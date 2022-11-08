We predicted every 2022 NCAA women's soccer tournament game, through the College Cup

The 2022 DI women's soccer tournament is finally here, which means it's time to go game-by-game and pick my four College Cup semifinalists and the team I think will emerge as the national champion on December 5 in Cary, North Carolina.

SEE THE FIELD: Take a look at all 64 teams, first-round matchups

This year's field features a number of title contenders I considered, and decisions got increasingly difficult as I advanced through the rounds. But ultimately, I stuck with my midseason pick, and it's a name women's soccer fans have become used to seeing in the national title picture.

My College Cup picks:

I think Florida State, North Carolina, Alabama and UCLA will be the four national semifinalists at the College Cup. Even though I can obviously only pick one champion, all four of these teams could realistically win the national championship. Here are a few honorable mentions for teams I didn't pick for the College Cup, but I think could also make a run:

Notre Dame

Saint Louis

Stanford

Virginia

Michigan State

COLLEGE CUP: 2022-23 dates, times and schedule

My pick to win the 2022 national championship: North Carolina

I think the Tar Heels will win their 22nd national title and snap the 10-year championship drought — the longest in program history (their previous longest drought was just two years).

Click or tap here to look at my bracket picks in full: