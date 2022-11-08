Alberto Camargo | NCAA.com | November 8, 2022 We predicted every 2022 NCAA women's soccer tournament game, through the College Cup Every NCAA women's soccer tournament game picked, through the College Cup Share The 2022 DI women's soccer tournament is finally here, which means it's time to go game-by-game and pick my four College Cup semifinalists and the team I think will emerge as the national champion on December 5 in Cary, North Carolina. SEE THE FIELD: Take a look at all 64 teams, first-round matchups This year's field features a number of title contenders I considered, and decisions got increasingly difficult as I advanced through the rounds. But ultimately, I stuck with my midseason pick, and it's a name women's soccer fans have become used to seeing in the national title picture. My College Cup picks: I think Florida State, North Carolina, Alabama and UCLA will be the four national semifinalists at the College Cup. Even though I can obviously only pick one champion, all four of these teams could realistically win the national championship. Here are a few honorable mentions for teams I didn't pick for the College Cup, but I think could also make a run: Notre Dame Saint Louis Stanford Virginia Michigan State COLLEGE CUP: 2022-23 dates, times and schedule My pick to win the 2022 national championship: North Carolina I think the Tar Heels will win their 22nd national title and snap the 10-year championship drought — the longest in program history (their previous longest drought was just two years). Click or tap here to look at my bracket picks in full: Alberto Camargo's picks for the 2022 DI women's soccer championship ⚽️ LATEST WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER NEWS ⚽️ 📊 POLLS: United Soccer Coaches | NCAA Women's Soccer RPI 📊 📰 HISTORY: Schools with most national titles | College Cup all-time history 🥅 👉 MORE: Season statistics | 2022 MAC Hermann watch list 👀 Selections announced for 2022 NCAA Division II women’s soccer championship The NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Committee today announced the field of 56 teams for the 2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Championship. READ MORE 2022 NCAA Division I women's soccer championship selections announced The field of 64 teams, which will compete for the 41st NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship, was announced this afternoon by the NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Committee. READ MORE DIII women's soccer committee selects the 2022 championship field The 2022 DIII women's soccer championship selection show took place on Monday, November 7 as a field of 64 teams were selected to compete in this year's tournament. READ MORE