NCAA DI women's soccer committee to reveal first top 10 this Sunday on SEC Network

For the first time, the NCAA Division I women’s soccer committee will have a midseason top 10 women’s soccer rankings, which will be revealed on Sunday, Oct. 16 at halftime of the Alabama vs. Arkansas match on SEC Network at noon ET.

The rankings will also be featured that day during the halftime shows for Florida vs. Kentucky on ESPNU at 1 p.m. ET and Baylor vs. West Virginia at 3 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

COLLEGE CUP: 2022-23 dates, times, schedule

The top 10 gives a glimpse into which teams could possibly earn a top seed when the tournament teams are selected on Nov. 7 at 3:30 p.m. ET on NCAA.com.

The Women’s College Cup will take place at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina, with the semifinals on Friday, Dec. 2, followed by the national championship game on Monday, Dec. 5.