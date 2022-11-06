Alberto Camargo | NCAA.com | November 6, 2022 Tracking conference tournament schedules, auto bids for the 2022 DI women's soccer championship College soccer storylines and postseason predictions Share The 2022 DI women's soccer tournament is approaching, and nearly half of the 64-team field will be filled out by the automatic qualifiers (AQ) from each of the 31 conferences that participate in Division I. Out of the 31 AQs, 28 are earned by winning the conference tournament, while the remaining three are earned by winning the Ivy League, Pac-12 and West Coast Conference regular season championships (decided by conference standings). An additional 33 teams earn at-large bids as to be determined by the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Committee. The complete 64-team field will be released at 4 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 7, during a selection show on NCAA.com. COLLEGE CUP: 2022-23 dates, times and schedule Tap or click on each conference below to access full brackets and more information about each postseason tournament. As bids are claimed, we will update the table below. Conference Automatic BID Schedule location American Memphis First round: Oct. 30 Semis: Nov. 3 Final: Nov. 6 First round: campus sites Semis/final: Orlando, FL America East New Hampshire First round: Oct. 30 Semis: Nov. 3 Final: Nov. 6 Campus sites ACC Florida State First round: Oct. 30 Semis: Nov. 3 Final: Nov. 6 First round: Campus sites Semis/final: Cary, NC A-10 Saint Louis First round: Oct. 28-29 Semis: Nov. 2 Final: Nov. 6 Campus sites ASUN FGCU First round: Oct. 27 Semis: Oct. 30 Final: Nov. 4 Campus sites Big East Georgetown First round: Oct. 30 Semis: Nov. 3 Final: Nov. 6 First round: Campus sites Semis/final: Boyds, MD Big Sky Northern Arizona First round: Nov. 2 Semis: Nov. 4 Final: Nov. 6 Greeley, CO Big South Radford Semis: Nov. 3 Final: Nov. 6 Matthews, NC Big Ten Penn State First round: Oct. 30 Semis: Nov. 3 Final: Nov. 6 First round: Campus sites Semis/final: Columbus, OH Big 12 West Virginia First round: Oct. 30 Semis: Nov. 3 Final: Nov. 6 Round Rock, TX Big West UC Irvine First round: Oct. 30 Semis: Nov. 3 Final: Nov. 6 First round: Campus sites Semis/final: Hosted by No. 1 seed Colonial Hofstra First round: Oct. 27 Semis: Oct. 30 Final: Nov. 5 First round/semis: Campus sites Final: Higher seed C-USA UTSA Semis: Nov. 2 Final: Nov. 6 Charlotte, NC Horizon League Milwaukee First round: Oct. 30 Semis: Nov. 3 Final: Nov. 5 First round: Campus sites Semis/final: Hosted by No. 1 seed Ivy League Brown N/A N/A Metro Atlantic Quinnipiac First round: Oct. 30 Semis: Nov. 3 Final: Nov. 6 Campus sites MAC Buffalo First round: Oct. 30 Semis: Nov. 3 Final: Nov. 6 Campus sites Missouri Valley Missouri State First round: Oct. 27 Quarters: Oct. 30 Semis: Nov. 3 Final: Nov. 6 First round/quarters: Campus sites Semis/final: Valparaiso, IN Mountain West San Jose State First round: Oct. 30 Semis: Nov. 2 Final: Nov. 5 Albuquerque, NM Northeast FDU First round: Oct. 30 Semis: Nov. 3 Final: Nov. 6 Campus sites Ohio Valley SIUE First round: Oct. 28 Quarters: Oct. 30 Semis: Nov. 4 Final: Nov. 6 First two rounds: Campus sites Semis/final: Cookeville, TN Pac-12 Stanford N/A N/A Patriot League Bucknell First round: Oct. 30 Semis: Nov. 3 Final: Nov. 6 Campus sites SEC South Carolina First round: Oct. 30 Quarters: Nov. 1 Semis: Nov. 3 Final: Nov. 6 Pensacola, FL SoCon Samford First round: Oct. 25 Quarters: Oct. 28 Semis: Oct. 30 Final: Nov. 5/6 Campus sites Southland Lamar Semis: Nov. 2 Final: Nov. 6 Natchitoches, LA SWAC Jackson State Semis: Nov. 3 Final: Nov. 6 Prairie View, TX Summit League Omaha First round: Oct. 28 Semis: Oct. 30 Final: Nov. 5 Campus sites Sun Belt Old Dominion First round: Oct. 31 Quarters: Nov. 2 Semis: Nov. 4 Final: Nov. 6 Foley, AL WAC New Mexico State First round: Nov. 2 Semis: Nov. 4 Final: Nov. 6 Seattle, WA WCC Santa Clara N/A N/A Following the bracket reveal on Nov. 7, the 2022 DI women's soccer championship begins on Friday, Nov. 11. From there, four rounds will be played leading up to the College Cup, where semifinals and finals will be held to crown a champion. The College Cup culminates with the national championship in Cary, North Carolina, on December 5, 2022 at 6 p.m. ET. ⚽️ LATEST WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER NEWS ⚽️ 📊 POLLS: United Soccer Coaches | NCAA Women's Soccer RPI 📊 📰 HISTORY: Schools with most national titles | College Cup all-time history 🥅 👉 MORE: Season statistics | 2022 MAC Hermann watch list 👀 2022 NCAA women's soccer tournament predictions: Every game picked through the College Cup NCAA.com's Alberto Camargo makes his College Cup and national champion picks for the 2022 DI women's soccer championship. READ MORE Selections announced for 2022 NCAA Division II women’s soccer championship The NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Committee today announced the field of 56 teams for the 2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Championship. READ MORE 2022 NCAA Division I women's soccer championship selections announced The field of 64 teams, which will compete for the 41st NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship, was announced this afternoon by the NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Committee. READ MORE