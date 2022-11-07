NCAA.com | November 7, 2022 Selections announced for 2022 NCAA Division II women’s soccer championship DII women's soccer: 2022 selection show Share INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Committee today announced the field of 56 teams for the 2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Championship. First round matches will take place Thursday, November 10 or Friday, November 11 and second round matches will take place either Saturday, November 12 or Sunday, November 13. All games will be played on the campus of a participating institution and will consist of two sites per region. The two finalists in each subregion will advance to third and quarterfinal-round competition to be played Thursday, November 17 or Friday, November 18 and Saturday, November 19 or Sunday, November 20. The semifinals and championship games will take place December 1 and 3 at Interbay Stadium in Seattle, Washington hosted by Seattle Pacific University. Atlantic Region West Chester (19-0-1, AQ) Frostburg St. (18-1-2) Gannon (14-3-4) Bloomsburg (14-4-2) West Virginia St. (16-2-2) Fairmont St. (12-3-5, AQ) Kutztown (9-5-4) Central Region Central Mo. (18-1-2, AQ) Bemidji St. (14-1-5, AQ) Minnesota St. (14-1-5) Emporia St. (11-6-4) Fort Hays St. (11-2-7) Northwest Mo. St. (13-5-2) Central Okla. (11-4-4, AQ) Southwestern Okla. (9-4-7, AQ) East Region Saint Rose (17-0-3, AQ) Franklin Pierce (14-3-2) Bridgeport (13-3-5, AQ) Mercy (13-2-2, AQ) Adelphi (12-5-2) St. Anselm (10-7-1) Southern N.H. (6-5-5) Jefferson (11-6-1) Midwest Region Grand Valley St. (15-2-4, AQ) Cedarville (16-3-1) Ashland (15-3-2, AQ) Maryville (MO) (11-2-6, AQ) Northern Mich. (13-3-5) Ferris St. (10-5-5) McKendree (13-1-5) South Region Embry-Riddle (FL) (13-0-5, AQ) Nova Southeastern (8-2-4) West Florida (15-3-0) Fla. Southern (12-1-4) Mississippi Col. (14-3-2, AQ) Lee (12-3-5) Southeast Region Columbus St. (16-2-1) Catawba (15-3-2) Flagler (13-3-2, AQ) Limestone (12-3-2, AQ) Lenoir-Rhyne (11-3-3) UNC Pembroke (16-2-2, AQ) Wingate (11-4-4) North Georgia (10-4-3) South Central Region DBU (16-1-1, AQ) Colo. Sch. of Mines (16-1-3, AQ) Angelo St. (13-3-3) West Tex. A&M (13-3-4) St. Mary’s (TX) (12-4-4) UC-Colo. Springs (12-3-4) West Region Hawaii Hilo (13-0-3, AQ) Western Wash. (13-2-4, AQ) Point Loma (12-2-4) Cal. State LA (11-3-6, AQ) CUI (12-4-2) Sonoma St. (12-4-3) The complete 2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Championship bracket is available online at ncaa.com. Selection criteria data through the end of the regular season is available here: Atlantic Central East Midwest South Southeast South Central West 2022 NCAA women's soccer tournament predictions: Every game picked through the College Cup NCAA.com's Alberto Camargo makes his College Cup and national champion picks for the 2022 DI women's soccer championship. READ MORE 2022 NCAA Division I women's soccer championship selections announced The field of 64 teams, which will compete for the 41st NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship, was announced this afternoon by the NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Committee. READ MORE DIII women's soccer committee selects the 2022 championship field The 2022 DIII women's soccer championship selection show took place on Monday, November 7 as a field of 64 teams were selected to compete in this year's tournament. READ MORE