Alberto Camargo | NCAA.com | October 4, 2022 WATCH: Virginia Tech's Tori Powell chips the GK to upset No. 3 North Carolina Virginia Tech Athletics Virginia Tech shocked UNC on Saturday Share Another day, another momentous result in ACC women's soccer. Virginia Tech scored two second half goals to knock off No. 3 North Carolina 2-1. But Tori Powell's game-winning goal was far from just another goal. FULL SCOREBOARD: Tech's upset of UNC highlights Saturday's slate of DI women's soccer GAME WINNING GOAL!! Tori Powell! Hokies take down the #3 Tar Heels 2-1. #Hokies ⚽️ 🦃 pic.twitter.com/3VTAStm0p7— Virginia Tech Women's Soccer (@HokiesWSoccer) October 2, 2022 The audacious chip finish came 12 minutes after Taylor Brian equalized for the Hokies, canceling out Libby Moore's opener in the 34th minute. Tech put on a clinic in finishing, taking full advantage of the few chances they got with two goals on just five shots. North Carolina had nine corner kicks and 15 tries at goal, but could only direct two on target. The Hokies improve to 9-2-1 this season while handing UNC its third loss of the season. It's the Hokies' third-ever win over the Tar Heels and the first in 13 tries, a streak that dated back to 2011. ⚽️ LATEST WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER NEWS ⚽️ 📊 POLLS: United Soccer Coaches | NCAA Women's Soccer RPI 📊 📰 HISTORY: Schools with most national titles | College Cup all-time history 🥅 👉 MORE: Season statistics | 2022 MAC Hermann watch list 👀 Michigan State stuns No. 6 Penn State on the road to remain undefeated in Big Ten play The Michigan State women's soccer team beat No. 6 Penn State to notch its first road win over the Nittany Lions in program history. READ MORE No. 17 Penn State blanks No. 4 Rutgers in its first loss of the year No. 17 Penn State blanks No. 4 Rutgers 2-0 in a Thursday night upset at home. The Nittany Lions hand the Scarlet Knights their first loss of the season. READ MORE Women's College Soccer: No. 18 Notre Dame lands upset, hands No. 2 Virginia first loss No. 18 Notre Dame knocked off No. 2 Virginia, winning 1-0 with a second half goal. READ MORE