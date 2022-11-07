TRENDING 📈

⚽️ The college careers of 8 USMNT World Cup players

🏑 DIII field hockey first round results

Opening round scores of the DI field hockey championship
soccer-women-d3 flag

NCAA.com | November 7, 2022

DIII women's soccer committee selects the 2022 championship field

DIII women's soccer: 2022 selection show

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- The NCAA Division III Women’s Soccer Committee announced today the field of 64 teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division III Women’s Soccer Championship.

Forty-four conferences were awarded automatic qualification for the 2022 championship. One team will be selected from Pool B. The other 19 berths were reserved for Pool C, which includes institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that did not win their conference championship and any remaining Pool B teams.

Sixteen four-team sites will conduct first- and second-round play on the first weekend of the championship, November 11 and 12 or 12 and 13. Second-round winners will advance to one of four sectional sites November 18 and 19 or 19 and 20. All games, except the semifinals and final, will be played on the campuses of competing institutions.

Winners of the four sectionals will advance to the semifinals December 2 and 4, at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia, with Roanoke College and Old Dominion Athletic Conference serving as hosts. If a Sunday no-play institution advances to the final site, the semis and finals will be held on December 1 and 3.

In 2021, Christopher Newport University won its first national championship, having defeated The College of New Jersey in Greensboro, North Carolina. 

Conferences and Teams Receiving Automatic Qualification (44):

Conference School
Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Pittsburgh-Greensburg
American Rivers Conference Loras
American Southwest Conference Mary Hardin-Baylor
Atlantic East Conference Marywood
Centennial Conference Johns Hopkins
City University of New York Athletic Conference John Jay
Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference Christopher Newport
College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Illinois Wesleyan
Colonial States Athletic Conference Bryn Athyn
Commonwealth Coast Conference Western New England
Empire 8 Nazareth
Great Northeast Athletic Conference Johnson & Wales University (Providence)
Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Rose-Hulman
Landmark Conference Scranton
Liberty League Ithaca
Little East Conference Southern Maine
Massachusetts State College Athletic Conference Westfield State
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Calvin
Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Messiah
Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Misericordia
Midwest Conference Grinnell
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference St. Catherine
New England Collegiate Conference Lesley University
New England Small College Athletic Conference Amherst
New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference Emerson
New Jersey Athletic Conference Rowan
North Atlantic Conference SUNY Delhi
North Coast Athletic Conference Denison
Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Concordia Wisconsin
Northwest Conference Pacific Lutheran
Ohio Athletic Conference Ohio Northern
Old Dominion Athletic Conference Lynchburg
Presidents’ Athletic Conference Westminster (Pennsylvania)
Skyline Conference Sarah Lawrence
Southern Athletic Association Centre
Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Pomona-Pitzer
Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Trinity (Texas)
St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Greenville
State University of New York Athletic Conference SUNY Geneseo
United East Conference Penn State-Berks
University Athletic Association Case Western Reserve
Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Superior
USA South Athletic Conference Methodist
Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wisconsin-La Crosse


Pool B Berth (1):

Piedmont
 

Pool C Berths (19):

Bowdoin
Capital
Carnegie Mellon
Emory
MIT
Montclair State
Puget Sound
Rochester Institute of Technology
SUNY Cortland
Trinity (CT)
Tufts
Virginia Wesleyan
Wartburg
Washington and Lee
Washington University in St. Louis
Wesleyan (Connecticut)
William Smith
Williams
York (Pennsylvania)

Log on to ncaa.com for more information regarding the 2022 championship, including the complete bracket with dates and sites.

2022 NCAA women's soccer tournament predictions: Every game picked through the College Cup

NCAA.com's Alberto Camargo makes his College Cup and national champion picks for the 2022 DI women's soccer championship.
READ MORE

Selections announced for 2022 NCAA Division II women’s soccer championship

The NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Committee today announced the field of 56 teams for the 2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Championship.
READ MORE

2022 NCAA Division I women's soccer championship selections announced

The field of 64 teams, which will compete for the 41st NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship, was announced this afternoon by the NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Committee.
READ MORE