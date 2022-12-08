2022 women’s soccer MAC Hermann Trophy finalists announced

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (Dec. 8, 2022) — United Soccer Coaches and the Missouri Athletic Club (MAC) announced the women’s finalists for the 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy, based on voting by NCAA Division I women’s soccer coaches, on Thursday.

The three women’s finalists are Notre Dame sophomore midfielder Korbin Albert (Grayslake, Ill.), Duke sophomore forward Michelle Cooper (Clarkston, Mich.), and Florida State senior midfielder Jenna Nighswonger (Huntington Beach, Calif.).

Albert is the ACC Midfielder of the Year and scored 16 goals for the Fighting Irish this season. Cooper is a previous Hermann Trophy semifinalist (2021-22), the ACC Offensive Player of the Year, and tallied 19 goals in 20 starts. Nighswonger tallied six goals this season and was named to All-ACC First Team, in addition to being named the ACC Tournament MVP.

The MAC Hermann Trophy, the most coveted individual honor in NCAA Division I soccer, has been awarded annually since 1967. The 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy banquet will be held at the historic Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis on Jan. 6, 2023, to formally announce this year’s winners.