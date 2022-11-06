TRENDING 📈

Alberto Camargo | NCAA.com | November 6, 2022

Tracking conference tournament schedules, auto bids for the 2022 DI women's soccer championship

College soccer storylines and postseason predictions

The 2022 DI women's soccer tournament is approaching, and nearly half of the 64-team field will be filled out by the automatic qualifiers (AQ) from each of the 31 conferences that participate in Division I. 

Out of the 31 AQs, 28 are earned by winning the conference tournament, while the remaining three are earned by winning the Ivy League, Pac-12 and West Coast Conference regular season championships (decided by conference standings).

An additional 33 teams earn at-large bids as to be determined by the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Committee. The complete 64-team field will be released at 4 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 7, during a selection show on NCAA.com.

COLLEGE CUP: 2022-23 dates, times and schedule

Tap or click on each conference below to access full brackets and more information about each postseason tournament. As bids are claimed, we will update the table below.

Conference
Automatic BID
 Schedule
location
Memphis
First round: Oct. 30
Semis: Nov. 3
Final: Nov. 6
First round: campus sites
Semis/final: Orlando, FL
New Hampshire
First round: Oct. 30
Semis: Nov. 3
Final: Nov. 6
Campus sites
Florida State
First round: Oct. 30
Semis: Nov. 3
Final: Nov. 6
First round: Campus sites
Semis/final: Cary, NC
Saint Louis
First round: Oct. 28-29
Semis: Nov. 2
Final: Nov. 6
Campus sites
FGCU
First round: Oct. 27
Semis: Oct. 30
Final: Nov. 4
Campus sites
Georgetown
First round: Oct. 30
Semis: Nov. 3
Final: Nov. 6
First round: Campus sites 
Semis/final: Boyds, MD
Northern Arizona
First round: Nov. 2
Semis: Nov. 4
Final: Nov. 6
Greeley, CO
Radford
Semis: Nov. 3
Final: Nov. 6
Matthews, NC
Penn State
First round: Oct. 30
Semis: Nov. 3
Final: Nov. 6
First round: Campus sites
Semis/final: Columbus, OH
West Virginia
First round: Oct. 30
Semis: Nov. 3
Final: Nov. 6
Round Rock, TX
UC Irvine
First round: Oct. 30
Semis: Nov. 3
Final: Nov. 6
First round: Campus sites
Semis/final: Hosted by No. 1 seed
Hofstra
First round: Oct. 27
Semis: Oct. 30
Final: Nov. 5
First round/semis: Campus sites
Final: Higher seed
UTSA
Semis: Nov. 2
Final: Nov. 6
Charlotte, NC
Milwaukee
First round: Oct. 30
Semis: Nov. 3
Final: Nov. 5
First round: Campus sites
Semis/final: Hosted by No. 1 seed
Brown
N/A
N/A 
Quinnipiac
First round: Oct. 30
Semis: Nov. 3
Final: Nov. 6
Campus sites
Buffalo
First round: Oct. 30
Semis: Nov. 3
Final: Nov. 6
Campus sites
Missouri State
First round: Oct. 27
Quarters: Oct. 30
Semis: Nov. 3
Final: Nov. 6
First round/quarters: Campus sites
Semis/final: Valparaiso, IN
San Jose State
First round: Oct. 30
Semis: Nov. 2
Final: Nov. 5
Albuquerque, NM
FDU
First round: Oct. 30
Semis: Nov. 3
Final: Nov. 6
Campus sites
SIUE
First round: Oct. 28
Quarters: Oct. 30
Semis: Nov. 4
Final: Nov. 6
First two rounds: Campus sites
Semis/final: Cookeville, TN
Stanford
N/A
 N/A
Bucknell
First round: Oct. 30
Semis: Nov. 3
Final: Nov. 6
Campus sites
South Carolina
First round: Oct. 30
Quarters: Nov. 1
Semis: Nov. 3
Final: Nov. 6
Pensacola, FL
Samford
First round: Oct. 25
Quarters: Oct. 28
Semis: Oct. 30
Final: Nov. 5/6
Campus sites
Lamar
Semis: Nov. 2
Final: Nov. 6
Natchitoches, LA
Jackson State
Semis: Nov. 3
Final: Nov. 6
Prairie View, TX
Omaha
First round: Oct. 28
Semis: Oct. 30
Final: Nov. 5
Campus sites
Old Dominion
First round: Oct. 31
Quarters: Nov. 2
Semis: Nov. 4
Final: Nov. 6
Foley, AL
New Mexico State
First round: Nov. 2
Semis: Nov. 4
Final: Nov. 6
Seattle, WA
Santa Clara
N/A
 N/A

Following the bracket reveal on Nov. 7, the 2022 DI women's soccer championship begins on Friday, Nov. 11. From there, four rounds will be played leading up to the College Cup, where semifinals and finals will be held to crown a champion.

The College Cup culminates with the national championship in Cary, North Carolina, on December 5, 2022 at 6 p.m. ET.

