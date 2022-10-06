TRENDING:

Amna Subhan | NCAA.com | October 7, 2022

No. 3 Florida State women's soccer remains undefeated, takes down No. 2 Virginia 1-0

No. 3 Florida State defeated No. 2 Virginia 1-0 in an ACC women’s soccer heavyweight battle. The Seminoles top the nation in offense, but tonight their defense took center stage. 

The 'Noles defense locked down the Cavaliers while getting outshot 21-6. Virginia booted 10 shots on goal and 'Noles goalkeeper Cristina Roque saved every single one — a career-high for Roque outdoing her previous record of nine. 

RANKINGS: Florida State and Southern California make big jumps 

The only goal of the game came less than a minute into the match. Forward Jody Brown struck the ball into the back of the net on a quick attack down the field silencing the home Cavalier fans. 

While FSU remains undefeated at 9-0-2, UVA falls to 10-2-1 notching their second ACC loss on the season. Florida State is cruising right now, winning eight straight and dominating opponents, outscoring them 31-2.

 The Seminoles now stand alone as the only ACC women’s soccer team without a loss at 15 points. 

Next, the defending national champions will face another ACC ranked opponent No. 17 Notre Dame. 

