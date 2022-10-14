No. 9 Stanford women's soccer spoils No. 1 UCLA's perfect season

The final perfect record across DI men’s and women’s soccer has been spoiled, as No. 9 Stanford edged out No. 1 UCLA 1-0 on Friday in a match that meant more than just a number in the win column.

SCOREBOARD: Catch every final result across DI women's soccer

Cardinal head coach Paul Ratcliffe was standing opposite his former assistant Margueritte Aozasa, in her first year at the helm in Los Angeles. At least in this first meeting, the student could not beat the master.

Stanford’s Elise Evans scored the game’s only goal just moments before halftime, pouncing on a loose ball in the six-yard box after a corner kick. It’s just the second goal of the season for the Cardinal defender — the definition of being in the right place at the right time.

The second half was all about the Cardinal defense bending and not breaking against the pressure applied by the Bruins. UCLA fired 12 shots at goal in the second 45, three that tested Stanford goalkeeper Ryan Campbell. This effort from Maricarmen Reyes in the 77th minute would have proved a spectacular equalizer if not for Campbell’s acrobatics.

With the win and a game in hand, the Cardinal puts itself in a three-way tie for a Pac-12 conference championship with UCLA and Southern Cal (remember, the Pac-12 does not hold a conference tournament). Stanford’s loss to the Trojans on Sep. 23 is the only reason the Cardinal are not in sole position after Friday’s win over UCLA.