPSETS DUKE: No. 3 UCLA grinds out win at No. 2 Duke and more from Thursday's action

UCLA moves to 4-0 on the season and delivers UNC their first loss this year and just their third loss on their home turf at Dorrance Field since 2019.

The Bruins will look to ride the momentum of this win when they face Cal State Fullerton at home next week, while North Carolina will aim to bounce back from the loss next Sunday in another top-5 battle against rival Duke.