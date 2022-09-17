No. 7 Virginia makes history in 3-2 comeback win over No. 2 North Carolina

North Carolina women's soccer has set countless records as the dominant program in this sport, but somehow Virginia found a way to set another in a 3-2 win on Saturday.

The No. 7 Hoos became the first team to beat the No. 2 Tar Heels in regulation after trailing by two or more goals. North Carolina has now lost two of its last three home games for the first time in 10 years. This is also the first time Virginia has defeated UNC in Chapel Hill since 2014, the same year it advanced to the College Cup final.

SUPERPAGE: Moment-by-moment recap of UVA's historic win

Coach Steve Swanson has been at the helm of the program for over 20 years and racked up over 300 wins, and we just witnessed the most improbable of the bunch.

By all means, this game felt over at halftime. The Tar Heels led 2-0 after 45 minutes of complete control over the match, holding Virginia without a shot the whole period. Avery Patterson assisted both goals, the defense looked rock solid. Frankly, it looked like a game Tar Heel fans had seen for decades: a dominant win that never felt in question.

Makes you wonder what Swanson told his team in the locker room.

The Hoos came out of the half a brand new team, matching North Carolina's press with an intense press of their own, flustering an opponent that looked like it hit cruise control too early.

Rebecca Jarrett provided the exact jolt of energy Virginia needed with her marauding run from the right touchline into the semicircle. Take a look at this finish, simultaneously nonchalant and precise to cut the deficit to one.

54' | UNC 2, UVA 1



Rebecca Jarrett creates her own opportunity and finishes to get the Hoos on the board with the left-footed shot.#GoHoos🔶⚔️🔷 | #ALLIN⚽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/6jGwpMBwvv — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) September 17, 2022

Seven minutes later, the game was tied thanks to Alexa Spaanstra reacting quickest to a poor clearance from a corner kick. If the game had ended there, it still would have been just the fifth time the Heels tied after leading by two, but the Hoos were not done.

Less than 20 minutes after trailing 2-0, Virginia was up 3-2 thanks to Lia Godfrey, who snuck in a low shot past Emmie Allen at her near post. Dorrance Field in Chapel Hill fell silent. Even if they didn't realize the history they were watching, those fans were stunned all the same.

72' | UVA 3, UNC 2



HOOS HAVE THE LEAD!



Maggie Cagle finds Lia Godfrey who Slips it between the keeper and the post!#GoHoos🔶⚔️🔷 | #ALLIN⚽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/y3H3r52KkX — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) September 17, 2022

The Tar Heels are still one of the best teams in the ACC and the country, but Virginia has announced itself as a dynamic team that can never be counted out — even when history tells us they should be.