Alberto Camargo | NCAA.com | November 12, 2022 Memphis women's soccer pull off remarkable first-round shutout of No. 2 Saint Louis Memphis upsets 2nd seed Saint Louis from goal by Saorla Miller Share The first day of the 2022 DI women's soccer championship brought a fair share of seeded teams being knocked out, but Memphis' 1-0 win over No. 2 Saint Louis on Saturday was the first real shock of the tournament. SUPERPAGE: Updates from the 2022 DI women's soccer tournament Saorla Miller's 64th-minute flying finish applied real pressure on Saint Louis, who rolled into the tournament riding an 18-game winning streak, the longest in the country, and had outscored their opponents 61-7 in that stretch. The Billikens boasted the highest scoring average in DI at over three goals per game, peppering their opponents' goals with 19 shots per game. The Tigers surely knew all these numbers going into the match, yet they walked out with the win. Memphis defended valiantly for the first 45 minutes, entering halftime with just one attempt at goal. On the other side of the break, the AAC tournament champions took full advantage of their limited opportunities. BRACKET: See the field here as games go final Now Memphis can look forward to a second-round date with seven-seed Mississippi State in Starkville. With its hardest opponent (on paper) out of the way for now, who's to say the Tigers can't make a run in this tournament? 𝑻𝑰𝑮𝑬𝑹𝑺 𝑾𝑰𝑵‼️Saorla Miller's second-half strike proves the difference 😤#GoTigersGo pic.twitter.com/UA3KLBtULK— Memphis Women's Soccer (@MemphisWSoccer) November 12, 2022