Alberto Camargo | NCAA.com | October 26, 2022 Tracking conference tournament schedules, auto bids for the 2022 DI women's soccer championship College soccer storylines and postseason predictions The 2022 DI women's soccer tournament is approaching, and nearly half of the 64-team field will be filled out by the automatic qualifiers (AQ) from each of the 31 conferences that participate in Division I. Out of the 31 AQs, 28 are earned by winning the conference tournament, while the remaining three are earned by winning the Ivy League, Pac-12 and West Coast Conference regular season championships (decided by conference standings). An additional 33 teams earn at-large bids as to be determined by the NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Committee. The complete 64-team field will be released at 3:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 7, during a selection show on NCAA.com. COLLEGE CUP: 2022-23 dates, times and schedule Tap or click on each conference below to access full brackets and more information about each postseason tournament. As bids are claimed, we will update the table below. Conference Automatic BID Schedule location American First round: Oct. 30 Semis: Nov. 3 Final: Nov. 6 First round: campus sites Semis/final: Orlando, FL America East First round: Oct. 30 Semis: Nov. 3 Final: Nov. 6 Campus sites ACC First round: Oct. 30 Semis: Nov. 3 Final: Nov. 6 First round: Campus sites Semis/final: Cary, NC A-10 First round: Oct. 28-29 Semis: Nov. 2 Final: Nov. 6 Campus sites ASUN First round: Oct. 27 Semis: Oct. 30 Final: Nov. 4 Campus sites Big East First round: Oct. 30 Semis: Nov. 3 Final: Nov. 7 First round: Campus sites Semis/final: Boyds, MD Big Sky First round: Nov. 2 Semis: Nov. 4 Final: Nov. 6 Greeley, CO Big South Semis: Nov. 3 Final: Nov. 6 Matthews, NC Big Ten First round: Oct. 30 Semis: Nov. 3 Final: Nov. 6 First round: Campus sites Semis/final: Columbus, OH Big 12 First round: Oct. 30 Semis: Nov. 3 Final: Nov. 6 Round Rock, TX Big West First round: Oct. 30 Semis: Nov. 3 Final: Nov. 6 First round: Campus sites Semis/final: Hosted by No. 1 seed Colonial First round: Oct. 27 Semis: Oct. 30 Final: Nov. 5 First round/semis: Campus sites Final: Higher seed C-USA Semis: Nov. 2 Final: Nov. 6 Charlotte, NC Horizon League First round: Oct. 30 Semis: Nov. 3 Final: Nov. 5 First round: Campus sites Semis/final: Hosted by No. 1 seed Ivy League N/A N/A Metro Atlantic First round: Oct. 30 Semis: Nov. 3 Final: Nov. 6 Campus sites MAC First round: Oct. 30 Semis: Nov. 3 Final: Nov. 6 Campus sites Missouri Valley First round: Oct. 27 Quarters: Oct. 30 Semis: Nov. 3 Final: Nov. 6 First round/quarters: Campus sites Semis/final: Valparaiso, IN Mountain West First round: Oct. 30 Semis: Nov. 2 Final: Nov. 5 Albuquerque, NM Northeast First round: Oct. 30 Semis: Nov. 3 Final: Nov. 6 Campus sites Ohio Valley First round: Oct. 28 Quarters: Oct. 30 Semis: Nov. 4 Final: Nov. 6 First two rounds: Campus sites Semis/final: Cookeville, TN Pac-12 N/A N/A Patriot League First round: Oct. 30 Semis: Nov. 3 Final: Nov. 6 Campus sites SEC First round: Oct. 30 Quarters: Nov. 1 Semis: Nov. 3 Final: Nov. 6 Pensacola, FL SoCon First round: Oct. 25 Quarters: Oct. 28 Semis: Oct. 30 Final: Nov. 5/6 Campus sites Southland Semis: Nov. 2 Final: Nov. 6 Natchitoches, LA SWAC Semis: Nov. 3 Final: Nov. 6 Prairie View, TX Summit League First round: Oct. 28 Semis: Oct. 30 Final: Nov. 5 Campus sites Sun Belt First round: Oct. 31 Quarters: Nov. 2 Semis: Nov. 4 Final: Nov. 6 Foley, AL WAC First round: Nov. 2 Semis: Nov. 4 Final: Nov. 6 Seattle, WA WCC N/A N/A Following the bracket reveal on Nov. 7, the 2022 DI women's soccer championship begins on Friday, Nov. 11. From there, four rounds will be played leading up to the College Cup, where semifinals and finals will be held to crown a champion. The College Cup culminates with the national championship in Cary, North Carolina, on December 5, 2022 at 6 p.m. ET.