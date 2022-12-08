Trending

Missouri Athletic Club | December 8, 2022

2022 women’s soccer MAC Hermann Trophy finalists announced

UCLA vs. UNC: 2022 Women's College Cup championship highlights

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (Dec. 8, 2022) — United Soccer Coaches and the Missouri Athletic Club (MAC) announced the women’s finalists for the 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy, based on voting by NCAA Division I women’s soccer coaches, on Thursday.

The three women’s finalists are Notre Dame sophomore midfielder Korbin Albert (Grayslake, Ill.), Duke sophomore forward Michelle Cooper (Clarkston, Mich.), and Florida State senior midfielder Jenna Nighswonger (Huntington Beach, Calif.).

UCLA CHAMPIONS: Relive the unforgettable 2022 Women's College Cup final

Albert is the ACC Midfielder of the Year and scored 16 goals for the Fighting Irish this season. Cooper is a previous Hermann Trophy semifinalist (2021-22), the ACC Offensive Player of the Year, and tallied 19 goals in 20 starts. Nighswonger tallied six goals this season and was named to All-ACC First Team, in addition to being named the ACC Tournament MVP.

The MAC Hermann Trophy, the most coveted individual honor in NCAA Division I soccer, has been awarded annually since 1967. The 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy banquet will be held at the historic Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis on Jan. 6, 2023, to formally announce this year’s winners.

UCLA wins the 2022 national championship in an all-time classic, 3-2 in 2OT

Down 2-0 with 15 minutes remaining in regulation, an equalizer with 16 seconds left and a championship-winning goal in double overtime clinched the Bruins' first national title since 2013.
North Carolina vs. UCLA: The Women's College Cup final previewed

An in-depth preview of how North Carolina and UCLA will attack each other in the 2022 Women's College Cup final at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.
UCLA defeats Alabama 3-0 to advance to Women's College Cup final

In a game that was defined by each team's ability to finish, UCLA coasted to a 3-0 win over Alabama in the second women's soccer semifinal.
