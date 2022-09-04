Codi Childs | NCAA.com | September 6, 2022 No. 3 UCLA upsets No. 1 UNC women's soccer on late goal to cap big week Women's College Cup Final: Florida State and BYU full highlights Share No. 3 UCLA women's soccer took down No. 1 UNC, 2-1, in a top-5, marquee matchup Sunday. The game came down to a Reilyn Turner goal with just over six minutes left to play. Neither team scored during the first half behind impressive goalkeeper play. Tar Heel forward Tori Dellaperuta broke the scoreless tie with a header off defender-forward Tessa Dellarose's corner kick early in the early second half at 47:33. But from that point on, the Bruins rolled. Forward Lexi Wright put UCLA on the board netting her squad’s first goal in the 61st minute, while goalie Lauren Brzykcy kept the Tar Heels scoreless for the remainder of the match, finishing with four saves. Turner then scored what would be the game-winning goal at 83:48. Watch the go-ahead score below: ROAD. WARRIORS. 🐻 (via @UCLAWSoccer) pic.twitter.com/Oluif4CVpq — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) September 4, 2022 The Bruins' win comes just three days after a win up thee road in Durham, North Carolina against No. 2 Duke on Thursday. UCLA UPSETS DUKE: No. 3 UCLA grinds out win at No. 2 Duke and more from Thursday's action UCLA moves to 4-0 on the season and delivers UNC their first loss this year and just their third loss on their home turf at Dorrance Field since 2019. The Bruins will look to ride the momentum of this win when they face Cal State Fullerton at home next week, while North Carolina will aim to bounce back from the loss next Sunday in another top-5 battle against rival Duke. ⚽️LATEST WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER NEWS ⚽️ 📊 POLLS: United Soccer Coaches | NCAA Women's Soccer RPI 📊 📰 HISTORY: Schools with most national titles | College Cup all-time history 🥅 👉 MORE: Season statistics | MAC Hermann watch list 👀 25 of the most interesting college wrestlers to watch in the 2022-23 season Spencer Lee and Yianni Diakomihalis headline this comprehensive list of 25 of the most interesting wrestlers in the country to know ahead of the 2022-23 season. READ MORE The college football teams, conferences and coaches with something to prove in Week 1 These are some of the best storylines in week 1 of the 2022 college football season, beginning with the Backyard Brawl between West Virginia and Pittsburgh. READ MORE Florida State, North Carolina lead 19 ranked teams in first Sunday of DI women's soccer The first DI women's soccer Sunday of 2022 saw 19 ranked teams in action, including eight top-10 teams. Here's what you need to know from an exciting season-opening weekend. READ MORE