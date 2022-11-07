DIII women's soccer committee selects the 2022 championship field

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- The NCAA Division III Women’s Soccer Committee announced today the field of 64 teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division III Women’s Soccer Championship.



Forty-four conferences were awarded automatic qualification for the 2022 championship. One team will be selected from Pool B. The other 19 berths were reserved for Pool C, which includes institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that did not win their conference championship and any remaining Pool B teams.



Sixteen four-team sites will conduct first- and second-round play on the first weekend of the championship, November 11 and 12 or 12 and 13. Second-round winners will advance to one of four sectional sites November 18 and 19 or 19 and 20. All games, except the semifinals and final, will be played on the campuses of competing institutions.



Winners of the four sectionals will advance to the semifinals December 2 and 4, at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia, with Roanoke College and Old Dominion Athletic Conference serving as hosts. If a Sunday no-play institution advances to the final site, the semis and finals will be held on December 1 and 3.



In 2021, Christopher Newport University won its first national championship, having defeated The College of New Jersey in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Conferences and Teams Receiving Automatic Qualification (44):

Conference School Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Pittsburgh-Greensburg American Rivers Conference Loras American Southwest Conference Mary Hardin-Baylor Atlantic East Conference Marywood Centennial Conference Johns Hopkins City University of New York Athletic Conference John Jay Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference Christopher Newport College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Illinois Wesleyan Colonial States Athletic Conference Bryn Athyn Commonwealth Coast Conference Western New England Empire 8 Nazareth Great Northeast Athletic Conference Johnson & Wales University (Providence) Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Rose-Hulman Landmark Conference Scranton Liberty League Ithaca Little East Conference Southern Maine Massachusetts State College Athletic Conference Westfield State Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Calvin Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Messiah Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Misericordia Midwest Conference Grinnell Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference St. Catherine New England Collegiate Conference Lesley University New England Small College Athletic Conference Amherst New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference Emerson New Jersey Athletic Conference Rowan North Atlantic Conference SUNY Delhi North Coast Athletic Conference Denison Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Concordia Wisconsin Northwest Conference Pacific Lutheran Ohio Athletic Conference Ohio Northern Old Dominion Athletic Conference Lynchburg Presidents’ Athletic Conference Westminster (Pennsylvania) Skyline Conference Sarah Lawrence Southern Athletic Association Centre Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Pomona-Pitzer Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Trinity (Texas) St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Greenville State University of New York Athletic Conference SUNY Geneseo United East Conference Penn State-Berks University Athletic Association Case Western Reserve Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Superior USA South Athletic Conference Methodist Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wisconsin-La Crosse



Pool B Berth (1):

Piedmont



Pool C Berths (19):

Bowdoin

Capital

Carnegie Mellon

Emory

MIT

Montclair State

Puget Sound

Rochester Institute of Technology

SUNY Cortland

Trinity (CT)

Tufts

Virginia Wesleyan

Wartburg

Washington and Lee

Washington University in St. Louis

Wesleyan (Connecticut)

William Smith

Williams

York (Pennsylvania)

Log on to ncaa.com for more information regarding the 2022 championship, including the complete bracket with dates and sites.