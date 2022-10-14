NCAA.com | October 14, 2022 NCAA DI women's soccer committee to reveal first top 10 this Sunday on SEC Network Women's College Cup Final: Florida State and BYU full highlights Share For the first time, the NCAA Division I women’s soccer committee will have a midseason top 10 women’s soccer rankings, which will be revealed on Sunday, Oct. 16 at halftime of the Alabama vs. Arkansas match on SEC Network at noon ET. The rankings will also be featured that day during the halftime shows for Florida vs. Kentucky on ESPNU at 1 p.m. ET and Baylor vs. West Virginia at 3 p.m. ET on ESPNU. COLLEGE CUP: 2022-23 dates, times, schedule The top 10 gives a glimpse into which teams could possibly earn a top seed when the tournament teams are selected on Nov. 7 at 3:30 p.m. ET on NCAA.com. The Women’s College Cup will take place at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina, with the semifinals on Friday, Dec. 2, followed by the national championship game on Monday, Dec. 5. ⚽️ LATEST WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER NEWS ⚽️ 📊 POLLS: United Soccer Coaches | NCAA Women's Soccer RPI 📊 📰 HISTORY: Schools with most national titles | College Cup all-time history 🥅 👉 MORE: Season statistics | 2022 MAC Hermann watch list 👀 No. 9 Stanford women's soccer spoils No. 1 UCLA's perfect season The Cardinal took down the final undefeated team in the country with a gritty 1-0 win on Friday. READ MORE No. 4 Florida State women's soccer bounces back from loss with huge win over No. 12 Duke Florida State made light work of Duke in a 5-1 victory that featured an efficient Seminole offense, led by two goals from Jody Brown. READ MORE 2022-23 women's and men's College Cup: Dates, times, schedule Information for the 2022-23 women's and men's College Cup in Cary, North Carolina, including dates, time and schedule. READ MORE