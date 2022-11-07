NCAA.com | November 7, 2022 2022 NCAA Division I women's soccer championship selections announced DI women's soccer: 2022 selection show Share INDIANAPOLIS — The field of 64 teams, which will compete for the 41st NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship, was announced this afternoon by the NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Committee. Thirty-one conferences were granted automatic bids for the 2022 championship, while the remaining 33 teams were selected at-large. The top 32 teams are seeded, and conference teams cannot play each other in the first or second rounds. When pairing teams, the committee follows geographic proximity parameters. The four No. 1 seeds include two teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference, with Florida State, the league’s automatic qualifier, being joined by Notre Dame. Alabama and UCLA round out the top seeds. Three teams are advancing to the Division I Women’s Soccer Championship for the first time: New Mexico State, Omaha, and Pittsburgh. First round action will be played November 11-13, while the second/third rounds will be held November 18 and 20, with the quarterfinals on November 25 or 26. This 41st annual NCAA Women’s College Cup will be played Dec. 2 and 5 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina, with the University of North Carolina and Town of Cary, serving as hosts. The first national semifinal will be played and broadcast live on ESPNU at 6 p.m. Eastern time Friday, Dec. 2, followed by the second semifinal beginning at approximately 8:30 p.m. Eastern time live on ESPNU. The national championship match will take place at 6 p.m. Eastern time Monday, Dec. 5 and will also broadcast live on ESPNU. Conferences receiving automatic qualification (31): America East Conference: New Hampshire American Athletic Conference: Memphis Atlantic 10 Conference: Saint Louis Atlantic Coast Conference: Florida State ASUN Conference: Florida Gulf Coast Big 12 Conference: West Virginia Big East Conference: Georgetown Big Sky Conference: Northern Arizona Big South Conference: Radford Big Ten Conference: Penn State Big West Conference: UC Irvine Colonial Athletic Association: Hofstra Conference USA: University of Texas at San Antonio Horizon League: Milwaukee The Ivy League: Brown Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference: Quinnipiac Mid-American Conference: Buffalo Missouri Valley Conference: Missouri State Mountain West Conference: San Jose State Northeast Conference: Fairleigh Dickinson Ohio Valley Conference: SIUE Pac-12 Conference: Stanford Patriot League: Bucknell Southeastern Conference: South Carolina Southern Conference: Samford Southland Conference: Lamar Southwestern Athletic Conference: Jackson State The Summit League: Omaha Sun Belt Conference: Old Dominion West Coast Conference: Santa Clara Western Athletic Conference: New Mexico State To find the complete 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship bracket visit ncaa.com. ⚽️ LATEST WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER NEWS ⚽️ 📊 POLLS: United Soccer Coaches | NCAA Women's Soccer RPI 📊 📰 HISTORY: Schools with most national titles | College Cup all-time history 🥅 👉 MORE: Season statistics | 2022 MAC Hermann watch list 👀 2022 NCAA women's soccer tournament predictions: Every game picked through the College Cup NCAA.com's Alberto Camargo makes his College Cup and national champion picks for the 2022 DI women's soccer championship. READ MORE Selections announced for 2022 NCAA Division II women’s soccer championship The NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Committee today announced the field of 56 teams for the 2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Championship. READ MORE DIII women's soccer committee selects the 2022 championship field The 2022 DIII women's soccer championship selection show took place on Monday, November 7 as a field of 64 teams were selected to compete in this year's tournament. READ MORE