Codi Childs | NCAA.com | October 9, 2022 No. 17 Notre Dame blanks No. 3 Florida State in first loss of the season Women's College Cup Final: Florida State and BYU full highlights Share Total. Domination. From the opening minute of the match between the Fighting Irish and No. 3 Florida State, No. 17 Notre Dame had complete control, cruising to a 4-0 shutout against the Seminoles on Sunday. Notre Dame forward Olivia Wingate put on an epic performance with two goals in the outing; midfielder Korbin Albert and defender Maddie Mercado added to the Irish's point total with goals of their own. GOOOOAAAALLLLLLL Another one! @olivia_wingate!! ND 4 - FSU 0 | 84'#GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/zteyTSQQEB — ND Women's Soccer (@NDSoccer) October 9, 2022 The Seminoles' offense was outshot 13-9 and had just five shots on goal in the match, none of which got bye Notre Dame goalie Mackenzie Wood. LATEST RANKINGS: Undefeated UCLA remains firmly planted atop rankings The Seminoles were the only remaining ACC program without a loss this season. They'll look to bounce back on Thursday in another ACC battle against Duke, while Notre Dame will aim to add to its three-game winning streak on the road against Louisville on Saturday.