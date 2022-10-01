⚽️ Incredible goalkeeping keeps FSU women undefeated

Alberto Camargo | NCAA.com | October 4, 2022

WATCH: Virginia Tech's Tori Powell chips the GK to upset No. 3 North Carolina

Virginia Tech Athletics Virginia Tech shocked UNC on Saturday Virginia Tech shocked UNC on Saturday

Another day, another momentous result in ACC women's soccer. Virginia Tech scored two second half goals to knock off No. 3 North Carolina 2-1. But Tori Powell's game-winning goal was far from just another goal.

The audacious chip finish came 12 minutes after Taylor Brian equalized for the Hokies, canceling out Libby Moore's opener in the 34th minute. Tech put on a clinic in finishing, taking full advantage of the few chances they got with two goals on just five shots. North Carolina had nine corner kicks and 15 tries at goal, but could only direct two on target.

The Hokies improve to 9-2-1 this season while handing UNC its third loss of the season. It's the Hokies' third-ever win over the Tar Heels and the first in 13 tries, a streak that dated back to 2011. 

