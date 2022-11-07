Selections announced for 2022 NCAA Division II women’s soccer championship

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Committee today announced the field of 56 teams for the 2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Championship.

First round matches will take place Thursday, November 10 or Friday, November 11 and second round matches will take place either Saturday, November 12 or Sunday, November 13. All games will be played on the campus of a participating institution and will consist of two sites per region. The two finalists in each subregion will advance to third and quarterfinal-round competition to be played Thursday, November 17 or Friday, November 18 and Saturday, November 19 or Sunday, November 20. The semifinals and championship games will take place December 1 and 3 at Interbay Stadium in Seattle, Washington hosted by Seattle Pacific University.

Atlantic Region

West Chester (19-0-1, AQ) Frostburg St. (18-1-2) Gannon (14-3-4) Bloomsburg (14-4-2) West Virginia St. (16-2-2) Fairmont St. (12-3-5, AQ) Kutztown (9-5-4)

Central Region

Central Mo. (18-1-2, AQ) Bemidji St. (14-1-5, AQ) Minnesota St. (14-1-5) Emporia St. (11-6-4) Fort Hays St. (11-2-7) Northwest Mo. St. (13-5-2) Central Okla. (11-4-4, AQ) Southwestern Okla. (9-4-7, AQ)

East Region

Saint Rose (17-0-3, AQ) Franklin Pierce (14-3-2) Bridgeport (13-3-5, AQ) Mercy (13-2-2, AQ) Adelphi (12-5-2) St. Anselm (10-7-1) Southern N.H. (6-5-5) Jefferson (11-6-1)

Midwest Region

Grand Valley St. (15-2-4, AQ) Cedarville (16-3-1) Ashland (15-3-2, AQ) Maryville (MO) (11-2-6, AQ) Northern Mich. (13-3-5) Ferris St. (10-5-5) McKendree (13-1-5)

South Region

Embry-Riddle (FL) (13-0-5, AQ) Nova Southeastern (8-2-4) West Florida (15-3-0) Fla. Southern (12-1-4) Mississippi Col. (14-3-2, AQ) Lee (12-3-5)

Southeast Region

Columbus St. (16-2-1) Catawba (15-3-2) Flagler (13-3-2, AQ) Limestone (12-3-2, AQ) Lenoir-Rhyne (11-3-3) UNC Pembroke (16-2-2, AQ) Wingate (11-4-4) North Georgia (10-4-3)

South Central Region

DBU (16-1-1, AQ) Colo. Sch. of Mines (16-1-3, AQ) Angelo St. (13-3-3) West Tex. A&M (13-3-4) St. Mary’s (TX) (12-4-4) UC-Colo. Springs (12-3-4)

West Region

Hawaii Hilo (13-0-3, AQ) Western Wash. (13-2-4, AQ) Point Loma (12-2-4) Cal. State LA (11-3-6, AQ) CUI (12-4-2) Sonoma St. (12-4-3)

The complete 2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Championship bracket is available online at ncaa.com.

Selection criteria data through the end of the regular season is available here: