Alberto Camargo | NCAA.com | October 26, 2022

Tracking conference tournament schedules, auto bids for the 2022 DI women's soccer championship

The 2022 DI women's soccer tournament is approaching, and nearly half of the 64-team field will be filled out by the automatic qualifiers (AQ) from each of the 31 conferences that participate in Division I. 

Out of the 31 AQs, 28 are earned by winning the conference tournament, while the remaining three are earned by winning the Ivy League, Pac-12 and West Coast Conference regular season championships (decided by conference standings).

An additional 33 teams earn at-large bids as to be determined by the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Committee. The complete 64-team field will be released at 3:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 7, during a selection show on NCAA.com.

Tap or click on each conference below to access full brackets and more information about each postseason tournament. As bids are claimed, we will update the table below.

Conference
Automatic BID
 Schedule
location
 
First round: Oct. 30
Semis: Nov. 3
Final: Nov. 6
First round: campus sites
Semis/final: Orlando, FL
 
First round: Oct. 30
Semis: Nov. 3
Final: Nov. 6
Campus sites
 
First round: Oct. 30
Semis: Nov. 3
Final: Nov. 6
First round: Campus sites
Semis/final: Cary, NC
 
First round: Oct. 28-29
Semis: Nov. 2
Final: Nov. 6
Campus sites
 
First round: Oct. 27
Semis: Oct. 30
Final: Nov. 4
Campus sites
 
First round: Oct. 30
Semis: Nov. 3
Final: Nov. 7
First round: Campus sites 
Semis/final: Boyds, MD
 
First round: Nov. 2
Semis: Nov. 4
Final: Nov. 6
Greeley, CO
 
Semis: Nov. 3
Final: Nov. 6
Matthews, NC
 
First round: Oct. 30
Semis: Nov. 3
Final: Nov. 6
First round: Campus sites
Semis/final: Columbus, OH
 
First round: Oct. 30
Semis: Nov. 3
Final: Nov. 6
Round Rock, TX
 
First round: Oct. 30
Semis: Nov. 3
Final: Nov. 6
First round: Campus sites
Semis/final: Hosted by No. 1 seed
 
First round: Oct. 27
Semis: Oct. 30
Final: Nov. 5
First round/semis: Campus sites
Final: Higher seed
 
Semis: Nov. 2
Final: Nov. 6
Charlotte, NC
 
First round: Oct. 30
Semis: Nov. 3
Final: Nov. 5
First round: Campus sites
Semis/final: Hosted by No. 1 seed
 
N/A
N/A 
 
First round: Oct. 30
Semis: Nov. 3
Final: Nov. 6
Campus sites
 
First round: Oct. 30
Semis: Nov. 3
Final: Nov. 6
Campus sites
 
First round: Oct. 27
Quarters: Oct. 30
Semis: Nov. 3
Final: Nov. 6
First round/quarters: Campus sites
Semis/final: Valparaiso, IN
 
First round: Oct. 30
Semis: Nov. 2
Final: Nov. 5
Albuquerque, NM
 
First round: Oct. 30
Semis: Nov. 3
Final: Nov. 6
Campus sites
 
First round: Oct. 28
Quarters: Oct. 30
Semis: Nov. 4
Final: Nov. 6
First two rounds: Campus sites
Semis/final: Cookeville, TN
 
N/A
 N/A
 
First round: Oct. 30
Semis: Nov. 3
Final: Nov. 6
Campus sites
 
First round: Oct. 30
Quarters: Nov. 1
Semis: Nov. 3
Final: Nov. 6
Pensacola, FL
 
First round: Oct. 25
Quarters: Oct. 28
Semis: Oct. 30
Final: Nov. 5/6
Campus sites
 
Semis: Nov. 2
Final: Nov. 6
Natchitoches, LA
 
Semis: Nov. 3
Final: Nov. 6
Prairie View, TX
 
First round: Oct. 28
Semis: Oct. 30
Final: Nov. 5
Campus sites
 
First round: Oct. 31
Quarters: Nov. 2
Semis: Nov. 4
Final: Nov. 6
Foley, AL
 
First round: Nov. 2
Semis: Nov. 4
Final: Nov. 6
Seattle, WA
 
N/A
 N/A

Following the bracket reveal on Nov. 7, the 2022 DI women's soccer championship begins on Friday, Nov. 11. From there, four rounds will be played leading up to the College Cup, where semifinals and finals will be held to crown a champion.

The College Cup culminates with the national championship in Cary, North Carolina, on December 5, 2022 at 6 p.m. ET.

