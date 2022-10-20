No. 2 North Carolina holds off No. 4 Florida State to take share of 1st place in ACC

For once this year, it was the Tar Heels on the right side of a comeback effort. After blowing a lead in each of their three losses this season, UNC rallied after an early FSU goal to win 2-1 in Tallahassee on Thursday.

A late-season trip to the defending national champions is tough as is, and when the Heels found themselves trailing within five minutes (Onyi Echegini's seventh goal of the year), the task looked even taller.

Jody ➡️ Jenna ➡️ Joe



No better combination in the country! #OneTribe



📺: ACC Network pic.twitter.com/8ZywMceuzy — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) October 21, 2022

North Carolina spent much of the first half trying to establish their normal offense, one centered on possession and patient buildup. They ended up finding the answer by changing the way they played. Ally Sentnor started running straight at the FSU defense and created both of the Heels' scoring chances (winning a penalty that Tori Hansen cashed in and scoring the game-winner, her fourth of the season).

For UNC, the win moves them into a share of first place in the conference standings with FSU and No. 5 Notre Dame.

For the Noles, it's just their second loss of the season and far from time to panic, but it showed how vulnerable their backline can be when the opposition attacks directly. Both goals tonight and the four conceded against Notre Dame have come in similar fashion, certainly something for coach Brian Pensky to work on with his team before postseason play starts. Also of note: It's the first loss in the career of FSU goalkeeper Cristina Roque (she was previously 33-0-8).

And for us spectators, the ACC is the conference that keeps on giving. North Carolina's win over Florida State means that with just two games remaining in the regular season, there are five teams within just two points of first place and a regular-season championship with a couple of head-to-head matchups still to come in the final week.