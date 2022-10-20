Alberto Camargo | NCAA.com | October 20, 2022 No. 2 North Carolina holds off No. 4 Florida State to take share of 1st place in ACC College soccer storylines and postseason predictions Share For once this year, it was the Tar Heels on the right side of a comeback effort. After blowing a lead in each of their three losses this season, UNC rallied after an early FSU goal to win 2-1 in Tallahassee on Thursday. SUPERPAGE: A moment-by-moment recap of UNC's win at FSU A late-season trip to the defending national champions is tough as is, and when the Heels found themselves trailing within five minutes (Onyi Echegini's seventh goal of the year), the task looked even taller. Jody ➡️ Jenna ➡️ JoeNo better combination in the country! #OneTribe📺: ACC Network pic.twitter.com/8ZywMceuzy— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) October 21, 2022 North Carolina spent much of the first half trying to establish their normal offense, one centered on possession and patient buildup. They ended up finding the answer by changing the way they played. Ally Sentnor started running straight at the FSU defense and created both of the Heels' scoring chances (winning a penalty that Tori Hansen cashed in and scoring the game-winner, her fourth of the season). Ally Sentnor is TOO GOOD 🚀🚀🚀📺 https://t.co/D2dUKGlIUv pic.twitter.com/xyf8d0aoyY— UNC Women's Soccer (@uncwomenssoccer) October 21, 2022 For UNC, the win moves them into a share of first place in the conference standings with FSU and No. 5 Notre Dame. SCOREBOARD: Catch all the scores from a packed Thursday night slate For the Noles, it's just their second loss of the season and far from time to panic, but it showed how vulnerable their backline can be when the opposition attacks directly. Both goals tonight and the four conceded against Notre Dame have come in similar fashion, certainly something for coach Brian Pensky to work on with his team before postseason play starts. Also of note: It's the first loss in the career of FSU goalkeeper Cristina Roque (she was previously 33-0-8). And for us spectators, the ACC is the conference that keeps on giving. North Carolina's win over Florida State means that with just two games remaining in the regular season, there are five teams within just two points of first place and a regular-season championship with a couple of head-to-head matchups still to come in the final week. ⚽️ LATEST WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER NEWS ⚽️ 📊 POLLS: United Soccer Coaches | NCAA Women's Soccer RPI 📊 📰 HISTORY: Schools with most national titles | College Cup all-time history 🥅 👉 MORE: Season statistics | 2022 MAC Hermann watch list 👀 North Carolina vs. Florida State women's soccer, previewed by digging deep into the game film An in-depth preview and how to watch when North Carolina and Florida State meet in an ACC clash between the sport's premier program and the defending College Cup champions at the Seminole Soccer Complex in Tallahassee, Florida. READ MORE No. 15 Michigan State women’s soccer upends No. 5 Northwestern, takes sole possession of Big Ten lead The No. 15 Michigan State women's soccer team assumed the top spot in the Big Ten Conference standings. READ MORE Division I Women’s Soccer Committee reveals top 10 As the 2022 regular season winds down, the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Committee has revealed its ranking of the top 10 teams. READ MORE