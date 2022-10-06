Amna Subhan | NCAA.com | October 7, 2022 No. 3 Florida State women's soccer remains undefeated, takes down No. 2 Virginia 1-0 Women's College Cup Final: Florida State and BYU full highlights Share No. 3 Florida State defeated No. 2 Virginia 1-0 in an ACC women’s soccer heavyweight battle. The Seminoles top the nation in offense, but tonight their defense took center stage. The 'Noles defense locked down the Cavaliers while getting outshot 21-6. Virginia booted 10 shots on goal and 'Noles goalkeeper Cristina Roque saved every single one — a career-high for Roque outdoing her previous record of nine. RANKINGS: Florida State and Southern California make big jumps The only goal of the game came less than a minute into the match. Forward Jody Brown struck the ball into the back of the net on a quick attack down the field silencing the home Cavalier fans. While FSU remains undefeated at 9-0-2, UVA falls to 10-2-1 notching their second ACC loss on the season. Florida State is cruising right now, winning eight straight and dominating opponents, outscoring them 31-2. How about that quick strike offense for the Noles! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/G4xkB7rXy4 — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) October 7, 2022 The Seminoles now stand alone as the only ACC women’s soccer team without a loss at 15 points. Next, the defending national champions will face another ACC ranked opponent No. 17 Notre Dame. ⚽️ LATEST WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER NEWS ⚽️ 📊 POLLS: United Soccer Coaches | NCAA Women's Soccer RPI 📊 📰 HISTORY: Schools with most national titles | College Cup all-time history 🥅 👉 MORE: Season statistics | 2022 MAC Hermann watch list 👀 Virginia Tech women's soccer scores chip goal to upset No. 3 North Carolina Powell scored her sixth goal of the season to knock off the No. 3 Tar Heels 2-1 — and she did it in style. READ MORE Michigan State stuns No. 6 Penn State on the road to remain undefeated in Big Ten play The Michigan State women's soccer team beat No. 6 Penn State to notch its first road win over the Nittany Lions in program history. READ MORE No. 17 Penn State blanks No. 4 Rutgers in its first loss of the year No. 17 Penn State blanks No. 4 Rutgers 2-0 in a Thursday night upset at home. The Nittany Lions hand the Scarlet Knights their first loss of the season. READ MORE