No. 3 Florida State women's soccer remains undefeated, takes down No. 2 Virginia 1-0

No. 3 Florida State defeated No. 2 Virginia 1-0 in an ACC women’s soccer heavyweight battle. The Seminoles top the nation in offense, but tonight their defense took center stage.

The 'Noles defense locked down the Cavaliers while getting outshot 21-6. Virginia booted 10 shots on goal and 'Noles goalkeeper Cristina Roque saved every single one — a career-high for Roque outdoing her previous record of nine.

The only goal of the game came less than a minute into the match. Forward Jody Brown struck the ball into the back of the net on a quick attack down the field silencing the home Cavalier fans.

While FSU remains undefeated at 9-0-2, UVA falls to 10-2-1 notching their second ACC loss on the season. Florida State is cruising right now, winning eight straight and dominating opponents, outscoring them 31-2.

How about that quick strike offense for the Noles! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/G4xkB7rXy4 — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) October 7, 2022

The Seminoles now stand alone as the only ACC women’s soccer team without a loss at 15 points.

Next, the defending national champions will face another ACC ranked opponent No. 17 Notre Dame.