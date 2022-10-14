Alberto Camargo | NCAA.com | October 14, 2022 No. 9 Stanford women's soccer spoils No. 1 UCLA's perfect season Women's College Cup Final: Florida State and BYU full highlights Share The final perfect record across DI men’s and women’s soccer has been spoiled, as No. 9 Stanford edged out No. 1 UCLA 1-0 on Friday in a match that meant more than just a number in the win column. SCOREBOARD: Catch every final result across DI women's soccer Cardinal head coach Paul Ratcliffe was standing opposite his former assistant Margueritte Aozasa, in her first year at the helm in Los Angeles. At least in this first meeting, the student could not beat the master. Stanford’s Elise Evans scored the game’s only goal just moments before halftime, pouncing on a loose ball in the six-yard box after a corner kick. It’s just the second goal of the season for the Cardinal defender — the definition of being in the right place at the right time. 44’ | GOALLLLLLL 🌲@EliseEvans2_ puts the Cardinal on top!!📺 » @Pac12Network💻 » https://t.co/wZ7tM3mOZa📈 » https://t.co/aNyAT59qvf#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/fTXL2eX5pg— Stanford Women's Soccer (@StanfordWSoccer) October 15, 2022 The second half was all about the Cardinal defense bending and not breaking against the pressure applied by the Bruins. UCLA fired 12 shots at goal in the second 45, three that tested Stanford goalkeeper Ryan Campbell. This effort from Maricarmen Reyes in the 77th minute would have proved a spectacular equalizer if not for Campbell’s acrobatics. 77’ | 🌲 1, 🐻 0@ryancadycampb with the huge save to keep the Cardinal on top!💻 » https://t.co/wZ7tM3mOZa#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/wWLKboVvos— Stanford Women's Soccer (@StanfordWSoccer) October 15, 2022 With the win and a game in hand, the Cardinal puts itself in a three-way tie for a Pac-12 conference championship with UCLA and Southern Cal (remember, the Pac-12 does not hold a conference tournament). Stanford’s loss to the Trojans on Sep. 23 is the only reason the Cardinal are not in sole position after Friday’s win over UCLA. ⚽️ LATEST WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER NEWS ⚽️ 📊 POLLS: United Soccer Coaches | NCAA Women's Soccer RPI 📊 📰 HISTORY: Schools with most national titles | College Cup all-time history 🥅 👉 MORE: Season statistics | 2022 MAC Hermann watch list 👀 NCAA DI women's soccer committee to reveal first top 10 this Sunday on SEC Network The NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Committee will reveal its first top 10 of the 2022 season Sunday, Oct. 16 during the Alabama vs. Arkansas match on SEC Network at 12 p.m. ET. READ MORE No. 4 Florida State women's soccer bounces back from loss with huge win over No. 12 Duke Florida State made light work of Duke in a 5-1 victory that featured an efficient Seminole offense, led by two goals from Jody Brown. READ MORE 2022-23 women's and men's College Cup: Dates, times, schedule Information for the 2022-23 women's and men's College Cup in Cary, North Carolina, including dates, time and schedule. READ MORE