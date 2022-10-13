No. 4 Florida State women's soccer bounces back from loss with huge win over No. 12 Duke

No. 4 Florida State tasted defeat last time out against No. 6 Notre Dame but rebounded in a big way with a 5-1 win over No. 12 Duke on Thursday night at the Seminole Soccer Complex.

How did the Seminoles pull off the victory? With an efficient offense and clinical finishing, taking every chance the Blue Devils gave them. Once they built a multi-goal lead, it was always likely Florida State would see out the win with Cristina Roque in goal, who continues to be undefeated (33-0-8) when she starts between the sticks.

The ‘Noles began the match looking to control the ball, as they have all year (the team has averaged over 60% possession this season). Duke countered with an intense press that aimed to minimize the amount of time FSU had to make decisions, resulting in a Blue Devil team pushing high up the pitch.

FSU midfielder Jenna Nighswonger made the Blue Devils pay for their aggressive play. In the 22nd minute, looping a pass over the Duke defense for the onrushing Jody Brown, who slotted home her career-high fifth goal of the season to open the scoring.

Nobody is going to catch Jody Brown! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/RmYaWZqFyf — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) October 13, 2022

Duke returned the favor just minutes later with a scrappy goal after a goal-line scramble to even the score just before halftime. The chances were even throughout the first half, which is what made the lopsided second half so surprising.

The Seminoles retook the lead just five minutes after the break (Brown’s second) and continued to score seemingly every time they penetrated the Duke defense. The four goals in the second half came on just five shots on goal. It turned out to be an emphatic win over a Duke team that delivered the 'Noles their only loss last season. Perhaps the revenge was sweet, but FSU won't have much time to savor the win. Its next opponent is the only ACC team ranked higher in the top 25, No. 2 North Carolina, who comes to town on Oct. 20.